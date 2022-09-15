ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

How everyday psychology can transform the way you dress

By Prudence Wade
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSpyK_0hwAonEZ00

Even if you don’t see yourself as someone who’s particularly ‘into’ fashion, the simple act of putting on clothes every morning makes a statement.

It’s a choice – whether you put a lot of thought into it or none at all – and gives clues about your background, culture and personality.

“Getting dressed, making that decision – the type of clothes you have access to, how you choose to present yourself, and the way people respond to you – everybody takes part in the process of fashion every single day. We’re not nudists, we all have to be wearing clothes,” says fashion psychologist Shakaila Forbes-Bell, who has released her first book, Big Dress Energy.

“We all make judgments, we all want to represent part of our identity or conceal parts of our identity. Whether it’s to fit in or to stand out, fashion is so much more than meets the eye,” Forbes-Bell adds.

“I think if people are more aware of that, they’ll be able to have more benefit from it, and more insight into the way they’re responding to people too.”

How can simple psychology benefit your approach to fashion?

Bringing you closer to your clothes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QFV6V_0hwAonEZ00

There’s no denying the huge impact the fashion industry is having on the planet, with the Ellen Macarthur Foundation saying total greenhouse gas emissions from textiles production clocks in at 1.2 billion tonnes a year – more than international flights and maritime shipping combined.

However, Forbes-Bell suggests the conversation needs to shift to actually make people more mindful about fashion. She says it’s easy to ignore the very real issue of overconsumption: “We all get that rush of instant gratification when we buy something new, it makes us feel good – we want to fit in, we want more stuff. So I think looking at it from a psychological perspective gives people another way of understanding why it’s important to really look at your clothes.

“Understanding how your clothes make you feel, if they’re something you like, if it makes me comfortable, makes you feel confident – doing that bit of introspection will help you have a better attachment to your clothes,” she explains. “So you’re not going to be so willing to jump on the latest trend, you’re not going to have a wardrobe full of things you only wear once and don’t want to wear again.”

Through this, she says “you’re inadvertently having a more sustainable relationship” with fashion – plus it will be better for your wallet too.

People are genuinely selfish – they just care about themselves, it’s hard to get people to act in pro-social ways,” she suggests. “So fashion psychology, what it does is it makes people understand the personal benefits, how they can make their lives better – that makes them feel more secure and empowered. I think that’s an angle missing from the conversations around sustainability.”

Dopamine dressing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEEMy_0hwAonEZ00

Much of Big Dress Energy is dedicated to understanding how your clothes can make you feel, and ‘dopamine dressing’ can play a big part in this.

“It’s the psychological theory behind the ‘look good, feel good’ concept,” says Forbes-Bell. “So when we feel happy, when things are going well for us, you get that rush of the neurotransmitter dopamine, which makes us feel pleasure. That’s something we constantly seek, because it makes us feel good.”

While Forbes-Bell wants more scientific research to be done into the impact of dopamine dressing, from a personal level, she’s a big fan of dressing to boost your mood.

And for her right now, the outfit that really lifts her mood is a suit – “bright pink, massively oversized,” she says. “It fits me so perfectly, and I get lots of compliments when I’m wearing it. It makes me feel good.

“I wore it recently to a talk when I was feeling so tired, because I have a chronic illness that causes me a lot of pain and fatigue. I was like, right, what’s going to get me in the zone and help me deliver this talk? I wore the pink suit, and I smashed it.”

Understanding the emotional significance of clothes

While you can use fashion to boost your mood and make you feel powerful, Forbes-Bell also wants us to consider the emotional importance of what we wear – something she calls ‘wearapy’.

“It’s about understanding the emotional significance and attachment your clothes have,” she explains. “Within that, it’s asking you to understand when you’re putting something on, not just thinking, does this look good? But also, how does this make me feel?”

Nostalgia dressing can play a big part – “wearing clothes that have a special memory or significance to you”, she says. “I have a lot of clothes I’ve had for several years that I associate with very positive times and memories. When I wear those clothes, I embody those times, and I embrace that nostalgic thinking. In turn, that makes me feel good.”

Forbes-Bell has also experienced first-hand how clothes can help you work through grief, when she suddenly lost her older sister. In the aftermath, she says she denied her own feelings of grief. “One day, I was getting ready for work, and I saw the dress I wore to her funeral,” she remembers. “Wearing it, bringing back memories of that day – it was almost like the physical manifestation of the grief I was hiding. It allowed me to let go of the guard I had up, and to really give in to the emotions I had been cutting off for so long.

“It just goes to show how clothes have the power to bring out certain emotions – even my sister’s clothing, they have such a significance to me, I really cherish them.”

Big Dress Energy by Shakaila Forbes-Bell is published in hardback by Piatkus, priced £16.99. Available now.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
The Independent

Grimes fans are convinced she has had elf ear surgery after latest photo

Grimes has posted a new photo on social media that has led fans to believe she has undergone elf ear surgery.Last month, the artist had tweeted about wanting to get vampire teeth and elf ears, writing: “Does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or LA? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches).”In a second tweet, she then added: “Has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?”Posting on Twitter on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dress#Textiles#Big Dress Energy
The Independent

Camilla recounts shoe mishap on wedding day which made Queen laugh

The Queen Consort has shared a personal memory of the Queen who saw the funny side of a shoe mishap on Camilla’s wedding day.Speaking in a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla also described the Queen’s “wonderful blue eyes” but also how her gaze could be a little withering if you “dare question” her equestrian knowledge.The Queen Consort, who had known the monarch for decades, said the Queen had a clear demarcation between her public duties and private life and her summer breaks at Balmoral in Scotland were a moment for “her enjoyment”.Her tribute to her mother-in-law was aired...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Royal Variety Charity chairman: Queen meant so much to entertainment industry

The chairman of the Royal Variety Charity said it was “always great” to see the face of every performer who met the Queen because she “meant so much to the entertainment industry”.The annual Royal Variety Performance is held in aid of the charity, of which the Queen was patron, and at various venues around the UK.Giles Cooper, chairman of the charity, told Huw Edwards on the BBC: “The Queen was very careful what she said because if you say something good about somebody then what about the others.“She was very tactful, but it was great to always see the look...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Camilla’s tribute to the Queen: I will always remember her smile - OLD

The Queen Consort is to pay a televised tribute to the late Queen, recalling her “wonderful blue eyes” and saying: “I will always remember her smile.”Camilla, in pre-recorded words, will speak of how Queen Elizabeth II carved out her own role for many years in the “difficult position” of being a “solitary woman” in a male-dominated world.“I can’t remember anyone except the Queen being there,” the Queen Consort will add, being among the majority of the nation for whom, until now, the Queen was the only British monarch they had ever known or could recall.The Queen Consort’s tribute to her mother-in-law...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Frozen Planet II: The anarchic squalor of life and death is taken to new appalling heights

Welcome back to the insane realm of Frozen Planet II, where the outrageous cruelty of nature vies with the dazzling beauty of our world in a psychopathic danse-macabre – all perfectly choreographed in the name of television.The second episode of the new series takes the viewer on a bipolar odyssey – no pun intended – in which the BBC’s traditional anthropomorphic approach is ratcheted up to the extreme, building up our sympathies for certain animals, only to rip them limb from bloody limb moments later.Do you want the little polar bear cubs to live or die, you ask yourself...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Tissues, wet wipes and champagne: Thousands of campers give Mall a festival feel ahead of Queen’s funeral

Sitting in a folding chair, Elizabeth Allingham is well prepared for a night camping out on The Mall.She’s brought books, playing cards, candles, a bottle of champagne – with accompanying flutes – and a picnic charcuterie platter. So organised is the 53-year-old barrister, she’s even come armed with a tea towel (a commemorative jubilee one, of course) to keep wasps off her food.The only thing missing, perhaps, is a camp bed or tent. “But I won’t be doing much sleeping tonight, anyway,” she says. “It’s too exciting.”Thus grows the air of anticipation – some might call it festival vibes...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

848K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy