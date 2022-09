USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – A late comeback fell just short for the Air Force volleyball team this evening (Sept. 16), as it suffered a tough 3-1 loss to UC San Diego during the second day of competition at the Thin Air Challenge. After dropping the first two sets 22-25, 19-25, the Falcons rallied to win the third (25-23) and mounted several comebacks in the fourth before ultimately falling in a heartbreaking 31-29 thriller to the visiting Tritons.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO