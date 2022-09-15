ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sorn reunites with Yeeun and Seungyeon in ‘Nirvana Girl’ music video: “We work together really well as though we’re still CLC”

By Carmen Chin
NME
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Grimes says new album ‘Book 1’ is “done”

Grimes says her new album, ‘Book 1’, is “done”, taking to social media today (September 17) to share a handful of details. On Twitter, Grimes wrote: “Album is done we’re mixing. My friend and I.” She went on to share details of how the release’s final track was completed. “Perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave,” she wrote, “and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clc#Music Video#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Cube Entertainment#Thai#Nme
NME

GOT7’s JAY B teases forthcoming mini-album with a “highlight medley”

GOT7 singer and soloist JAY B has released a highlight medley for his forthcoming mini-album, ‘Be Yourself’. In a visual framed through the lens of a security camera on a music video set, the highlight reel sees JAY B perform snippets of the title track ‘go UP’ and the five other tracks from the forthcoming project. Each performance of the track is shot from a different part of the set.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

‘Moonage Daydream’ review: freak out in the glow of a true artistic original

The most telling moment in Brett Morgen’s new David Bowie doc comes about half-way through. Pale-faced and sporting a tan fedora, Starman is asked a very boring question by an interviewer as they drive through the Californian desert. Instead of answering, he giggles, and announces “there’s a fly in my milk!” A few seconds pass before the smile fades. “He’s a foreign body… which is kind of how I feel.”
MOVIES
NME

Slipknot re-release music video catalogue in HD

Before releasing their seventh album at the end of this month, Slipknot have trawled through the archives and compiled their catalogue of music videos in high-definition. It marks the first time that many of their earliest clips – including those for cuts from their 1999 self-titled debut, 2001’s ‘Iowa’ and 2004’s ‘Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)’ – are available to view online in HD. Videos for some tracks, including ‘My Plague’ and ‘The Blister Exists’, are still only available in standard definition (up to 480p), with no word on whether or not those will updated in the future.
MUSIC
NME

Mura Masa’s new album ‘Demon Time’ was inspired by ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’

Mura Masa released his third album ‘Demon Time’ today (September 16) and has revealed it was inspired by Sonic The Hedgehog. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘R.Y.C’ features collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, Shygirl, Slowthai, Pa Salieu and PinkPantheress but according to Mura Masa (real name Alex Crossan), Sega’s iconic mascot also played a big part in the creation of the record.
MUSIC
NME

Watch ABBA’s Frida make surprise appearance at ABBA Voyage concert

ABBA‘s Anni-Frid Lyngstad made a surprise appearance at last night’s ABBA Voyage show in east London. The “revolutionary” concert series began in May at the purpose-built ABBA Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. It sees digital versions of the Swedish pop icons perform a hits-filled set, backed by a 10-piece live band.
MUSIC
NME

Heavenly announce first gig in 28 years and album reissue series

Heavenly have announced details of their first gig in 28 years, alongside details of an extensive album reissue series. The ’90s indie band will reissue all four of their studio albums via the Skep Wax label across a two year period. The first album to be reissued will be...
ROCK MUSIC
NME

BLACKPINK drop fierce music video for lead single ‘Shut Down’

BLACKPINK have released the music video for ‘Shut Down’, the lead single from their newly released sophomore album ‘Born Pink’. The fierce new visual, set in between a sleek white garage and a city after hours, sees BLACKPINK confidently recounting their successes as a musical act. “It’s not a comeback since we’ve never left / Heads turning, careful you’ll strain your neck / Pink ice drip drip drip freeze ‘em on sight,” Jennie declares in the opening verse for the track.
MUSIC
UPI News

NCT 127 pull up in '2 Baddies' music video

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 is back with new music. The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, released a single and music video for the song "2 Baddies" on Thursday. The racing-themed "2 Baddies" video shows the members of NCT 127 pull...
WORLD
NME

Earl Sweatshirt performs new music in ‘Atlanta’ season 4 premiere

The season four opener of Donald Glover‘s Atlanta, which premiered on FX this week (September 15), features new music from Earl Sweatshirt. During the season premiere, the characters Paper Boi (played by Brian Tyree Henry) and Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) mourned the death of a rapper called Blue Blood, whose music was playing through the speakers during the scene.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy