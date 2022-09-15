ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Camerimage to Honor Music Video Director Hype Williams, Creator of Clips With Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Dr. Dre and Missy Elliott

By Peter Caranicas
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

EnergaCamerimage, the cinematography-focused film festival, will crown director Hype Williams with its Award for Achievements in the Field of Music Video. The annual fest, celebrating its 30 th edition, will take place on Nov. 12-19 in Torun, Poland.

Williams has collaborated with a who’s who of top artists and bands, including The Notorious B.I.G., 2Pac, Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Beyoncé, DMX, Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez. He will be on hand at Camerimage to receive the award.

Having worked at the cutting edge of hip-hop and global pop culture since the late 1980s, Williams has also created multiple still photography and advertising campaigns in the fashion world, such as Love Advent, Conde Nast publications, Marc Jacobs and Marc Jacobs Beauty. He also shot the cover of In Style Magazine’s September Fashion Issue 2017.

Williams is winner and nominee of awards from such entities as the Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, NAACP Image Awards, the BET Awards and the MTV Awards.

Of special interest to cinematographers is Williams’ versatile style, which has included fisheye lenses, split screens, aerial and tracking shots that move in multiple directions, slow motion and deep focus.

(Photo credit: Hype Williams)

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Drake, Diddy and Yung Miami Attend Jessie Reyez’s ‘Yessie’ Album Release Party

Jessie Reyez marked the release of her highly-anticipated sophomore album, “YESSIE,” by hosting an exclusive album release party at No Vacancy in Los Angeles on Thursday night (Sept. 15), which drew the likes of Drake, Diddy, Yung Miami from CityGirls, Cordae, Diplo, Murda Beatz, Ty Dolla $ign and many more.  While the Canada connection was immediately apparent as Drake made his entrance, the two Toronto artists connected on a leaked track by Drizzy called “Zodiac Sign.” Reyez, whose album is out via FMLY / Island Records, has been making waves in the industry since first arriving on the scene, thanks to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Music Industry Moves: UMe Promotes Meg McLean Corso to VP

UMe, the catalog division of Universal Music Group, has promoted Meg McLean Corso to vice president of media and artist relations, department EVP Sujata Murthy announced. She is based on the company’s Los Angeles headquarters. McLean Corso’s roster, which reaches across multiple genres, includes Bob Marley, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Soundgarden, Tears for Fears and U2. She joined UMe in 2010 and previously held roles at Ironworks Music, Capitol Records, House of Blues Concerts and 91X/San Diego. In 2021, McLean Corso was selected as a founding member in the inaugural cohort for U.M.She Leads, a UMG Women’s Leadership Development Program and was recently nominated to join the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Drake Feuds With Music Critic Anthony Fantano: Your ‘Existence’ Is a 1/10

Rap superstar Drake is feuding with the “internet’s busiest music nerd,” YouTube music critic Anthony Fantano. On Thursday night, Drake leaked his own direct messages to Fantano on his Instagram story, which read: “Your existence is a light 1. And the 1 is cause you are alive,” a reference to Fantano’s tradition of reviewing albums on a scale from one to 10. Drake continued: “And cause you somehow wifed a Black girl. I’m feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence.” While Fantano scored Drake’s latest album “Honestly, Nevermind” an official “Not Good” out of 10 back in June, it appears the...
MUSIC
Variety

How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral

After lying in state in Westminster Hall for five days, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will begin on Monday at 11 a.m. local time. World leaders have gathered ahead of the state funeral as others flock to England to pay respects to the fallen monarch, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Prince William, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II’s other grandchildren gathered for a vigil on Saturday to mourn ahead of the state funeral. The royals were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie; and Prince...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Ulrike Ottinger
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Kanye
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Hype Williams
Person
Busta Rhymes
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Marc Jacobs
Person
Missy Elliott
Variety

Box Office: ‘The Woman King’ Prevails With Projected $18 Million Opening Weekend

“The Woman King” has found its throne at the box office. The Sony release is drumming up a projected $18 million opening from 3,765 locations, in line with most analysts’ estimates heading into the weekend. The epic also benefited from landing some premium format auditoriums, such as Imax, lending an additional boost to revenue. Though that doesn’t necessarily qualify as a grand opening, it’s a solid start for the action film, which carries a $50 million production budget and has no ties to existing franchises. What’s more, it’s more than enough for “The Woman King” to top box office charts on a...
MOVIES
Variety

Lady Gaga Halts Miami Concert Due to Lightning: ‘I Don’t Want to Put Your Life in Danger’

A tropical thunderstorm forced Lady Gaga to cut her Miami concert short just before she could sing ”Rain on Me” and her encore ”Hold My Hand.” Gaga, who has been performing to sold-out crowds on this stadium tour, was at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on the last night of the Chromatica Ball. Interrupting her show, she told the audience, “I’m sorry that we can’t finish but I don’t want to put your life in danger and I don’t want to put our life in danger.” Gaga followed up by posting an emotional video online. Through tears, she apologizes to her fans...
MIAMI, FL
Variety

‘Blonde’ Star Adrien Brody Recalls First Time Seeing Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe: ‘I Was Transported’

The first time “Blonde” star Adrien Brody saw Ana de Armas’ transformation into Marilyn Monroe was on set right before filming their first scene together. “I was transported to another time and place,” Brody, who plays Arthur Miller (aka The Playwright), told Variety at the U.S. premiere of “Blonde” in Hollywood Tuesday night. “I really thought she channeled [Marilyn] — she brought a nuanced, emotionally present [and] connected impression of her. I’m still blown away by it. It was really impressive.” Based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same name, “Blonde” presents a reimagined version of the iconic actor’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Music Video#Film Star#Dmx#Camerimage#Conde Nast#In Style Magazine#September Fashion Issue
Variety

Colin Farrell Recalls Friendship With Elizabeth Taylor, Says She Loved ‘CSI’ and Mark Harmon

Colin Farrell offered some insight into his friendship with Elizabeth Taylor at Thursday’s Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS. “It was very clear to me from the conversations that we had that she loved ‘CSI’ and anything that had a crime scene or Mark Harmon in it,” the actor said. Farrell and the late Hollywood legend became friends during the final years of her life. She died at age 79 in 2011. Farrell also recalled a turbulent time in his life when he hadn’t been in touch with Taylor for about five weeks. “She said, ‘Why didn’t you call?’” the star of the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Online Attacks After She Reveals Abortion: ‘I’ve Already Seen You Do Your Worst’

Chrissy Teigen expected vicious online attacks after she announced that she had an abortion to save her life two years ago — and had a message for the trolls: “I’ve already seen you do your worst.” The model, TV personality and influencer on Thursday revealed that the loss of her unborn son in September 2020 with husband John Legend had ended in an abortion; she had previously said the pregnancy had ended with a miscarriage. Teigen said she was speaking out after the Supreme Court this summer struck down Roe v. Wade, which eliminated the constitutional right to abortion and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Spellbinding Royal Albert Hall Concert Finally Sees the Light of Day: Album Review

What a long, strange trip the long-lost Creedence Clearwater Revival Royal Albert Hall concert album and film has taken in the half century since it happened. The show and the on-the-road footage were recorded by the BBC during the group’s first European tour in April of 1970, but never broadcast. The recording presumably got hung up in the notorious legal battles between the group and its original label, Fantasy Records, although footage from the concert popped up at various times over the decades (even in a TV commercial for a budget Creedence greatest-hits album in the ‘80s). Even more confusingly, Fantasy...
MUSIC
Variety

‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Relies on Persona, Not Personality: TV Review

On the first episode of Jennifer Hudson’s new talk show, guest Simon Cowell was very gently criticizing the series “American Idol,” on which he had been a judge and Hudson had been a contestant. Remarking how he found the producers’ assignment for her to sing a Barry Manilow song (which she did the week she was sent home) to be unfair to her and outdated, Cowell generated the first semblance of real heat on the episode. Here was something, perhaps, with the frisson and excitement of real conversation. Hudson let it sit there, allowing a couple moments of silence before...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

LeAnn Rimes on the Quarter-Century Journey From ‘Blue’ to Her Stirring New Album, ‘God’s Work’

LeAnn Rimes has been “Blue” about a few things lately, but not about a boy. On her new album, “God’s Work,” her 19th studio album, the singer deals with the darker sides of religion and the patriarchy —areas in which, for her, there’s some overlap — on top of a general pandemic-induced anxiety informing some of the more shadowy material. But the record is ultimately an upper, with guests like Ziggy Marley, Mickey Guyton, Sheila E., Ben Harper, Robert Randolph and Aloe Blacc contributing a palpable sense of community when she comes around to anthems of univesal love and acceptance. Sitting...
MUSIC
Variety

Demi Moore Joins ‘Feud’ Season 2 at FX (EXCLUSIVE)

Demi Moore is joining “Feud” Season 2 at FX, Variety has learned from sources. The second season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series will tell the true story of how Truman Capote was friends with numerous members of New York high society until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel “Answered Prayers,” with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city’s elite. According to sources, Moore would star as socialite Ann Woodward, a former showgirl and radio actress who was infamously accused of murdering her husband in 1955. Reps for Moore, FX, and 20th Television declined to comment. Moore joins...
TV SERIES
Variety

Post Malone Apologizes to Fans After Falling Through Stage at St. Louis Concert: ‘I Got My Ass Kicked by Myself’

Post Malone received medical attention after an accidental step caused him to fall through an open trap door onstage during his show Saturday night in St. Louis, Mo. at the Enterprise Center. Malone had started to sing “Circles” and was stomping down the stage’s ramp when he evidently missed the hole that his instrument had just been lowered into, according to an original report by St. Louis Post-Dispatch. A team of medics appeared on stage to aid his injuries for several minutes as fans lit up with confusion. Before he stood up to be escorted offstage, the singer addressed fans for the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Variety

Seven Years, Thousands of Hours of David Bowie Footage and an Inspirational Train Ride Later, Brett Morgen Finally Realized His ‘Moonage Daydream’

Seven Years, Thousands of Hours of David Bowie Footage and an Inspirational Train Ride Later, Brett Morgen Finally Realized His ‘Moonage Daydream’ ﻿ September 15, 2022 1:30 pm Bylines:By Pat Saperstein Brett Morgen went through a lot to make “Moonage Daydream.” It takes certain amount of obsession to capture on film the essence of the life of David Bowie, the shapeshifting music visionary, artist and actor. For Morgen, known for his work exploring another singular artist with “Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck,” as well as “The Kid Stays in the Picture” and “Jane,” crafting the first authorized Bowie documentary was a nearly seven-year process....
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Sony Announces New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie, Pushes ‘Madame Web’ and ‘Kraven the Hunter’

Sony Pictures has announced the “return of the original ‘Karate Kid’ franchise” to the big screen by dating a new “Karate Kid” movie for June 7, 2024. While the franchise has lived on thanks to Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” series, which just debuted its fifth season on the streaming platform, this new “Karate Kid” project will be the franchise’s first film offering since a 2010 reboot starring Jaden Smith. The 2024 “Karate Kid” movie does not yet have a synopsis from the studio or a cast and crew attached. Other new titles added to Sony’s release calendar include an untitled horror...
MOVIES
Variety

How a Digital Rapper’s Flubbed Roll-Out Is Everything That’s Wrong With the Music Business (Guest Column)

At some point, every person who works in the music industry has to grapple with the fact that its not-all-that-distant past is rooted in racism and financial exploitation. Capitol Records is no exception. The 80 year-old label’s legacy of Black artists includes Nat King Cole, Tina Turner and George Clinton, but its roster has featured few others throughout its history, right up to the present.  In 2022, the label rolled out FN Meka, a digital rapper so offensive in pulling from the worst stereotypes of how appropriators view our culture, that it single-handedly set back the clock on equality.  The controversy was initially...
MUSIC
Variety

Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral Invite List: Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, Global Royals and More

Although the royal family has yet to confirm the official list of attendees for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, various heads of state have already confirmed their planned attendance at the Westminster Abbey ceremony scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19. Buckingham Palace revealed the full schedule of the funeral plans — which will begin in London and end in Windsor — including the several categories of dignitaries invited: global government representatives, foreign royal families, governors general, realm prime ministers and heads of state. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be present, along with all of the heads of the...
WORLD
Variety

Bomba Estéreo’s Li Saumet on Helping Bad Bunny Find Love in ‘Ojitos Lindos,’ and Her ‘Feminist’ Solo Album

As Bad Bunny rampages across North America on his “World’s Hottest Tour” and his “Un Verano Sin Ti” tops Billboard’s albums chart for a whopping 10 weeks, one of the set’s more unexpected collaborations, “Ojitos Lindos,” feat. Bomba Estéreo, has proven to be a leader of its own. “Ojitos” was one of seven tracks from the album to reach Spotify’s most-streamed “Global Songs of the Summer” playlist — and of the 20 songs on the list, half of them were Spanish-language hits. It’s the type of staggering statistic that has catalyzed the Latin music landscape in 2022, but for the Colombian duo...
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

82K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy