Free laundry pop-up in Grover Beach
As the cost of detergent and other supplies continues to rise, the Laundry Project eases the financial burden of laundry for people in need.
Frittata the chihuahua is our Pet of the Week
Nine year old chihuahua, Frittata is our Pet of the Week featured from Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo.
Lief, Irika, Emilio, and Marley
Lief, the black-coated male, is an active fellow who explores and experiments with all his surroundings. He is always busy and entertaining to watch. Leif is also a devoted “husbun” to Irika, the white-coated one. Irika is a mature lady bun who is extremely lovey-dovey and easy going. Handsome Lief will provide the action for his adoptive family while Irika will provide all the snuggles, bunny-purrs and lovin’! (As with all adoptable BUNS bunnies, they are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated.)
Red Light Roundup 09/05 – 09/11/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 05, 2022. 21:33— Raymond Bobby...
The American Legion Post 534 Celebrates its 3rd Annual Summer Concert Series in Orcutt
The American Legion Post 534 continued to celebrate its 3rd annual summer concert series Today in Orcutt with live music and a BBQ. The post The American Legion Post 534 Celebrates its 3rd Annual Summer Concert Series in Orcutt appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Porsche Speedsters cruising into town for Saturday event
Public invited to check out the cars at Estrella Warbirds Museum. – Members of the 356 Porsche Speedsters club are traveling through Paso Robles once again. They arrived in town on Wednesday and will be leaving on Sunday. While in Paso Robles they are using the Paso Robles Inn as...
Missing Teenager Last Seen in Nipomo
Community members are alerting the public of a missing teenager who was last seen in Nipomo on August 27th. Shawna Seybold, 19, was last seen leaving her grandparents' house on Glenhaven Place at 11:00 a.m. with possibly only her photo I.D. and some cash that she had in her wallet.
CHP locates at-risk missing person last seen in Atascadero
Michael Larson was found in Santa Barbara County.
First Hobby Lobby in SLO County opened over weekend. Here are the details
Hobby Lobby has opened in San Luis Obispo. The craft store — part of a national chain of stores selling a range of crafting, sewing and home decor goods — opened its first San Luis Obispo County store on Friday, according to a company news release. The 45,000-square-foot...
Parents whose son died in fall from SLO parking structure seek answers: ‘Justice for Tommy’
“We will never be at peace with the with the way he died,” Thomas Jodry’s father said of his son. “We’ll never forget this day.”
Hiking trails to visit in Santa Barbara County
Looking for something to do this weekend thats refreshing? how does a hike sound? It can be fun, healthy, and healing so take your family or your dog and or some friends its something any one can do and benefit from. Many hikes that have breathtaking views can be far so I searched and experienced these hikes around our county. One located right here in Santa Maria is “Gifford trailhead”
UPDATE: Man reported missing located in Santa Barbara County
California Highway Patrol posted an alert saying Michael Larson, 76, was last seen at about 12 p.m. Saturday in Atascadero.
With 92-cent gas and aging pumps, this Atascadero station was a dying breed
“If they really want to ration gas, let the price go to $2 or $3 a gallon. That will cut use way back,” the owner of the Tasco station said.
How investigators ended MS-13’s reign of killing and terror in the Santa Maria Valley
“We had people dying every couple weeks and nothing to go on. We had to do something to stop the violence,” one investigator said.
Breakfast at Celia’s Garden Cafe, Los Osos, California
Breakfast at Celia’s Garden Cafe, Los Osos, California. Celia’s Garden Cafe is a 20-minute drive west from San Luis Obispo in Los Osos, where we headed to brunch one Sunday. It’s a quaint cafe serving breakfast & lunch. Dining outside is an all-season happening when on California’s...
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Los Alamos, California
If you’re visiting Los Alamos, good news! You’re going to have so much fun in this funky town that is so full of life, antique shopping, wine tasting, friendly faces, and hidden gems. Located in the Central California Santa Ynez Valley, it sure is a tiny town, but it’s underrated in the best way possible.
Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 5 to 11
On Sept. 5, Raymond Bobby Williams, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested at 9800 El Camino Real for failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On Sept. 6, Marco Gabriel Rojas, 23, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
25th Annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow to Be Held in Santa Ynez
SANTA YNEZ, CA — September 13, 2022 — Dancing, singing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America descend on Santa Ynez to celebrate their heritage during the 25th annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow. The two-day gathering is open to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. Admission is $5 and parking is free.
Former Armani designer waits years through pandemic to launch new store in Santa Ynez
Former Armani designer waits years through pandemic to launch new store in Santa Ynez The post Former Armani designer waits years through pandemic to launch new store in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Ynez falls to Mission Prep in thriller
Santa Ynez had a chance to beat a very good Mission Prep team in the final seconds of Friday night's Mountain League game. The Pirates just couldn't make the winning play. Mission Prep stopped the Pirates' late drive on the 14-yard line to secure a 32-27 win in the league opener for both teams.
