Student hit by car outside Dieruff High School, days after aide killed in crash. Allentown to reduce speed limit, crack down on traffic violations in area
A Dieruff student was injured in a crash outside of the Allentown high school Thursday afternoon, just nine days after a school paraprofessional was killed in the same area.
5 injured in explosion at Pa. state prison in Montgomery County during training exercise
Three members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad were injured when an explosive device detonated unexpectedly during a training exercise at a state prison Thursday morning. Source: pennnews.
18-year-old man dies in Route 309 crash
An 18-year-old man died in a crash on Route 309 in Lehigh County on Friday night.
Pa. COVID update: Deaths at lowest levels in a year, as Lehigh Valley reclassified as minimally impacted
Lehigh and Northampton counties have been reclassified to the lowest level on the CDC’s COVID community level tool, even as case rates inch higher than last week. The Valley goes another week without a COVID-related death. Statewide, 17,506 cases recorded, with 54 new deaths. Source: pennnews.
Census: Pandemic doubled poverty rates in Carbon County; Lehigh Valley at-home workers quadrupled, but internet access lags
Numbers published by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday confirm that the COVID-19 pandemic impacted many aspects of life in the Lehigh Valley region.
Allentown woman, unborn child die day after crash on American Parkway, coroner says
A 35-year-old Allentown woman and her unborn child died Thursday, a day after a two-vehicle crash in the city.
The county doesn’t want to keep sending people to jail again and again. It’s trying to figure out how to help them.
A study that could measure how often the legal system repeatedly incarcerates residents will go before the Lehigh County Commissioners later this month.
After departure of two senior Black officials, Allentown mayor addresses concerns with NAACP
Following the recent departure of two top Black city officials, Allentown mayor Matt Tuerk addressed concerns about city hall culture with the Allentown NAACP.
New York City casinos are coming. What does that mean for Wind Creek Bethlehem?
New York City is likely to have at least one and maybe three casinos in the near future, so what does that mean for Wind Creek in Bethlehem?
Oz, Fetterman both target suburbs in key Pa. Senate race
Pa. Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz are relying on voters in the Philadelphia suburbs.
