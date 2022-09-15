ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

KSBW.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to permanently close Marina location

MARINA, Calif. — Bed Bath & Beyond will soon close its Marina store at The Dunes shopping center. The Marina store is one of eight California locations slated to close. Perhaps known more for its prolific couponing strategy than for its actual products, the brand first announced in July 2020 that it would close 200 stores in two years due to declining sales. Still struggling,
montereycountyweekly.com

Two Salinas teachers helped bring hope, and a respite from war, to the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Agata Popęda here with the humble confession that since I joined the Weekly in mid-July 2021, I’ve never had more fun, or felt more sense of mission, than when I was working on the story I’m inviting you to read now. The cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, titled Respite from War, is about a journey to Polish-Ukrainian border during which two Salinas teachers, Patricia Matulas Mason and Gabrielle DeVilla, spent a couple of weeks teaching English—and hope—to 29 Ukrainian children from the nearby Yavoriv region. Thanks to their stories, I was able to connect with wonderful people who bring hope there, on the ground, at the NATO/E.U. border. In a way, I was also able to go home.
pajaronian.com

Watsonville native runs for mayor of San Jose

SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan is on the ballot in San Jose and could become the mayor of Northern California’s largest city if voters select him in the two-way race. The mayoral candidate grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti...
Gilroy Dispatch

Photo: Vacant shopping center demolished

An excavator chewed into the former Chestnut Square shopping center recently to make way for a new development at the corner of Chestnut and East Tenth streets. Evergreen Development Company is clearing the 1970s-era center, which formerly housed O’Henry’s Donuts, Gilroy Market, Coast Auto Insurance and others, along with Trans Valley Transport behind the center to make way for a new seven-acre development that will include Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, a Hyatt hotel, car wash, gas station and more. The project was unanimously supported by the Gilroy City Council in 2021.
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: Grocery Outlet Wine Selection

September 16, 2022 – One of the cooler wine groups in California includes a dozen Monterey-area oenophiles in their 70s and 80s who have been meeting every month or so since…1975. That means they’ve been blind tasting each other on interesting vino since the Vietnam War was ending...
pajaronian.com

Photo: Murphy Road gets makeover

Work continues on Murphy Road in Aromas where crews are resurfacing the heavily traveled corridor between Riverside and San Juan roads. The $1.4 million project is slated for completion by the end of November. Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He...
KSBW.com

Fallen Salinas police officer honored in Hometown Heroes program

SALINAS, Calif. — On Saturday, the Hometown Heroes Banner committee held a ceremony in Salinas to honor those residents who have served or are currently serving in the military. Through the volunteer run Hometown Heroes Banner program, veterans, active duty service members, or their families can submit a photo...
benitolink.com

Salinas police make arrest in Hollister related to narcotics

The Salinas Police Department announced on Sept. 14 that it made an arrest in the block of 2900 Fairview Road when they witnessed narcotics transaction. Police said it recovered a half kilo of cocaine and over $14,000 in cash. The announcement did not say how many people were arrested or the charges.
pajaronian.com

Watsonville man pleads no contest to killing wife in 2020

SANTA CRUZ—A Watsonville man has pleaded no contest to killing his wife two years ago, and faces at least two decades in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 28. In making the plea to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment, Cesar Antonio Hernandez agreed to a sentence of 15 years to life, and a consecutive sentence of five years, four months.
Voices of Monterey Bay

Celebration, denied

My family has lived in Seaside for around 30 years, my parents making a living for our family by working as a housecleaner (my mother) and a landscaper (my father), the backbone of the beautiful homes on the Peninsula. But living in this area is expensive, more so when you...
benitolink.com

Caltrans to start two projects on Highway 25 Sept. 19

Caltrans announced it will begin two projects to improve drainage and replace culverts on Highway 25 starting Sept. 19. The work may result in traffic delays of up to 10 minutes at the two locations. The news release said crews will be on site in Tres Pinos, just south of...
