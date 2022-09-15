ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

KTLO

84 year old bank robber fails to obtain post conviction relief

Circuit Judge John Putman this week filed a ruling denying post conviction relief motions filed by Richard Joseph Bauer. On November 18, 2008, Bauer walked into the Gassville branch of First National Bank, said he was there to rob it, displayed what appeared to be the butt of a handgun in the waistband of his pants and tied up four employees with “zip-ties.”
KTLO

Man with felony convictions in three states pleads to BC charges

A man with prior felony convictions in California, Missouri and Nevada appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and pled guilty to his charges in this county. Fifty-eight-year-old Daniel Ray Holmes was arrested in Baxter County three times – with two of those arrests coming only 27 days apart.
Kait 8

Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check

GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – Fulton County sheriff’s deputies arrested a construction company owner Wednesday after they said he wrote hot checks for building materials. According to a probable cause affidavit, All Steel in Gepp received a check on Aug. 26 from 49-year-old Gerald Lee Stellar-Helcher, owner of Stellar Construction, for construction materials.
KTLO

Mountain Home School Board approves bonus payments to staff

The Mountain Home School Board, during its regular September meeting Thursday night, voted to give both certified and classified staff bonuses as part of the revised recruitment and retention plan. Superintendent Dr. Jake Long joined Brad Haworth during the news at 7 Friday morning to talk about the payments.
KTLO

Tyler Wheeler pleads guilty to charges in eight criminal cases

A rural Mountain Home man who was first charged in a criminal case in 2012 was back in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-year-old Tyler Wheeler stood before the court facing charges in eight criminal cases stemming from events that took place this year and in 2021. GUILTY PLEA ENTERED...
KTLO

MH mourns loss of former fire chief

Mountain Home Assistant Fire Chief Kris Quick (right) presented Chief Ken Williams (left) with a plaque at his retirement reception Friday. (Photo courtesy of Mountain Home Fire Department) The Mountain Home community is mourning the loss of its former fire chief. Sixty-two-year-old Ken Williams died on Friday in Fayetteville after...
Kait 8

City purchases lot for possible outdoor hangout spot

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be more fun and excitement coming to an Independence County community. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Batesville City Council said they would purchase a lot on the corner of Central Avenue and Boswell Street, with the goal of turning the space into an outdoor hangout spot for people of all ages.
KTLO

Domestic situation leads to violence and charges and probation

A man convicted of aggravated assault in Marion County in July last year pled guilty Monday to similar charges filed against him in Baxter County. Twenty-eight-year-old Matthew Karl Butler, who listed an address in Bull Shoals, is represented by a Fayetteville attorney, David Hogue. Butler was sentenced to five years...
Ozark County Times

Proposed scenic byway route through Ozark County may hit dead end

A proposed scenic byway, a portion of which would run along U.S. Highway 160 through Ozark County, was generally not well received during a public hearing in Gainesville last week. About 25 people attended an informational public hearing in the second floor courtroom of the Ozark County Courthouse on Sept....
KTLO

MH Police ask for assistance in vandalism at Keller Park

The Mountain Home Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for damages at Keller Park. — KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News spoke with Corporal Mychal Warno to discuss a recent vandalism at Keller Park. Listen:. If you have any information, you...
KOLR10 News

New sweet treats in Branson

BRANSON, Mo.- Erin and Jeff Renner opened Boba Joes in downtown Branson just six weeks ago. Boba Joes is a locally owned ice cream and boba tea shop.  The owner Erin Renner said, “We welcome everybody, we want them to come in and just feel joyful, so we have a lot of bright colors and […]
KTLO

Friday football schedule includes MH hosting Lake Hamilton

High school football dominates the local Friday schedule, and Mountain Home will return to the home turf for the first time since the season opener. The Bombers will welcome in Lake Hamilton to the Twin Lakes Area. Mountain Home is currently 0-3 on the season and 0-1 in the 6A-West....
