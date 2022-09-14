Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
catchitkansas.com
Edwards’ five TD performance helps Derby past Bishop Carroll
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The Derby Panthers entered into Bishop Carroll High School Friday night with a 1-1 record after a week one loss to Manhattan High with a chip still on their shoulder. Standing in their way though was the 2-0 Golden Eagles. The result: an early game of the year candidate.
adastraradio.com
Salthawks’ Ground Game Gashes Maize South
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson High express train-like backfield kept its early-season dominance going Friday at Gowans Stadium. The Salthawks rushed for 383 yards and doubled up Maize South’s time of possession in a 35-21 win. The win improved the Salthawks to 3-0, and they are one of two remaining undefeated teams – along with Maize – in the Class 5A West district.
westernkansasnews.com
Dodge City scores on first 5 drives, routs Wichita South
DODGE CITY–A fast start for Dodge City, who scored touchdowns on their first five drives, gave the Red Demons the boost they needed to blow out winless Wichita South 42-12 at Memorial Stadium Friday. Dodge racked up nearly 300 yards of offense by halftime, balancing the run and pass...
adastraradio.com
R.J. Evans Making Most of Extra Time as a Blue Dragon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Obviously, the Coronavirus pandemic has been one gigantic, colossal pain for our world since it began a couple of years ago. Through it all the negatives that Covid-19 produced, every once-in-a-while, a positive has come out this dark period of history. Hutchinson Community College super-sophomore linebacker...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
adastraradio.com
Sterling’s Sensational Freshman Runs Rampant over Sedgwick
SEDGWICK, Kan. – Things weren’t looking promising for Sterling on Friday at Sedgwick. Down 14-0, Sterling hopped on the back of a dominant offensive line and freshman quarterback Zane Farney, and the Black Bears stormed back to win 26-20. The win improved Sterling to 2-1. Farney’s 80-yard kickoff...
The 10 Wichita-area winners to know from Week 3 Kansas high school football games
The 10 winners you need to know from the Week 3 games from around the Wichita area from Friday.
adastraradio.com
Buhler Golf 4th at McPherson Behind Solid Play from Cooper, Gover
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Buhler golf put together its best week of the season so far. Coming off a third-place finish Tuesday, the Lady Crusaders grabbed fourth place Thursday at Turkey Creek in McPherson on Thursday. “This was our first 18-hole tournament of the year on a tough golf course,”...
Friday Football Fever: Week 3 scores and highlights
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 2 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast. GAMES COVERED: Derby 45vs. Bishop Carroll 38 Newton 0vs. Maize 49 Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14vs. Wichita […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
catchitkansas.com
Great Bend snaps 19 game losing streak
GREAT BEND, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The Great Bend Panthers snapped a 19-game losing streak by defeating the Buhler Crusaders 31-6. Both entered the contest at Great Bend’s Memorial Stadium without a win in the still-young season. For the first time since at least 2008, Buhler entered week...
catchitkansas.com
Junction City takes down McPherson
Great Bend handles Buhler, ends 19-game losing streak. Andale takes care of business against El Dorado, 58-19. Manhattan wins second big-time game on the road this season, downing 5A contender, Hays. Andover hands Goddard first loss in overtime. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Trojans took down the Lions, 20-13. Maize...
Final Day of Kansas State Fair Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The final day of the 2022 Kansas State Fair brings auto racing back to the Fairgrounds, with the Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing as the Sunday Grandstand activity. Car enthusiasts can also enjoy the Kansas State Fair Outdoor Auto Show by the Administration Building. A full...
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Priests Defend Goat Milking Title at the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson’s goat milking priests retain their title as the goat milking champion of the known world – or this part of it anyway. The Catholic Diocese of Wichita, including priests from Holy Cross, St Teresa’s, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Churches, held off some strong challenges in the early rounds before out milking the Hutchinson Fire Department in the finals of the Kansas State Fair Celebrity Goat Milking Contest. Friday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kuathletics.com
Kansas Legend Jerry Waugh Dies
Former Kansas student-athlete, coach and administrator Gerald “Jerry” Waugh died Saturday at his home in Wichita, his family confirmed with KU athletics. Waugh was 95 years old. Waugh was associated with KU since he became a member of the basketball team in 1947. The Wellington, Kansas, native was...
adastraradio.com
Pups Take 5th in First Annual McPherson Varsity Girls Golf Invitational
McPHERSON, Kan. – All 19 Bullpup Girls were able to participate in the 1st Annual McPherson Varsity Girls Golf Invitational on Thursday, battling windy conditions to finish 5th at Turkey Creek Golf Course out of 9 teams. Head Coach Treg Fawl said, “It was the first time a majority of our girls have played 18 holes before. I am very proud of them as this was a big step for our program. We all gained a lot of good experience.”
KWCH.com
Sizzling Sunday across the state
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a serene Sunday morning across Kansas with warm wake-up temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Later today will feel nothing like September as highs climb to near 100 degrees, or 15 to 20 degrees above average. If we can make it to 100F in Wichita, we will tie the record high from 1997.
Bishop Carroll alums answer a religious calling
A Bishop Carroll linebacker says his days as a Golden Eagle inspired him to become the shepherd of his own flock.
adastraradio.com
Eldo Pete Kroeker
Eldo Pete Kroeker was born September 9, 1929 to parents Pete and Sara Kroeker in McPherson, KS and. was sibling to Ernest, Ella, Amanda and John. He lived in Inman, Kansas all his childhood days. One of. Eldo’s favorite memories was walking home along the Rock-Island railroad throwing rocks. I...
adastraradio.com
Michael Godwin
Michael Lee Godwin, 46, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 3:15 p.m, Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. Michael was born in McPherson, Kansas on August 20, 1976, a son of Allen Ray Brown and Judith Diane (Hill) Godwin and was adopted in 1980. Michael...
Scattered storms deliver much needed rain to parts of area
Rainfall varied across the area as scattered storms rolled through the area overnight and early this morning. A mere 0.06 of an inch was reported at the Salina Regional Airport, while locations near Belleville receive more than an inch of rain. Following are 24-hour rainfall totals as of 7 a.m....
Woman hospitalized after northeast Wichita blaze
Three women were inside the home when the fire started and one suffered smoke inhalation. The blaze caused about $70 thousand in damage to the home. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Comments / 0