Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren to observe lying-in-state vigil
The Queen's grandchildren, including the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, will observe a 15-minute vigil on Saturday at her lying-in-state. At King Charles' request, Princes William and Harry will both wear military uniform for the occasion. The brothers will be joined by Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princesses...
BBC
Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral
US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
BBC
Prince Harry go stand vigil at Queen coffin in military uniform
Di Queen grandchildren, wey include di Prince of Wales and di Duke of Sussex, go stand vigil around her coffin dis evening as she lie in state for Westminster Hall. Based on King Charles request, Prince Harry go wear military uniform, for di first time since 2020. Prince Harry bin...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: 'Great honour' for my son to be pallbearer
A man whose son carried the Queen's coffin has described it as a "great honour" for his family. Senior Aircraftman Toby Stafford flew with the coffin on the flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt and will be part of the Queen's funeral on Monday. His father Peter Stafford said: ""He...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Queen's funeral: People advised not to set off for lying-in-state
People who wish to view Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state have been told it is too late to set off now to see it. With the event being closed at 06:30 BST on Monday, ahead of the funeral, organisers say they will have to close the queue at some point, so do not want people to travel and be disappointed.
BBC
Queen's funeral: Young lord mayor proud to be part of history
The youngest ever Lord Mayor of Westminster says he feels honoured and privileged to be attending the Queen's funeral. Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday is set to be one of the biggest gatherings of royalty and politicians hosted in the UK for decades. Councillor Hamza Taouzzale, 23, will be...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip 'reunited' sketch goes viral
A poignant sketch tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh has become an online hit, leaving its artist "shocked" by the reaction. The artwork, which shows the royal couple reunited, was posted on social media by Kerri Cunningham before she put her children to bed. By the...
BBC
Man arrested after approaching Queen's coffin
A man has been arrested after he approached Queen Elizabeth's coffin from a queue of mourners in Westminster Hall. He was arrested under the Public Order Act and was taken into custody, Metropolitan Police said. The incident in Parliament occurred at about 22:00 BST on Friday night, the force said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Order of service
Buckingham Palace has released the order of service for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. It will pay tribute to the Queen's "remarkable reign and lifetime of service", Buckingham Palace said. The service at Westminster Abbey will be led by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle...
BBC
Ukraine's first lady says Queen shared Ukraine's values
Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska has said Queen Elizabeth II "shared the values Ukraine stands for today". After an audience with the Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace, Ms Zelenska said the late Queen had "repeatedly" said words of support for Ukraine - which is fighting a war with Russia.
BBC
Queen's children hold sombre watch over Queen's coffin
King Charles with Princess Anne and Princes Edward and Andrew have held a silent vigil around the Queen's coffin. Wearing military uniform, they stood with their heads bowed for about 10 minutes as the public filed past. Prince Andrew wore his uniform for the occasion, despite being stripped of his...
Here's How Prince George, Princess Charlotte Will Honor Queen Elizabeth At Funeral
Prince William and Kate Middleton's two eldest children will play a special role in their great-grandmother's funeral on Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Merthyr Tydfil teenager invited to attend the Queen's funeral
Like the rest of the world's teens, Andrew Millar is used to homework and hanging out with his mates. But on Monday the 16-year-old will be spending the day with kings, queens, presidents and prime ministers. The schoolboy from Merthyr Tydfil is one of the only people invited to represent...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Queue for Queen's coffin closed to new entrants
The queue to view Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state has been closed to new entrants. People have been urged by the government not to attempt to join the queue. But anyone already in the queue in London with a wristband as it reached final capacity was assured they would be admitted to Westminster Hall.
BBC
Prince of Wales: Investiture for William like 1969 'extremely unlikely'
An investiture ceremony for the new Prince of Wales similar to the event held for his father in 1969 is "extremely unlikely", a former Senedd presiding officer has said. Lord Elis-Thomas said he did not favour "another stunt at Caernarfon Castle". He spoke ahead of the first visit of King...
'Absolute chaos': Mourners seen 'jumping over walls' to lay flowers for the Queen at Green Park after staff imposed 'temporary closure' due to fears the huge crowds could 'overwhelm' the stewarding operation
Mourners were seen 'jumping over walls' to lay flowers for the Queen at Green Park after staff imposed a 'temporary closure' due to fears the huge crowds could 'overwhelm' the stewarding operation yesterday. A former army nurse said the scenes near the royal park, close to Piccadilly Road and the...
BBC
George and Charlotte to join Westminster Abbey mourners
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join more than 2,000 guests at the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey. Nine-year-old George and his sister, seven, will form part of a procession with the Royal Family, following the coffin as it enters the church. Before the service a bell will toll every...
Shops suffer shortage of black hats as demand rockets ahead of Queen's funeral... and even Beatrice is hit
Princess Beatrice was turned away empty-handed from a top store amid a shortage of black hats in London. Demand soared after little more than a week’s notice was given of the day of the funeral, making the black ‘pill box’ one of London’s most sought-after items.
BBC
Queen's grandchildren take part in historic vigil by her coffin
The Queen's eight grandchildren have taken part in a vigil, standing beside her coffin in Westminster Hall. Their parents performed a vigil twice in the last week. Their late grandmother is lying in state ahead of the state funeral on Monday. Princes William and Harry wore military attire. The rest,...
BBC
Sandringham Estate knitter plans new tribute to the Queen
An artist who knitted a replica of the royal Sandringham Estate is working on a new tribute to the Queen. Margaret Seaman, 93, from Caister-on-Sea, Norfolk, said the Queen was "so kind, so friendly and so lovely" when they met. Her 16ft (5m) by 10ft (3m) creation went on display...
Comments / 0