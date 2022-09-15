Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
After Ethereum's Merge, Arthur Hayes Says This Is The Only Chart That Matters
As reported by U.Today, Ethereum is expected to become deflationary following the Merge upgrade, with its issuance ranging between -0.5% to -4.5%. Declining net daily issuance will increase the cryptocurrency’s scarcity, thus potentially boosting its price. A year ago, Ethereum had its first deflationary day following the implementation of...
u.today
Cardano's Transaction Chaining Improves Network's Decentralization, Here's How
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ethereum Merge Causes Bitcoin Dominance Growth, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Charles Hoskinson Criticizes Ethereum's PoS as Kraken Refuses to Unstake ETH Until Shanghai Upgrade
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
RELATED PEOPLE
u.today
Ethereum Is Now in Control of Only Two Entities
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Dogecoin and Bitcoin Are Now Biggest Proof-of-Work Blockchains
Following Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake, Dogecoin is now the second-largest proof-of-work blockchain by market capitalization. The meme coin is currently valued at $7.8 billion. Bitcoin, of course, is the leading proof-of-work blockchain with a market capitalization of roughly $375 billion. Ethereum Classic, the most prominent hard fork of Ethereum,...
u.today
SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
u.today
Here's How Much It Costs To 51% Attack Bitcoin (BTC)
Bitcoin (BTC), the largest blockchain by capitalization and hashrate, is often referred to as the most secure decentralized system ever. Here is why it is almost impossible to 51% attack it. $752,000 per hour for 51% attack: Is it worth it?. Anonymous mining expert and marketing officer of Braiins Pool...
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
Cardano Might See Investment Inflows Following Issues with Ethereum: Crypto Market Review, September 16
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Wall Street Veteran Believes Bitcoin and Ethereum Look "Ominously" Bearish
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Chiliz (CHZ) at Top of Crypto Market with 8.2% Growth, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 18
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
Ankr Scores Partnership with ssv.network for Advanced Ether Liquid Staking
The two teams will coordinate their efforts in order to ensure the profitable, secure, seamless and resource-efficient liquid staking of Ethereum (ETH) cryptocurrency. Ankr has entered into a partnership with ssv.network. Ankr, one of the oldest blockchain infrastructure providers, announced that it partnered with ssv.network, a top-tier distributed validator technology...
u.today
Ethereum Might See Further 31% Drop in This Event: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Global experts on Metaverse and Web 3.0 Convened in Dubai for the Second Edition of MetaWeek
The Metaverse season kicked off in Dubai with the successful MetaWeek Summit, bringing together world experts on Metaverse and Web 3.0 building and boosting cutting edge technologies adoption. The MetaWeek Summit took place on September 12-13, 2022 at Grand Hyatt Dubai. Insightful sessions on stage brought together the brightest minds...
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Co-founder Has Something To Say About Bear Market
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Here's Major Flaw in Ethereum's Decentralization After Merge
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
BTC, XRP and LTC Price Analysis for September 16
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP Closes Last Week's Top Three Profitable Assets With 9% Surge in Price: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
ZKSpace Launches Its Own Domain Name Service, ZNS
ZKSpace reconsiders concept of Web3 domain names systems: What is ZNS?. ZKSpace, a one-stop platform that leverages ZK-proofs to offer a toolkit of L2-powered solutions to retail users and institutions, introduces its own decentralized domain names system dubbed ZNS. ZKSpace reconsiders concept of Web3 domain names systems: What is ZNS?
Comments / 0