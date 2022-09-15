Read full article on original website
Related
Here Are 8 Places to Get Amazing Apple Cider Donuts in Central NJ
Now that fall is upon us, it's time to get to some of delicious smells and tastes it brings! The smell of fallen leaves, fall candles, pumpkin spice lattes, hayrides, candy apples, and.... Apple cider donuts!!. You can't very well have a perfect fall if you don't at least once...
Haunt O’ Ween Is Coming To New Jersey This Spooky Season
This immersive Halloween experience is coming to New Jersey and tickets are on sale NOW!. Haunt O’ Ween is coming to the New Jersey area and it’s time to get all of your family, friends, and kids together to enjoy this spooky experience just in time for Halloween.
List of haunted hayrides and attractions in New Jersey for 2022
One of the best things about living in New Jersey is getting to experience all four seasons and of course, everyone has a favorite. This time of year is all about the beautiful autumn foliage, apple picking, corn mazes, and PSLs (that’s pumpkin spice lattes for you non-espresso drinkers).
10 Best Restaurants for the Fall in Ocean County, NJ
These are the ten you chose, according to yelp and some of these were chosen by you. Delicious google reviews and all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. Atmosphere is everything in the fall. When it comes to the fall, we think pumpkins, warmer colors, and delicious food.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saucetoberfest Is Serving Up The Spicy Challenge In New Jersey
Are you ready for some heat? I don't mean more summer weather, I mean the kind of heat you eat. Get ready to be a part of the 6th annual Saucetoberfest where the hot sauce is scary-good!. It's time to celebrate the hot peppers and Fall Harvest! You're invited to...
Visit with 92.7 WOBM at the Comfort Food Festival Saturday in Downtown Toms River, NJ
Fall is the perfect time to think about "comfort foods". Comfort food is defined as "food that provides consolation or a feeling of well-being, typically any with a high sugar or other carbohydrate content and associated with childhood or home cooking." When it comes to "comfort food" I think of...
8 places in New Jersey to still enjoy fireworks this fall
Just because summer is over and we’re back to our regular scheduled program doesn’t mean we can’t pretend we’re still in it. I’m a big fan of the fall season. It’s actually my favorite season of the four, but the one thing I miss the most when we transition from the hot summery days to the crispy autumn nights is fireworks.
Here Are Your 12, Best Breakfast Spots in Ocean County, NJ
Sausage links, bacon, pork roll, eggs, pancakes, the list goes on and on. I love breakfast. We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charcuterie for football season is a must — Here are NJ‘s 5 best
It’s football season and if that means one thing it’s that the Sunday food spreads are coming. While there is nothing better than a huge board of food to eat while watching football, Sundays are also lazy days and I’m not always in the mood to create a masterpiece.
Unbelievable, This Thanksgiving Must Have Could Cost NJ A Fortune This Year
It's a loaded question, most holidays headed into this time of the year are awesome!. Thanksgiving though is one of my favorites; waking up and watching the parades, drinking coffee while getting the pies and desserts ready to go in the oven, it's just a fun day. I'm even more...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/16
4 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots) TODAY: N winds around 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 1 foot...
Amazing immersive gaming experience coming to American Dream
OK, this sounds totally awesome: A totally immersive and interactive gaming experience is coming to the American Dream mall in East Rutherford. It’s called BLAST 7D and here’s the way it’s described in a release:. Designed as “the world’s first fully interactive, fully immersive 7D ride,” BLAST...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NJ weather for the last weekend of summer: Warming up, rain free
Drought concerns aside, New Jersey has some spectacular Local's Summer weather ahead for the final weekend of summer. And beyond. Yes, we are in the last week of the summer season. The Autumnal Equinox — the official start of fall — arrives on Thursday at 9:03 p.m. There...
Popular NJ Chain Unveils New Milkshake Flavor For The First Time In Four Years
I love hearing about a new item being added to a menu. Whether it's the ice cream shop The Woo Hoo in Beach Haven serving up a candied pork roll and blueberry flavor ice cream, or Mcdonald's bringing back the cheese danish to their breakfast menu. It's always good to...
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
More Shake Shacks Coming to New Jersey, Will One Finally Come to Ocean County, NJ
Shake Shack has become so popular, especially in the last 5 years. Shake Shack has a new "HOT" menu out. Thanks to the tastingtable.com, Shake Shack's newest menu items are Hot Ones Chicken, Hot Ones Burger, and Hot Ones Bacon Cheese Fries. There are several Shake Shacks in Monmouth County....
Monster Jam is coming to New Jersey
If you like big trucks and loud noises, do I have an event for you!. It was just announced that the Monster Jam Arena Championship East is coming to the Prudential Center in Newark in January. While there will obviously be competition between the trucks, the organizers also say:. The...
This Was Voted Best Small Town To Visit For Halloween In New Jersey
It's definitely starting to feel like fall. The days are shorter, and the mornings are chillier, just the other day when I left my apartment it was 59 degrees out. Fall is a great season, there's just a nice crisp in the air as the leaves start to change colors and the sky can be especially gorgeous this time of year.
New Jersey Bar Challenge, We Need To Up Your Bloody Mary Game
New Jersey can usually do no wrong in my eyes. I love it here. I had to move all around the country for my radio career and I always longed to come back home. I'm here and all is right with the world, but I did realize something during my travels. New Jersey needs to up their bloody mary game.
Join 92.7 WOBM in Toms River Collecting School Supplies
We have been collecting school supplies for well over 10 years hosting 92.7 WOBM's "Stuff the Bus". We are currently collecting school supplies right now for Ocean County students. All the school supplies will stay here in Ocean County. We are helping children and families during these trying times. We...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0