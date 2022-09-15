Read full article on original website
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Founder Says Ethereum ($ETH) ‘Is Becoming Hotel California of Crypto’
On Friday (September 16), Charles Hoskinson, who is Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology company behind Cardano’s R&D, expressed his disappointment with Ethereum’s staking model. It all started on Thursday (September 15), when one Cardano fan pointed out that Kraken has...
u.today
Dogecoin and Bitcoin Are Now Biggest Proof-of-Work Blockchains
Following Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake, Dogecoin is now the second-largest proof-of-work blockchain by market capitalization. The meme coin is currently valued at $7.8 billion. Bitcoin, of course, is the leading proof-of-work blockchain with a market capitalization of roughly $375 billion. Ethereum Classic, the most prominent hard fork of Ethereum,...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Grabs Spot As 2nd Biggest PoW Crypto Following Ethereum Merge
Dogecoin is making some noise now. When the Ethereum Merge finally concluded on September 15th, investors didn’t see the massive market shift they were anticipating. However, one significant outcome of this event was that meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin has now become the second-largest Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus-based network, trailing only the Bitcoin network in terms of market value.
NEWSBTC
Top 3 Coins To Watch Out for in the Cryptocurrency Market: Solana, ApeCoin, and Big Eyes Coin
Solana (SOL) – NFT Central Platform. Solana was developed in 2017 following a white paper announcement and was launched publicly into the cryptocurrency market in 2020. The primary aim was to present an alternative network to the existing Ethereum network, which had several challenges for crypto asset holders and traders.
dailyhodl.com
One Altcoin May Replace Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) As Number One Meme Coin, Says Analytics Firm
The crypto analytics firm Santiment argues that one controversial altcoin could replace Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the most prominent memecoin. In a new analysis, a Santiment analyst known as mtkachuk says the native token of the original Terra blockchain, Luna Classic (LUNC), now holds the “meme king crown.”
u.today
Cardano Might See Investment Inflows Following Issues with Ethereum: Crypto Market Review, September 16
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Coinbase Unveils cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token
Coinbase launches a new token called Wrapped Ethereum Staking or cbETH. The token comes with a diverse set of use cases in the broader liquid staking ecosystem. Coinbase has unveiled its own liquid staking token dubbed cbETH ahead of the highly anticipated Ethereum merge. Coinbase Launches Its Own Liquidity Staking...
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,000 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $22,323,287 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1Lr4fLrX4Ja7uz3JbfXMvNsVgU2dRmuu6S. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
u.today
Wall Street Veteran Believes Bitcoin and Ethereum Look "Ominously" Bearish
zycrypto.com
SEC Chief Gary Gensler Hints Ethereum’s Move To Proof-of-Stake Might Transform ETH Into A Security
Ethereum’s milestone switch from the proof-of-work to proof-of-stake might have just put the cryptocurrency right back in the crosshairs of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On Thursday, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler stated that proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies could qualify as securities under the Howey Test. PoS Assets Could Be...
u.today
Here's How Much It Costs To 51% Attack Bitcoin (BTC)
Bitcoin (BTC), the largest blockchain by capitalization and hashrate, is often referred to as the most secure decentralized system ever. Here is why it is almost impossible to 51% attack it. $752,000 per hour for 51% attack: Is it worth it?. Anonymous mining expert and marketing officer of Braiins Pool...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano holders may have reasons to celebrate even before Vasil rolls out
Now that the hype around the Merge has settled down, it’s time for Cardano [ADA] to take over. The Vasil hardfork is due this month and the entire crypto community is keeping a close watch on the network. Most recently, Input Output Global (IOG) tweeted all the new and...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He’s Preparing To Load Up on Bitcoin – Here’s When He’ll Dive In
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki details what scenario would have him stocking up on king crypto Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki says that he’s overall very bullish on blockchain technology and if the leading digital asset were to see another major crash, he’d load up on it.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s Next for Bitcoin, Cosmos, Polkadot and One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, According to Top Crypto Trader
A widely followed crypto analyst says he’s still waiting for a clear point of view after Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent price drop. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,100 Twitter followers that BTC’s price action is up and down at the moment. “BTC: Price is fractal, we’re seeing...
zycrypto.com
Cardano, Ether Aim For Biggest Breakout In September — What To Expect For ETH And ADA Prices
Three pivotal events in September are set to dictate the pace of the cryptocurrency market for the rest of the year and beyond. These events could lead to the “Bitcoin flippening.”. One key factor is the compensation of Mt. Gox creditors. The year 2014 will always be marked in...
