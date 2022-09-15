Camerimage to Honor Music Video Director Hype Williams, Creator of Clips With Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Dr. Dre and Missy Elliott

EnergaCamerimage, the cinematography-focused film festival, will crown director Hype Williams with its Award for Achievements in the Field of Music Video. The annual fest, celebrating its 30 th edition, will take place on Nov. 12-19 in Torun, Poland.

Williams has collaborated with a who’s who of top artists and bands, including The Notorious B.I.G., 2Pac, Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Beyoncé, DMX, Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez. He will be on hand at Camerimage to receive the award.

Having worked at the cutting edge of hip-hop and global pop culture since the late 1980s, Williams has also created multiple still photography and advertising campaigns in the fashion world, such as Love Advent, Conde Nast publications, Marc Jacobs and Marc Jacobs Beauty. He also shot the cover of In Style Magazine’s September Fashion Issue 2017.

Williams is winner and nominee of awards from such entities as the Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, NAACP Image Awards, the BET Awards and the MTV Awards.

Of special interest to cinematographers is Williams’ versatile style, which has included fisheye lenses, split screens, aerial and tracking shots that move in multiple directions, slow motion and deep focus.

(Photo credit: Hype Williams)