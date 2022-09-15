Read full article on original website
Related
castlecountryradio.com
Lady Dinos soccer handed second loss in Region 12 play by Canyon View
The Lady Dinos were looking to avenge their only Region 12 loss on Thursday when they traveled to Cedar City to face Canyon View. The Falcons are the No. 2 team in the RPI rankings for 3A. Carbon coming in with the No.6 ranking, couldn’t keep pace with the Falcons, who took control, winning the game 5-1.
Heber Valley bypass could destroy iconic north fields and pollute Provo River, critics say
The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with the Salt Lake City Weekly, The Daily Herald and The Park Record. Brian Wimmer, president of Trouts Unlimited in Utah County has been casting his flies into the Middle Provo River for years. He’s learned that it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been tying and casting flies, you can’t control the river or when and where the fish will bite–and that really is the whole point.
SNAPPED: First snow of the season in Utah
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — The U.S. National Weather Service posted a photo of the first snow of the season in the high Uintas on Facebook on September 16. The photo […]
castlecountryradio.com
USU Extension Fall Gardening Classes for residents
The USU Extension Office in both Carbon and Emery Counties is hosting informational gardening classes in September and October. They would like to invite members of the community to attend these events to receive information on how to prep gardens for the Fall Season. The first event is entitled, Prepping...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslnewsradio.com
A pipeline from Lake Powell to Washington County is taking shape
SALT LAKE CITY — A plan is moving forward for the state of Utah to build a 140-mile-long pipeline that would pump water from Lake Powell to 13 cities in Washington County. It was discussed on Thursday during a meeting of the Water Resources Board of the Department of Natural Resources. The state describes the pipeline as part of a long-term water supply plan for southern Utah. The pipeline itself would be buried, the water moved along by five pump stations powered, in part, by six hydroelectric facilities.
KSLTV
Utah libraries standing against censorship and book-banning
SALT LAKE CITY — Libraries across Utah are standing up against censorship and book-banning, celebrating the freedom to read and access information through October. September 18-24 is national Banned Books Week, established in 1982 to celebrate and promote free and open access to information. Utah libraries showcase their diverse and inclusive collections this week with displays and events across the state.
castlecountryradio.com
DeAnn Collard – September 14 2022
DeAnn Marie Tucker Collard, 81, of Huntington; wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. DeAnn was born in Hiawatha, Utah on Valentine’s day; February 14, 1941 to Lola Marie Timothy and Henry Moses Tucker. She loved getting flowers and valentines for...
ksl.com
Utah's housing, homeless crisis is at a peak. What are state, city leaders doing about it?
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the past week, there's been a lot of movement to pump tens of millions of dollars — including $55 million at the state level and $6 million from Salt Lake City — toward funding affordable housing and homelessness projects across the state of Utah.
IN THIS ARTICLE
890kdxu.com
Back-To-Back Crashes In St. George Due To Not Yielding
(St. George, UT) -- Police in St. George are investigating two crashes that happened back-to-back yesterday on Black Ridge Drive and on River Road. The first crash involved a Kia and a Hyundai and was caused by the Hyundai turning left in front of the Kia. The second crash happened near Target when a Chevy Malibu continued on River Road when a minivan thought they would be turning into a parking lot, but it kept going and the van hit it in the side. The minivan driver was ticketed.
KSLTV
Southern Utah authorities searching for man last seen Sept. 1
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Authorities in the Santa Clara-Ivins area are asking for the public’s help in locating a 37-year-old man who was last seen Sept. 1. According to the missing persons poster, Grant Isamu Okazaki, 37, was last seen in St. George, Utah. He is described as...
KUTV
GALLERY: Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flooding along parts of Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Heavy rainfall caused flooding in parts of the Wasatch Front as storms moved across the Beehive State on Wednesday. The National Weather Service warned residents in Salt Lake and Utah Counties to expect localized ponding of water on roadways. "Some estimates of near one...
Utah woman starts nonprofit to inspire hope after losing son to suicide
They’re popping up more and more through some rural central Utah communities lately — inspirational messages of hope, like "You Can Do This," "Tomorrow Matters," and other uplifting thoughts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Justice Files: ‘Fear Thy Neighbor’ features Utah case
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – They were once neighbors before a dispute over a mailbox turned them into enemies. And in the end, it cost 85-year-old Max Heino his life. It’s a story the Justice Files first reported on in 2019. And now it’s turned into an episode on the series called “Fear thy Neighbor” […]
Gephardt Daily
DUI driver arrested in St. George auto-pedestrian crash tests 6 times above legal blood alcohol limit
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 23-year-old man was booked into the Washington Count jail Friday after he allegedly struck a pedestrian with his SUV, fled the scene, then collided with two vehicles a few blocks away. Police were called to the area near 600...
Over $700k worth of fentanyl found in Utah traffic drug bust
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after police discovered over $700k worth of fentanyl hidden inside a pillow in a traffic drug bust. According to authorities, an officer was conducting work on I-15 northbound at the Utah-Arizona state line. While being parked in the median, the officer observed a minivan traveling […]
kslnewsradio.com
Dog attacks girl in Macey’s parking lot
SANTAQUIN, Utah — A dog was shot and killed in a Macey’s parking lot Tuesday night after it was reportedly attacking people. Police responded to a call around 6 p.m. The incident occurred in a Macey’s parking lot located near 100 N. 400 E. According to Sgt. Mike Wall of the Santaquin Police Department, the dog attacked a teenage employee of the store.
ksl.com
Teen, man who intervened share story of dog attack in Santaquin parking lot
SANTAQUIN — A day after a dog attack in a grocery store parking lot, the attacked teenager said she was caught by surprise and suffered bites to her arms and legs. Seanna Hooper, 16, said she was leaving work at the Santaquin Macey's, located at 110 N. 400 East, at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday and was walking to her truck when three pit bulls suddenly surrounded her.
Gephardt Daily
Woman arriving at Iron County jail to serve 6-day misdemeanor sentence charged with 6 new felonies after strip search
CEDAR CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman reporting to the Iron County Jail Saturday to serve a six-day misdemeanor sentence was arrested on six felony charges after officials say they found illegal drugs during an intake strip search. Kathleen Heun, 35, faces new charges of:
kslnewsradio.com
What you should do to prevent an attack from an animal like a pit bull
SALT LAKE CITY — A pit bull attacks a girl. What do you when an aggressive dog attacks? A police officer describes how the incident unfolded. Later, an animal control professional gives tips on avoiding a dog attack. A young teenage girl working in the store parking lot at...
Comments / 0