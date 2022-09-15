Read full article on original website
Misti Roberts
3d ago
yeah this is weird and morbid- funerals are for the living people to get CLOSURE. Its really odd to celebrate someones birthday using a "come to your funeral" theme. You could have literally celebrated this guy anywhere using speeches and stories without theming it around his death.
Wass Parks
3d ago
I'm torn been "WTF" and "that's pretty cool". I wouldn't want this for myself but I guess I can see why some people would. For that price tag though... I'd much rather go to Vegas lol
Linda and Eric Sweeney
3d ago
they just have too much money to waste on a big party! like Misti said funerals are for closure. This was just a Halloween/Birthday party
