u.today

Cardano's Transaction Chaining Improves Network's Decentralization, Here's How

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ethereum Merge Causes Bitcoin Dominance Growth, Here's Why

Vitalik Buterin
u.today

Ethereum Is Now in Control of Only Two Entities

u.today

Dogecoin and Bitcoin Are Now Biggest Proof-of-Work Blockchains

Following Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake, Dogecoin is now the second-largest proof-of-work blockchain by market capitalization. The meme coin is currently valued at $7.8 billion. Bitcoin, of course, is the leading proof-of-work blockchain with a market capitalization of roughly $375 billion. Ethereum Classic, the most prominent hard fork of Ethereum,...
u.today

SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
u.today

Here's How Much It Costs To 51% Attack Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest blockchain by capitalization and hashrate, is often referred to as the most secure decentralized system ever. Here is why it is almost impossible to 51% attack it. $752,000 per hour for 51% attack: Is it worth it?. Anonymous mining expert and marketing officer of Braiins Pool...
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Web3 Technology#The Ethereum Foundation#Gnosis Limited#Eth#Merge#Cryptoquant
u.today

Cardano Might See Investment Inflows Following Issues with Ethereum: Crypto Market Review, September 16

u.today

Wall Street Veteran Believes Bitcoin and Ethereum Look "Ominously" Bearish

u.today

Chiliz (CHZ) at Top of Crypto Market with 8.2% Growth, Here's Why

u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 18

u.today

Ankr Scores Partnership with ssv.network for Advanced Ether Liquid Staking

The two teams will coordinate their efforts in order to ensure the profitable, secure, seamless and resource-efficient liquid staking of Ethereum (ETH) cryptocurrency. Ankr has entered into a partnership with ssv.network. Ankr, one of the oldest blockchain infrastructure providers, announced that it partnered with ssv.network, a top-tier distributed validator technology...
u.today

Ethereum Might See Further 31% Drop in This Event: Details

u.today

Dogecoin (DOGE) Co-founder Has Something To Say About Bear Market

u.today

Here's Major Flaw in Ethereum's Decentralization After Merge

u.today

BTC, XRP and LTC Price Analysis for September 16

u.today

XRP Closes Last Week's Top Three Profitable Assets With 9% Surge in Price: Details

u.today

ZKSpace Launches Its Own Domain Name Service, ZNS

ZKSpace reconsiders concept of Web3 domain names systems: What is ZNS?. ZKSpace, a one-stop platform that leverages ZK-proofs to offer a toolkit of L2-powered solutions to retail users and institutions, introduces its own decentralized domain names system dubbed ZNS. ZKSpace reconsiders concept of Web3 domain names systems: What is ZNS?
