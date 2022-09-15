Sorn reunites with Yeeun and Seungyeon in ‘Nirvana Girl’ music video: “We work together really well as though we’re still CLC”

Before releasing their seventh album at the end of this month, Slipknot have trawled through the archives and compiled their catalogue of music videos in high-definition. It marks the first time that many of their earliest clips – including those for cuts from their 1999 self-titled debut, 2001’s ‘Iowa’ and 2004’s ‘Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)’ – are available to view online in HD. Videos for some tracks, including ‘My Plague’ and ‘The Blister Exists’, are still only available in standard definition (up to 480p), with no word on whether or not those will updated in the future.

MUSIC ・ 22 HOURS AGO