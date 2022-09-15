Read full article on original website
Anon Ymous
3d ago
I'm fine with the dress code but I completely agree with her sentiment. The reason should not be that it "invites" sexual harassment. The reason should be that some modesty is appropriate for both boys and girls. Good for her for bringing this point to attention.
3
Liars beware
3d ago
midriff shirts are inappropriate for school. you have to have a dress code to keep the kids. without parents that care in check. rules have a place....victim or female shaming does not
2
Ran Willis
3d ago
school needs to be focused on education not trying to look cute or gender oriented. just freakin go to school to learn.
2
