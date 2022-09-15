Read full article on original website
Lady Dinos soccer handed second loss in Region 12 play by Canyon View
The Lady Dinos were looking to avenge their only Region 12 loss on Thursday when they traveled to Cedar City to face Canyon View. The Falcons are the No. 2 team in the RPI rankings for 3A. Carbon coming in with the No.6 ranking, couldn’t keep pace with the Falcons, who took control, winning the game 5-1.
USU Extension Fall Gardening Classes for residents
The USU Extension Office in both Carbon and Emery Counties is hosting informational gardening classes in September and October. They would like to invite members of the community to attend these events to receive information on how to prep gardens for the Fall Season. The first event is entitled, Prepping...
DeAnn Collard – September 14 2022
DeAnn Marie Tucker Collard, 81, of Huntington; wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. DeAnn was born in Hiawatha, Utah on Valentine’s day; February 14, 1941 to Lola Marie Timothy and Henry Moses Tucker. She loved getting flowers and valentines for...
