Arroyo Grande, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Lief, Irika, Emilio, and Marley

Lief, the black-coated male, is an active fellow who explores and experiments with all his surroundings. He is always busy and entertaining to watch. Leif is also a devoted “husbun” to Irika, the white-coated one. Irika is a mature lady bun who is extremely lovey-dovey and easy going. Handsome Lief will provide the action for his adoptive family while Irika will provide all the snuggles, bunny-purrs and lovin’! (As with all adoptable BUNS bunnies, they are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated.)
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 09/05 – 09/11/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 05, 2022. 21:33— Raymond Bobby...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Arroyo Grande, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Missing Teenager Last Seen in Nipomo

Community members are alerting the public of a missing teenager who was last seen in Nipomo on August 27th. Shawna Seybold, 19, was last seen leaving her grandparents' house on Glenhaven Place at 11:00 a.m. with possibly only her photo I.D. and some cash that she had in her wallet.
NIPOMO, CA
rhslegend.com

Hiking trails to visit in Santa Barbara County

Looking for something to do this weekend thats refreshing? how does a hike sound? It can be fun, healthy, and healing so take your family or your dog and or some friends its something any one can do and benefit from. Many hikes that have breathtaking views can be far so I searched and experienced these hikes around our county. One located right here in Santa Maria is “Gifford trailhead”
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
biteofthebest.com

Breakfast at Celia’s Garden Cafe, Los Osos, California

Breakfast at Celia’s Garden Cafe, Los Osos, California. Celia’s Garden Cafe is a 20-minute drive west from San Luis Obispo in Los Osos, where we headed to brunch one Sunday. It’s a quaint cafe serving breakfast & lunch. Dining outside is an all-season happening when on California’s...
LOS OSOS, CA
viatravelers.com

12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Los Alamos, California

If you’re visiting Los Alamos, good news! You’re going to have so much fun in this funky town that is so full of life, antique shopping, wine tasting, friendly faces, and hidden gems. Located in the Central California Santa Ynez Valley, it sure is a tiny town, but it’s underrated in the best way possible.
LOS ALAMOS, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 5 to 11

On Sept. 5, Raymond Bobby Williams, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested at 9800 El Camino Real for failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On Sept. 6, Marco Gabriel Rojas, 23, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
ATASCADERO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

25th Annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow to Be Held in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ, CA — September 13, 2022 — Dancing, singing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America descend on Santa Ynez to celebrate their heritage during the 25th annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow. The two-day gathering is open to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. Admission is $5 and parking is free.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Ynez falls to Mission Prep in thriller

Santa Ynez had a chance to beat a very good Mission Prep team in the final seconds of Friday night's Mountain League game. The Pirates just couldn't make the winning play. Mission Prep stopped the Pirates' late drive on the 14-yard line to secure a 32-27 win in the league opener for both teams.
SANTA YNEZ, CA

