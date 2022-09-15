Read full article on original website
In the shadow of 831 Water, large mixed-use housing project shows how much change is in motion
The Argus Company, a small used-car dealership, could be seeing a grand new neighbor in the coming years, as yet another Water Street mixed-use project enters the early stages of planning. The public response to the 105-unit proposal is just beginning.
montereycountyweekly.com
A dispute over sidewalk damage puts Seaside and some of its residents at odds.
The city of Seaside and residents of Seaside Highlands are at an impasse about who is responsible for repairing city-owned sidewalks in the neighborhood that are being damaged by the roots of sycamore trees. The cost of that work, in the city’s estimation, approaches $1 million. It’s a significant sum...
KSBW.com
Pesticide contaminated water detected in areas of California, including along the Central Coast: Data
SALINAS, Calif. — Contaminated water has been found in urban areas in California, including the affects to the Central Coast, according to data released by theCalifornia Department of Pesticide Regulation. Imidacloprid is a neonicotinoid (or neonics), a pesticide that is also linked to bee die-offs. These pesticides are shown...
KSBW.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to permanently close Marina location
MARINA, Calif. — Bed Bath & Beyond will soon close its Marina store at The Dunes shopping center. The Marina store is one of eight California locations slated to close. Perhaps known more for its prolific couponing strategy than for its actual products, the brand first announced in July 2020 that it would close 200 stores in two years due to declining sales. Still struggling,
KSBW.com
Watsonville police rolls out trauma response team to address mental health
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville Police Department has rolled out a team of social workers and mental health experts called the Multidisciplinary Team with the hopes of fighting crime before it starts by addressing mental health. "I think it's easier for them to speak with me because I'm not...
montereycountyweekly.com
Mi Tierra, a beloved Seaside institution, is closed until next spring for an extensive remodel.
A notice by the entrance of Mi Tierra went up in late August, informing customers that the Seaside market and taqueria would close Aug. 29 for a months-long renovation, and would not reopen until sometime next spring. Mi Tierra is owned by Luis Prado Yepez and his family, who bought...
montereycountyweekly.com
Two Salinas teachers helped bring hope, and a respite from war, to the Polish-Ukrainian border.
Agata Popęda here with the humble confession that since I joined the Weekly in mid-July 2021, I’ve never had more fun, or felt more sense of mission, than when I was working on the story I’m inviting you to read now. The cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, titled Respite from War, is about a journey to Polish-Ukrainian border during which two Salinas teachers, Patricia Matulas Mason and Gabrielle DeVilla, spent a couple of weeks teaching English—and hope—to 29 Ukrainian children from the nearby Yavoriv region. Thanks to their stories, I was able to connect with wonderful people who bring hope there, on the ground, at the NATO/E.U. border. In a way, I was also able to go home.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native runs for mayor of San Jose
SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan is on the ballot in San Jose and could become the mayor of Northern California’s largest city if voters select him in the two-way race. The mayoral candidate grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti...
montereycountyweekly.com
Two opportunities to get involved in protecting our coastline and waterways.
David Schmalz here, thinking about the local coast, and how lucky we are to live in one of the world’s most beautiful places, where stunning views and awe-inspiring marine life are there for us to appreciate whenever we make time for it (see: sea lion mania happening right now at Fisherman’s Wharf).
Gilroy Dispatch
Photo: Vacant shopping center demolished
An excavator chewed into the former Chestnut Square shopping center recently to make way for a new development at the corner of Chestnut and East Tenth streets. Evergreen Development Company is clearing the 1970s-era center, which formerly housed O’Henry’s Donuts, Gilroy Market, Coast Auto Insurance and others, along with Trans Valley Transport behind the center to make way for a new seven-acre development that will include Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, a Hyatt hotel, car wash, gas station and more. The project was unanimously supported by the Gilroy City Council in 2021.
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Grocery Outlet Wine Selection
September 16, 2022 – One of the cooler wine groups in California includes a dozen Monterey-area oenophiles in their 70s and 80s who have been meeting every month or so since…1975. That means they’ve been blind tasting each other on interesting vino since the Vietnam War was ending...
Fire crews respond to hazmat incident at Home Depot
Fire crews are on the scene of a hazardous materials incident at a local Home Depot in Morgan Hill, according to a tweet from CalFire's Santa Clara Unit.
pajaronian.com
Photo: Murphy Road gets makeover
Work continues on Murphy Road in Aromas where crews are resurfacing the heavily traveled corridor between Riverside and San Juan roads. The $1.4 million project is slated for completion by the end of November. Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He...
KSBW.com
Fallen Salinas police officer honored in Hometown Heroes program
SALINAS, Calif. — On Saturday, the Hometown Heroes Banner committee held a ceremony in Salinas to honor those residents who have served or are currently serving in the military. Through the volunteer run Hometown Heroes Banner program, veterans, active duty service members, or their families can submit a photo...
benitolink.com
Teatro Campesino member receives honorable mention for his poetry collection
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. Manuel Rocha Jr. spoke to BenitoLink at El Teatro Campesino in San Juan Bautista on Aug. 24 to discuss his poetry collection, “The Pain of a Warrior,” which received honorable mention at the 2022 Latino Book Awards in August. The book was published in March 2022.
benitolink.com
Salinas police make arrest in Hollister related to narcotics
The Salinas Police Department announced on Sept. 14 that it made an arrest in the block of 2900 Fairview Road when they witnessed narcotics transaction. Police said it recovered a half kilo of cocaine and over $14,000 in cash. The announcement did not say how many people were arrested or the charges.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville man pleads no contest to killing wife in 2020
SANTA CRUZ—A Watsonville man has pleaded no contest to killing his wife two years ago, and faces at least two decades in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 28. In making the plea to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment, Cesar Antonio Hernandez agreed to a sentence of 15 years to life, and a consecutive sentence of five years, four months.
Celebration, denied
My family has lived in Seaside for around 30 years, my parents making a living for our family by working as a housecleaner (my mother) and a landscaper (my father), the backbone of the beautiful homes on the Peninsula. But living in this area is expensive, more so when you...
benitolink.com
Caltrans to start two projects on Highway 25 Sept. 19
Caltrans announced it will begin two projects to improve drainage and replace culverts on Highway 25 starting Sept. 19. The work may result in traffic delays of up to 10 minutes at the two locations. The news release said crews will be on site in Tres Pinos, just south of...
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Doon to Earth, pie mania — and the truth about Gayle’s
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday! This week, pies are on my...
