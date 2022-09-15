ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 12

Misti Roberts
3d ago

yeah this is weird and morbid- funerals are for the living people to get CLOSURE. Its really odd to celebrate someones birthday using a "come to your funeral" theme. You could have literally celebrated this guy anywhere using speeches and stories without theming it around his death.

Reply
11
Wass Parks
3d ago

I'm torn been "WTF" and "that's pretty cool". I wouldn't want this for myself but I guess I can see why some people would. For that price tag though... I'd much rather go to Vegas lol

Reply
9
Linda and Eric Sweeney
3d ago

they just have too much money to waste on a big party! like Misti said funerals are for closure. This was just a Halloween/Birthday party

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

Hoarding nightmare plagues Val Vista Lakes

Val Vista Lakes resident Jeff Sloan says the junk slowly crept in over the years at his neighbor’s house across the street until it began to resemble a “landfill.”. Floor lamps, chandeliers, plastic buckets and other knick-knacks on the front porch, soon spread to piles of odds and ends and discarded furniture in the front yard and driveway. The backyard was already packed.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

ICE holds briefing on Mesa PD partnership

At a public meeting in Mesa on Sept. 7, officials with the Phoenix Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office shared details about the agency’s collaboration with the Mesa Police Department. Since 2009, Mesa PD has participated in ICE’s 287(g) program, named after a section of the Immigration and Nationality...
MESA, AZ
12 News

A Mesa restaurant is offering a $3k reward to find stolen cash box

PHOENIX — From the food to the customers, Frank Spaccarelli's restaurant, Pacino's, has been a staple in the Mesa community for about ten years. "Been in the restaurant business since 1985," said Frank. "I have a lot of passion for it. It's been a humbling experience here, I have a great neighborhood here that loves me and supports me."
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
fox10phoenix.com

Neighborhood 'watchdog': 3-year-old Husky loves to sit on roof of Glendale home

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A community in Glendale has a unique neighbor who likes to keep an eye on things from up above. "One day, my mom was leaving for work, and she just sent us a picture on the group chat, and we saw that our dog was on the roof, and she asked me if I could get her down because she honestly thought she was stuck, but she wasn’t she knew how to get down by herself," Jason Camarena said.
GLENDALE, AZ
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
East Valley Tribune

QC nearing completion of big water deal

Queen Creek is dotting i’s and crossing t’s in a $21-million deal to purchase Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that will yield 2,033 acre-feet of water annually for the town through the Central Arizona Project canal system. That would satisfy the water needs of at...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Living Funeral#Funeral Director
kjzz.org

Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning

Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Mesa considers adding 'drought' charge to local water bills

MESA, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Arizona's dreary drought conditions is prompting the City of Mesa to consider charging a little more on consumer water bills. Rising inflation and water shortages have made the cost of delivering water to the East Valley...
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
East Valley Tribune

Mesa mayor, counterparts renew vow to fight extremism

WASHINGTON – It was 21 years ago that a gunman killed Balbir Singh Sodhi in Mesa, making him the first victim of a hate crime in the wake of 9/11. On the anniversary of that shooting Sept. 15, Mesa Mayor John Giles joined local officials, Cabinet secretaries and community leaders at the White House to call for a renewal of efforts to combat violent extremism and rising hate crimes.
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy