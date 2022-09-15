ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Yardbarker

Utah Jazz Release Two Players On Friday

View the original article to see embedded media. The Utah Jazz have been one of the busiest teams in the NBA over the offseason. Next year, they will look like a completely different team than they did in 2021-22. First, they traded away franchise cornerstone Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

The Milwaukee Bucks Signed A New Player And Then Waived Him

View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season in just 33 days when they face off with the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania. Their first preseason game is in just two weeks when they host the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Tim Duncan Had No Faith In Tony Parker After 2001 NBA Draft: "We'll Never Win A Title With A European Point Guard."

There is no salvaging a bad first impression, some say. But that isn't the case for two parts of one of the NBA's most legendary trios. The San Antonio Spurs' consistent success in the 2000s for nearly 2 decades was built primarily on the backs of 3 players. Tim Duncan is considered the greatest power forward ever. Manu Ginobili, the exciting and unbelievable Argentine, and Tony Parker, the point guard that brought it all together.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report

It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Lakers Get An Unlikely Supporter

Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers has received his fair share of criticism over the last year. Big things were expected from him when he was traded to the Lakers last summer and, almost immediately, it was clear that it wasn’t working out as expected. Westbrook’s first year...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Takes A Shot At NBA Superstars While Praising Patrick Beverley: "He Plays The Game Like It’s Supposed To Be Played. Not These Dudes Making $200-300 Million And Can’t Play At All.”

Shaquille O'Neal's opinion is well respected around the NBA community, although he often makes some claims that raise eyebrows around the league. The Big Diesel isn't shy to share his opinion with the public, no matter who gets offended by it. More often than not, time proves him right and he's trying to be correct about something again, this time regarding his former team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Talks About Kobe Bryant And His Competitive Nature: "He Would Cut You And By The End Of The Game, You Didn't Even Know You Were Going To Bleed Out."

Jason Kidd and Kobe Bryant were on-court rivals for much of the early-2000s. The Jason Kidd-led, New Jersey Nets, became one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference in the post-Michael Jordan era. Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant was surrounded by a juggernaut Lakers team that is one of the best teams of all time because of him and Shaquille O'Neal.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Shannon Sharpe Blasts Kyrie Irving For Wasting Kevin Durant's Time: "I Know KD Is Trying To Win A Championship And This Man Wasting His Time With Some Bull Jive."

Kyrie Irving isn't often in the good books of fans and media, he is too polarizing a figure off the court. On the court, Kyrie is a magician, a dazzler. His skills with the ball are second to none and no one comes close to his ability to dribble and score. However, off the court, he tends to make some controversial statements. Despite an overarching message of love and peace, Kyrie's anti-vaccine stance rubbed a lot of people the wrong way and his latest antics have only compounded that.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma Posts A Photo With Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss, And Fans Immediately React: "Come Back To Los Angeles"

The Los Angeles Lakers are having far from the ideal time when it comes to roster construction. The team recently signed Dennis Schroder to a deal again, but that doesn't seem to have satiated Lakers fans much. Considering that the Purple and Gold are consistently expected to challenge for and win titles, it's easy to see why fans aren't too pleased with the way things are looking.
Yardbarker

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle make history in comeback win

Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle came together to make some history on Sunday, becoming the first pair of teammates in the Super Bowl era to each post 170+ yards and 2+ touchdowns in the same game. In only his second game with the Dolphins, Hill erupted for 190...
NFL

