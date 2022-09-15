Sorn reunites with Yeeun and Seungyeon in ‘Nirvana Girl’ music video: “We work together really well as though we’re still CLC”

Read full article on original website
Popculture
Massively Popular Country Music Duo Says Goodbye After Final Performance Together
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are parting ways, at least for the time being. After announcing in February that they were "taking a break" from recording music together, Florida Georgia Line performed their final show together at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday after 12 years as a beloved country duo.
Lorde’s Sister Indy Yelich Draws ‘Melodrama’ Comparisons With Debut Single ‘Threads’: LISTEN
Musical talent must run in Lorde's family. The singer's younger sister Indy Yelich finally released her debut solo single, "Threads," drawing a few comparisons to her Grammy-winning big sis in the process. After previously teasing the track online, the up-and-coming singer shared the single in full Thursday (Sept. 15). The...
Every Member of Queen Studied Impressive Professions Before Dedicating Their Lives to Music
Queen embers Freddie Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon, and Roger Taylor are more than just rock stars, they're all highly educated and trained in other impressive professions and fields.
NME
Grimes says new album ‘Book 1’ is “done”
Grimes says her new album, ‘Book 1’, is “done”, taking to social media today (September 17) to share a handful of details. On Twitter, Grimes wrote: “Album is done we’re mixing. My friend and I.” She went on to share details of how the release’s final track was completed. “Perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave,” she wrote, “and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time.”
Ayra Starr Shares New Song “Rush” From 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) Album: Listen
Ayra Starr, the Nigerian singer-songwriter and Afro-pop star, has shared her new song “Rush.” The track will appear on the deluxe edition of Starr’s studio debut 19 & Dangerous. The new deluxe album is out October 14 (via Mavin). Find “Rush” below. Scroll down for the 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) album artwork.
NME
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
NME
Taylor Swift confirms that Jack Antonoff worked on new album ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has confirmed that Jack Antonoff worked on her upcoming new album, ‘Midnights’. The singer’s 10th studio album is set to land on October 21, and was announced during a surprise appearance from the singer at the MTV VMAs last month. Thus far, no collaborators or...
NME
GOT7’s JAY B teases forthcoming mini-album with a “highlight medley”
GOT7 singer and soloist JAY B has released a highlight medley for his forthcoming mini-album, ‘Be Yourself’. In a visual framed through the lens of a security camera on a music video set, the highlight reel sees JAY B perform snippets of the title track ‘go UP’ and the five other tracks from the forthcoming project. Each performance of the track is shot from a different part of the set.
How the 1992 VMAs Exemplified Rock’s Generational Power Struggle
Contrary to the popular narrative, grunge didn't appear out of thin air and obliterate the '80s hard rock zeitgeist overnight. But if there's a single event that represented rock music's changing of the guard — and the brief moment in time where these disparate strains coexisted — it's the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards.
NME
‘Moonage Daydream’ review: freak out in the glow of a true artistic original
The most telling moment in Brett Morgen’s new David Bowie doc comes about half-way through. Pale-faced and sporting a tan fedora, Starman is asked a very boring question by an interviewer as they drive through the Californian desert. Instead of answering, he giggles, and announces “there’s a fly in my milk!” A few seconds pass before the smile fades. “He’s a foreign body… which is kind of how I feel.”
BLACKPINK's New Album 'Born Pink' Hits No. 1 in U.S. on Day of Release
Their newest single, "Shut Down," also skyrocketed to number 1 in at least 48 countries on iTunes in less than 24 hours.
NME
Slipknot re-release music video catalogue in HD
Before releasing their seventh album at the end of this month, Slipknot have trawled through the archives and compiled their catalogue of music videos in high-definition. It marks the first time that many of their earliest clips – including those for cuts from their 1999 self-titled debut, 2001’s ‘Iowa’ and 2004’s ‘Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)’ – are available to view online in HD. Videos for some tracks, including ‘My Plague’ and ‘The Blister Exists’, are still only available in standard definition (up to 480p), with no word on whether or not those will updated in the future.
NME
Mura Masa’s new album ‘Demon Time’ was inspired by ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’
Mura Masa released his third album ‘Demon Time’ today (September 16) and has revealed it was inspired by Sonic The Hedgehog. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘R.Y.C’ features collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, Shygirl, Slowthai, Pa Salieu and PinkPantheress but according to Mura Masa (real name Alex Crossan), Sega’s iconic mascot also played a big part in the creation of the record.
NME
Watch ABBA’s Frida make surprise appearance at ABBA Voyage concert
ABBA‘s Anni-Frid Lyngstad made a surprise appearance at last night’s ABBA Voyage show in east London. The “revolutionary” concert series began in May at the purpose-built ABBA Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. It sees digital versions of the Swedish pop icons perform a hits-filled set, backed by a 10-piece live band.
NME
Heavenly announce first gig in 28 years and album reissue series
Heavenly have announced details of their first gig in 28 years, alongside details of an extensive album reissue series. The ’90s indie band will reissue all four of their studio albums via the Skep Wax label across a two year period. The first album to be reissued will be...
NME
Bad Bunny shares new documentary about Puerto Rico as part of new music video
Bad Bunny has shared a new music video for ‘El Apagón’ alongside a documentary about his native Puerto Rico. The documentary, titled Aquí Vive Gente (People Live Here), plays after the official video for the new single on YouTube, and is narrated by Bianca Graulau. In...
NME
BLACKPINK drop fierce music video for lead single ‘Shut Down’
BLACKPINK have released the music video for ‘Shut Down’, the lead single from their newly released sophomore album ‘Born Pink’. The fierce new visual, set in between a sleek white garage and a city after hours, sees BLACKPINK confidently recounting their successes as a musical act. “It’s not a comeback since we’ve never left / Heads turning, careful you’ll strain your neck / Pink ice drip drip drip freeze ‘em on sight,” Jennie declares in the opening verse for the track.
NCT 127 pull up in '2 Baddies' music video
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 is back with new music. The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, released a single and music video for the song "2 Baddies" on Thursday. The racing-themed "2 Baddies" video shows the members of NCT 127 pull...
NME
Earl Sweatshirt performs new music in ‘Atlanta’ season 4 premiere
The season four opener of Donald Glover‘s Atlanta, which premiered on FX this week (September 15), features new music from Earl Sweatshirt. During the season premiere, the characters Paper Boi (played by Brian Tyree Henry) and Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) mourned the death of a rapper called Blue Blood, whose music was playing through the speakers during the scene.
Doja Cat’s New Album Is Inspired by ‘90s German Rave’ Music
Doja Cat is one of the most musically diverse artists out there — and she plans to continue that reputation with her next album. The singer was asked to drop some hints about her next musical era while speaking to CR Fashionbook. "We just have so many ideas and...
