Famous birthdays for Sept. 15: Spain's Queen Letizia, Oliver Stone

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Alan Alda shared a photo of him with his former co-star Mike Farrell celebrating a half-century milestone of their Korean War sicom, MASH. "Mike Farrell and I today toasting the 50th anniversary of the show that changed our lives - and our brilliant pals who made it what it was. MASH was a great gift to us," Alda captioned the photo Saturday.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO