Green Bay, WI

94.3 Jack FM

Green Bay Wants Some Sales Tax Sharing With Brown County

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Green Bay city council member wants to see if Brown County will start sharing the revenue from its half percent sales tax. Under state law, only counties can collect a sales tax. Smaller governments, like the city of Green Bay, cannot. When Brown...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Fox Valley Apprentices Begin Their Trade Careers

KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A group of young adults who chose not to go to college are getting started on their careers. Eighty-eight new apprentices, up from 51 last year, took part in a ceremony in Kaukauna on Thursday. Isabella Campbell says before she graduated from high school last...
KAUKAUNA, WI
94.3 Jack FM

SNC Hosts Campus Open House

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – St. Norbert College hosted SNC day on Saturday. The day long event allowed families to visit students. The event included : musical entertainment, educational activities, an art market, Segway tours and food trucks. “I always enjoy the bookstore where I can get some new...
DE PERE, WI
94.3 Jack FM

High Profile Campaign Help

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Green Bay this weekend, campaigning for Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels. DeSantis is a Republican whose policies have been compared to former President Donald Trump’s in terms of divisiveness. Most recently, DeSantis has been in the news for ordering the transport of 50 immigrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Traffic Stop Turns Into Drug Bust

BONDUEL (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Bonduel Police Department arrested a man Thursday morning after a traffic stop lead to drugs and cash being found in the vehicle. Bonduel Police say they pulled over the vehicle for speeding on Cecil Street. During the traffic stop, police say the smell of drugs...
BONDUEL, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Another School Threat Leads To Beefed Up Patrols

MANAWA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Manawa School District is adding increased police presence in and around its buildings after a “credible threat of school violence.”. The Manawa middle and high school principal, Abe El Manssouri, contacted law enforcement Thursday morning about the threat. The Manawa Police Department and...
MANAWA, WI

