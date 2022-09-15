King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) tries to form a royal alliance with a royal wedding... as his health continues to fail in Episode 5 of HBO's House of the Dragon. Viserys announces his plans to marry off his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) to Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate), the son of Corlys Verlaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best).

