This is an image taken during a performance of “Kluckers: Indiana and the 1920s KKK.” The play will be presented at the Elkhart County Historical Museum on Saturday, Sept. 24. Photo provided / Acting Ensemble

BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will presenting a performance of the Acting Ensemble’s “Kluckers: Indiana and the 1920s KKK,” a play written and directed by Jim Geisel.

The performance will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at www.actingensemble.com/box -office or at the door.