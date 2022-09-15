Orange County DA's Office releases body cam videos of police shooting, killing man who fired at school bus

Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Gun man was holding when he was shot by police was an airsoft gun: LAPD
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in South Los Angeles Saturday after LAPD says he answered the door with a rifle in hand. Police confirmed Saturday night that that gun was in fact an airsoft gun.
foxla.com
Man holding airsoft gun shot and killed by LAPD in South LA identified
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police officers responding to a family dispute fatally shot a man holding an airsoft rifle Saturday in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A. Officers were called about 1:20 p.m. to a home at Grand Avenue and 102nd Street on a report of a family dispute, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
Man Holding Rifle Shot to Death by LAPD in Vermont Knolls
Los Angeles police officers responding to a family dispute fatally shot a man holding a rifle today in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A.
Man shot, killed in Bell Gardens
Authorities are investigating after a man was found gunned down in Bell Gardens early Sunday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street around 1:10 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots heard in the area. Deputies located a man down in the area suffering from a gunshot […]
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in Carson
CARSON, Calif. – A man was shot dead Sunday morning in Carson, authorities said. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. to Paradise Valley South, regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the man unresponsive and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Paramedics...
LAPD body cam footage shows fatal shooting of machete-wielding man
Police have released more details and body cam footage from a deadly police shooting in the Lake Balboa area from Aug. 17. LAPD have identified the man killed in the shooting as 24-year-old Christian Arriola Gomez, a Los Angeles resident. Officers with the LAPD’s West Valley Division responded to reports of a man “smoking narcotics […]
Bell Gardens Shooting Kills One, Wounds Two
A shooting in Bell Gardens Saturday killed one man and wounded two other people and homicide investigators are searching for the shooter, who remains at large.
Long Beach Post
Man arrested after shooting assault rifle at group in East Long Beach, several guns seized, police say
A man who police say was involved in a shooting in East Long Beach over the weekend was arrested Friday morning, after a warrant was served at an Anaheim home where officers also ended up seizing numerous guns. Anaheim resident Michael Goodwin, 38, was taken into custody on suspicion of...
Decomposing body of 41-year-old shooting victim found inside parked car in Long Beach, police say
Police in Long Beach have launched a murder investigation after officers found a decomposing body inside a parked car on Wednesday.
foxla.com
Biker arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl: Westminster PD
A routine attempted traffic stop of a biker in Westminster Sunday morning turned up some fentanyl and amphetamine, authorities said. At about 1 a.m., a police officer tried to pull over a motorcyclist in the area of Brookhurst Street and West McFadden Avenue for vehicle code violations, the Westminster Police Department reported.
pasadenanow.com
Victim Struck Multiple Times By Gunfire in Saturday Morning Shooting
An 18-year-old man was struck multiple times by bullets during a shooting in Villa Parke at about 1:23 a.m. Saturday morning, police said, and described the injuries as “life-threatening.”. Pasadena police Lt. Rudy Lemos said a patrol officer was parked at the Community Center writing a report on an...
2urbangirls.com
Deputies arrest suspect in murder of man at Metro station
LOS ANGELES – A man who allegedly killed another man in March at the Metro A Line station in the Willowbrook area of the county was in custody Friday. Oscar Ayala, 28, was beaten about 6 p.m. March 13 by a fellow passenger who also got off the A Line, formerly Blue Line, train, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
2urbangirls.com
Another man stabbed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was found suffering from stab wounds to his upper body near the Queen Mary in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Queens Highway South, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.
crimevoice.com
2 Suspects Arrested in Connection with Armed Robbery at Victoria Gardens Mall
One man and one male teen have been identified and arrested in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at Victoria Gardens Mall on September 5th. Efran Tui, 18, and a 16-year-old male, both San Bernardino residents, were found in San Bernardino on September 8th. They each face charges of attempted murder.
Man stabbed to death in Bell Gardens
Officers from the Bell Gardens Police Department located the man with stab wounds near Colmar and Gage avenues. At least two alleys were blocked with crime scene tape.
Suspect who attacked man at Blue Line station in Willowbrook arrested
The suspect who allegedly attacked a father at the Compton Blue Line station in March, which resulted in the death of the victim, has been arrested, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Ayala was exiting the train when he was assaulted by the suspect. He suffered "blunt force head trauma" after falling to the ground and hitting his head on the concrete. LA County Sheriffs released a photo of the man they believe is the suspect last week and announced today that they have arrested Ayala's killer. The suspect, who has not been identified and was taken into custody on Wednesday, is due in court Friday. Ayala unfortunately died three days after the attack on March 13. He left behind a son and was described as a passionate soccer player who graduated from Manual Arts Senior High School and studied botany at Cal State Northridge.
foxla.com
1 dead in shooting in Pico-Union, 2 suspects on the run
LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday afternoon. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Union Avenue and Venice Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, one person – a male – was found unconscious and not breathing. When SkyFOX arrived at the scene, investigators began covering up the shooting victim's body.
Arrest made in deadly Metro station robbery
Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the death of a young father who was killed at a Metro train station in March. Last week, the family of Oscar Ayala pleaded with the public to come forward with information since investigators had exhausted all leads. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced […]
Sheriff’s Weekly Crime Report (Aug. 29-Sept. 4)
Aggravated Assault – Gun (Suspect Arrested) 08/29/2022 @ 0034. A man shot the victim one time in the stomach during an argument that started after the suspect was asked to not smoke inside the club. The suspect fled the area on foot and was arrested by responding deputies. #05451.
Mother of inmate who died at men's central jail sues LA County Sheriff's Department
The mother of an inmate who died in 2021 while in custody is suing Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, alleging the 27-year-old man succumbed to a beating rather than drugs as asserted by deputies.Terry Lovett's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges negligence and civil rights violations. The mother of the late Jalani Lovett seeks unspecified damages.An LASD representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the suit brought Wednesday.Jalani Lovett died last Sept. 22, allegedly from fentanyl and heroin toxicity, according to the suit, which further states he was housed in a Men's Central Jail...
