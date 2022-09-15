Trial postponed for 2nd cop in use-of-force case

Elkhart Police officers including Joshua Titus and Cory Newland are pictured with an arrestee in this image from jail security footage. Image from video

SOUTH BEND — One of two Elkhart Police officers accused of beating a restrained prisoner will not go on trial until next year after he expressed fears of guilt by association.

Joshua Titus faces a federal charge of civil rights violation related to the Jan. 12, 2018, beating of a suspect at the city jail. He and fellow officer Cory Newland were indicted for using unreasonable force on the victim, after they were captured on video punching the man in the face after he spat at them, and continuing to beat him after the chair he was handcuffed to fell backwards.