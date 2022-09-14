McPHERSON, Kan. – All 19 Bullpup Girls were able to participate in the 1st Annual McPherson Varsity Girls Golf Invitational on Thursday, battling windy conditions to finish 5th at Turkey Creek Golf Course out of 9 teams. Head Coach Treg Fawl said, “It was the first time a majority of our girls have played 18 holes before. I am very proud of them as this was a big step for our program. We all gained a lot of good experience.”

