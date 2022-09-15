ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manasquan, NJ

92.7 WOBM

10 Best Restaurants for the Fall in Ocean County, NJ

These are the ten you chose, according to yelp and some of these were chosen by you. Delicious google reviews and all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. Atmosphere is everything in the fall. When it comes to the fall, we think pumpkins, warmer colors, and delicious food.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

8 places in New Jersey to still enjoy fireworks this fall

Just because summer is over and we’re back to our regular scheduled program doesn’t mean we can’t pretend we’re still in it. I’m a big fan of the fall season. It’s actually my favorite season of the four, but the one thing I miss the most when we transition from the hot summery days to the crispy autumn nights is fireworks.
TRAVEL
92.7 WOBM

Monster Jam is coming to New Jersey

If you like big trucks and loud noises, do I have an event for you!. It was just announced that the Monster Jam Arena Championship East is coming to the Prudential Center in Newark in January. While there will obviously be competition between the trucks, the organizers also say:. The...
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This Was Voted Best Small Town To Visit For Halloween In New Jersey

It's definitely starting to feel like fall. The days are shorter, and the mornings are chillier, just the other day when I left my apartment it was 59 degrees out. Fall is a great season, there's just a nice crisp in the air as the leaves start to change colors and the sky can be especially gorgeous this time of year.
TRAVEL
92.7 WOBM

Join 92.7 WOBM in Toms River Collecting School Supplies

We have been collecting school supplies for well over 10 years hosting 92.7 WOBM's "Stuff the Bus". We are currently collecting school supplies right now for Ocean County students. All the school supplies will stay here in Ocean County. We are helping children and families during these trying times. We...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

