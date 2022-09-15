Dennis A. Flatt of Safford, Arizona passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 80 on Sept. 9, 2022. He was surrounded by his loved ones. Dennis was born on June 6, 1942 in Portland, Oregon to Lynn and Opal Flatt. Dennis graduated from Safford High School in 1960 and continued his education at Eastern Arizona College, obtaining an Associates in Business in 1962. On Dec. 22 of that same year, Dennis married the love of his life, Leberta Lutz. They lovingly raised three children Denise, Mike, and Dana. Dennis and Leberta were lifetime companions and devoted soulmates for 60 years.

SAFFORD, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO