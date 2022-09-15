Read full article on original website
wypr.org
Baltimore councilmember says teacher pay hike plan is a 'real quick way for a county to go down the tubes'
The latest plan by Baltimore County Public School leaders to afford promised teacher pay raises appears to be in trouble with both the county executive and leaders on the county council. An average pay raise of around 8% for educators hangs in the balance as the school system and the county government remain at loggerheads. The school system’s latest proposal, which WYPR obtained through a Maryland’s Public Information Act open records request, hinges on the county giving the schools $167 million additional dollars over a five year period.
royalexaminer.com
None injured in emergency aircraft landing on I-66 in Warren County Saturday morning
At 10:43 a.m. Saturday, September 17, Virginia State Police responded to a report of a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing along Interstate-66 (westbound) at the 6-mile-marker in Warren County. The preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft, a single-engine Cessna, suffered engine failure. The pilot and only occupant were uninjured...
Maryland residents outraged over proposed rezoning in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — There’s a big divide over the future of a landmark in Frederick Maryland… Sugarloaf Mountain. The County Council heard new amendments to the ‘Sugarloaf Plan’ Tuesday. The current rezoning plan paves the way for more development, but with restrictions. Councilman Phil Dacey proposed two changes in the meeting, one […]
Public schools in Washington County take on post-pandemic challenges
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Students in the Maryland region have been back in the classroom for a few weeks now. This academic year coming out of COVID has had its challenges. The pandemic underscored how important broadband is for students to support digital learning for student mental health and emotional well-being. County commissions and school […]
Frederick transit services opens new facility
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland Department of Transportation and Frederick County officials are celebrating as they open the new state-of-the-art Frederick transit facility. “The team and I are so grateful that we could work together today or that we could get together today to mark the completion of the Frederick transit facility,” […]
wfmd.com
Intersection Work To Begin Monday In Washington County
It will take place at US 40 at the Greenbriar State Park entrance. Boonsboro, Md (KM) The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says work will begin this coming Monday in the Boonsboro area on an intersection improvement project. Crews will be working at US 40 at the entrance...
Residents oppose Dollar General in Cascade, Maryland
CASCADE, Md. (DC News Now) — You may have heard of the expression “NIMBY,” or ”not in my backyard!” In the quiet community of Cascade, Maryland, residents are shouting it loud and clear. Cascade sits on the Frederick and Washington County line and is the home to historic Fort Ritchie, a strategic training center during World […]
WJLA
Montgomery County schools revise students' cell phone use policy: Here's the exceptions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Board of Education approved a revised regulation (COG-RA) regarding student possession and use of personal mobile devices on school property and during MCPS-sponsored activities. Earlier this month, 7News looked into MCPS' cell phone policy that limits the use of personal mobile...
New Regulation at Anne Arundel County Public Schools
Anne Arundel County Superintendent Mark Bettel sent a letter out to families stating after some disruptions in the first couple weeks of school, there will be new rules for sporting events.
abc27.com
Home improvement money available for Chambersburg residents
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Borough of Chambersburg announced that residents of Chambersburg who meet the requirements will be able to have their home rehabilitated. The Town Council and the Luminest Community Development partnered together to re-start the Borough Housing Rehabilitation Program. They were able to secure a $250,000 HOME Investment Partnerships Program Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to support the program.
royalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident
Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd). A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
wfmd.com
FAA Grant Awarded To Frederick Municipal Airport
It will be used to extend the runway. It will be used to extend the runway. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Municipal Airport is receiving some federal funds. . The Federal Aviation Administration is providing $5.4-milion to the local airport to extend its runway. The agency is also providing almost $2.9-million...
WJLA
Montgomery Co. official had full bar in office, drank with employees, OIG report says
WHEATON, Md. (7News) — Editor's Note: 7News originally reported in the headline that the OIG report claimed Anderson "forced" individuals to drink alcohol. The anonymous email that started the investigation actually made those claims. The OIG report was unable to verify that allegation. Montgomery County Planning Board Chairman Casey...
Wbaltv.com
Families react to redistricting plan in Howard County Public Schools
COLUMBIA, Md. — Some parents and students are not happy about the Howard County superintendent's controversial school redistricting plan and made their feelings known before and during a public hearing. Several families from different high schools affected the by proposed changes made their voices heard during a protest Wednesday...
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a Maryland Natural Resource magazine […]
Cox files court response opposing early mail-in ballot counting, says Maryland failed to prove true emergency
Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox has filed a court response opposing state officials desire to count mail-in ballots early, arguing the state Board of Elections doesn't have an "actual emergency" and the action would affect his candidacy, DC News Now has learned.
Metro News
3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
Maryland high schools put football on hold following game-ending fight: 'Abhorrent and unacceptable'
Football is temporarily suspended at two Maryland high schools after a large brawl broke out during a game Friday night, leading to additional fights with injuries. The Gaithersburg Trojans were hosting the Northwest Jaguars when players on the field began fighting during the third quarter, FOX 5 DC reported. Officials ended the game early and declared Northwest, who was up 14-0, as the winner. Both schools are in the Montgomery County Public Schools district.
foxbaltimore.com
Rowhome in Park Heights for over $750,000? Community leader wants answers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The neighborhood is the 3000 block of Garrison Avenue in central Park Heights. One house stands out. Will Hanna said not for what it looks like but for what it was sold for. "I was outraged," Hanna said. The property, worth $785,000 dollars?. "I said well...
foxbaltimore.com
Addressing Anne Arundel County School shortages
WBFF — As the school year is now underway many counties are still dealing with shortages teacher shortages and bus driver shortages. Anne Arundel county is feeling that pinch. Jessica Haire is the republican candidate looking to unseat county executive Steuart Pittman in the upcoming election. She joined us...
