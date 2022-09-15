Read full article on original website
KTLO
Ken Williams, 62, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 62-year-old Chief Ken Williams of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Chief Williams died Friday in Fayetteville.
KTLO
Robert Pavlicek Jr., 64, Gamaliel (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 64-year-old Robert Pavlicek Jr. of Gamaliel are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Robert Pavlicek died Friday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Kathalene Fullmer, 79, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Kathalene Fullmer of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Kathalene Fullmer died Friday at her residence.
KTLO
Hazel E. Polston, 75, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Hazel E. Polston of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Hazel Polston died Thursday at her residence.
KTLO
84 year old bank robber fails to obtain post conviction relief
Circuit Judge John Putman this week filed a ruling denying post conviction relief motions filed by Richard Joseph Bauer. On November 18, 2008, Bauer walked into the Gassville branch of First National Bank, said he was there to rob it, displayed what appeared to be the butt of a handgun in the waistband of his pants and tied up four employees with “zip-ties.”
Branson scam tells people they have a warrant
Branson Police are urging people not to fall for scam calls telling people they are in trouble with the law and trying to trick them into paying money.
Arkansas man cut off own leg in front of child: affidavit
An Arkansas man who claimed to be both Jesus and Satan, amputated his own leg in front of his 5-year-old, according to court documents.
KTLO
Man with felony convictions in three states pleads to BC charges
A man with prior felony convictions in California, Missouri and Nevada appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and pled guilty to his charges in this county. Fifty-eight-year-old Daniel Ray Holmes was arrested in Baxter County three times – with two of those arrests coming only 27 days apart.
KTLO
Wilma L. Clinkingbeard, 95, Calico Rock (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 95-year-old Wilma L. Clinkingbeard of Calico Rock are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Wilma Clinkingbeard died Friday in Mountain Home.
Kait 8
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check
GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – Fulton County sheriff’s deputies arrested a construction company owner Wednesday after they said he wrote hot checks for building materials. According to a probable cause affidavit, All Steel in Gepp received a check on Aug. 26 from 49-year-old Gerald Lee Stellar-Helcher, owner of Stellar Construction, for construction materials.
KTLO
Roger Louis Smith, 79, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Roger Louis Smith of Mountain Home are pending are Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Roger Smith died Thursday at his residence.
KTLO
Mountain Home School Board approves bonus payments to staff
The Mountain Home School Board, during its regular September meeting Thursday night, voted to give both certified and classified staff bonuses as part of the revised recruitment and retention plan. Superintendent Dr. Jake Long joined Brad Haworth during the news at 7 Friday morning to talk about the payments.
KTLO
Tyler Wheeler pleads guilty to charges in eight criminal cases
A rural Mountain Home man who was first charged in a criminal case in 2012 was back in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-year-old Tyler Wheeler stood before the court facing charges in eight criminal cases stemming from events that took place this year and in 2021. GUILTY PLEA ENTERED...
KTLO
MH mourns loss of former fire chief
Mountain Home Assistant Fire Chief Kris Quick (right) presented Chief Ken Williams (left) with a plaque at his retirement reception Friday. (Photo courtesy of Mountain Home Fire Department) The Mountain Home community is mourning the loss of its former fire chief. Sixty-two-year-old Ken Williams died on Friday in Fayetteville after...
Kait 8
City purchases lot for possible outdoor hangout spot
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be more fun and excitement coming to an Independence County community. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Batesville City Council said they would purchase a lot on the corner of Central Avenue and Boswell Street, with the goal of turning the space into an outdoor hangout spot for people of all ages.
KTLO
Domestic situation leads to violence and charges and probation
A man convicted of aggravated assault in Marion County in July last year pled guilty Monday to similar charges filed against him in Baxter County. Twenty-eight-year-old Matthew Karl Butler, who listed an address in Bull Shoals, is represented by a Fayetteville attorney, David Hogue. Butler was sentenced to five years...
Ozark County Times
Proposed scenic byway route through Ozark County may hit dead end
A proposed scenic byway, a portion of which would run along U.S. Highway 160 through Ozark County, was generally not well received during a public hearing in Gainesville last week. About 25 people attended an informational public hearing in the second floor courtroom of the Ozark County Courthouse on Sept....
KTLO
MH Police ask for assistance in vandalism at Keller Park
The Mountain Home Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for damages at Keller Park. — KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News spoke with Corporal Mychal Warno to discuss a recent vandalism at Keller Park. Listen:. If you have any information, you...
New sweet treats in Branson
BRANSON, Mo.- Erin and Jeff Renner opened Boba Joes in downtown Branson just six weeks ago. Boba Joes is a locally owned ice cream and boba tea shop. The owner Erin Renner said, “We welcome everybody, we want them to come in and just feel joyful, so we have a lot of bright colors and […]
KTLO
Friday football schedule includes MH hosting Lake Hamilton
High school football dominates the local Friday schedule, and Mountain Home will return to the home turf for the first time since the season opener. The Bombers will welcome in Lake Hamilton to the Twin Lakes Area. Mountain Home is currently 0-3 on the season and 0-1 in the 6A-West....
