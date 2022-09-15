ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famous birthdays for Sept. 15: Spain's Queen Letizia, Oliver Stone

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date in history are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Italian explorer Marco Polo in 1254

-- Novelist James Fenimore Cooper in 1789

-- William Howard Taft, 27th president of the United States, in 1857

-- British mystery writer Agatha Christie in 1890

-- French director Jean Renoir in 1894

-- Comedian Nipsey Russell in 1918

-- Singer/pianist Bobby Short in 1924

-- Comedian Norm Crosby in 1927

-- Jazz saxophone player Julian "Cannonball" Adderley in 1928

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Gaylord Perry in 1938 (age 84)

-- Football Hall of Fame member/actor Merlin Olsen in 1940

-- Soprano Jessye Norman in 1945

-- Filmmaker Oliver Stone in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Tommy Lee Jones in 1946 (age 76)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Dan Marino in 1961 (age 61)

-- Queen Letizia of Spain in 1972 (age 50)

-- Comedian/actor Jimmy Carr in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Tom Hardy in 1977 (age 45)

-- Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in 1977 (age 45)

-- Comedian/actor Ben Schwartz in 1981 (age 41)

-- Britain's Prince Harry in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Chelsea Kane in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Matt Shively in 1990 (age 32)

