City poised to rework 5 not-for-profit contracts

Lewiston’s city council took an initial step toward renewing contributions to five not-for-profit groups on existing terms in a Wednesday vote, while vowing to review the terms of the agreements in the coming year.

Agreements for Valley Vision, Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, the Lewiston Civic Theatre, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley, and Visit Lewis Clark Valley will be brought to the City Council for a final decision at its Sept. 26 meeting.