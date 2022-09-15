ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Tree, CA

Joshua Tree’s popularity is ruining life for longtime residents: ‘You can’t see the stars any more’

By Lois Beckett in Joshua Tree with photographs by Alex Welsh
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Abzz_0hwAkrNP00

Business is booming at the Roadrunner Grab’n’Go deli outside Joshua Tree national park. Demand for sandwiches, mezze boxes and local vegan cheese has remained high through the summer, even as temperatures soar in a desert landscape that now attracts more than 3 million visitors each year.

But the shop’s co-owner, Merilee Kuchon, has a problem. Her employees, many of whom grew up here, are struggling to afford to stay. Over the past year, she’s lost at least a dozen staff, driven out by local rental prices that have soared during the pandemic. Now, she’s worried about hiring enough employees to keep the shop going when even more tourists return in the fall.

Gentrification is nothing new in Joshua Tree. For years, this small desert town, located a two-hour drive from Los Angeles, has attracted bohemians, dropouts and artists in search of a comparatively affordable life and proximity to nature. The national park and its famous landscapes have steadily drawn more visitors every year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZcEa_0hwAkrNP00
Left: A bulletin board with flyers advertising new homes and businesses. Right: A woman window-shops in Joshua Tree. Photograph: Alex Welsh

But the pandemic sent this process into overdrive. Tourists and home-buyers from bigger cities came in droves, making Joshua Tree and the surrounding towns the hottest housing markets in California.

The boom has been a gift to some businesses and homeowners who cashed in. On the flip side, the housing crunch has left local workers with dwindling options. Young people who grew up in Joshua Tree say that moving into a place of their own now feels like a fantasy. Longtime residents feel out of place in their own community as the streets around them fill with Airbnbs and transient vacationers.

“It’s really heartbreaking,” says Kuchon. “You just feel powerless.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28RJ7j_0hwAkrNP00
Merilee Kuchon, co-owner of Roadrunner Grab’n’Go deli, in the shop. Photograph: Alex Welsh/The Guardian

‘We don’t know who’s in the house next door’

When Alejandra Escobar first moved to the high desert in 2017, the cheap rents appealed to the young musician, who had grown up nearby in the Coachella Valley. Escobar and a roommate could split $1,000 a month for a two-bedroom house. She found work at a Palm Springs crystal shop and had time to devote to songwriting, herbalism and ecology.

Then, last year, the small house she lived in with her partner went up for sale. They spent seven months trying to find a new apartment, and when they finally did, their rent doubled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JBXvI_0hwAkrNP00
Alejandra Escobar, who grew up nearby in the Coachella Valley, first moved to the high desert in 2017. Photograph: Alex Welsh/The Guardian

House prices in the area known as the “high desert” hit new peaks during the first two years of the pandemic. In Joshua Tree, the median price jumped 82% between March 2020 and the spring of 2022; in Twentynine Palms it went up 70%, and in nearby Landers it jumped 94% – the biggest increase of any area in California, according to data from the real estate company Zillow.

The proliferation of Airbnb and other short-term rentals has been a huge part of the problem, residents say.

Since the start of the pandemic, rental listings in Joshua Tree and its neighboring towns has increased by more than 1,000, according to data from AirDNA, an analytics company that tracks Airbnb and HomeAway rentals, mirroring a 70% surge in demand for short-term desert rentals since 2019. Airbnb cautioned that data from outside companies can be inaccurate, but local government data shows a similar trend: San Bernardino county approved an average of at least one new short-term rental permit per day in Joshua Tree alone in 2021 and early 2022

The crush of newcomers and tourists has squeezed not just the housing market but other infrastructure, too, in a town of just 6,500 people that was not built to accommodate big crowds. Local residents say the traffic on the few main roads has become intense, and the grocery stores are packed. Some say they now see trash from Airbnbs and building sites dumped at random in the desert.

“It was so quick that it was very unorganized,” says Kerrie Bradsford, who has lived in her home in Joshua Tree for more than 25 years, of the growth. “It really was just an instant smack, just kind of a kaboom.”

Longtime residents who have chosen to stay say they feel disoriented by the constant stream of visitors.

“Our neighborhood isn’t a neighborhood any more,” said Bradsford, 43. “Literally we do not know who could be in the house next door tonight, or tomorrow night.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1azrhF_0hwAkrNP00
Locally owned Joshua Tree Health Foods next to a recently opened shop. Photograph: Alex Welsh/The Guardian

And it’s more than just housing, people like Bradsford say. Many fear the quirky spirit of the community is being extinguished. Even just five or 10 years ago, Joshua Tree still felt like a place where you could come to do something different, or find yourself as an artist.

For Escobar, that’s underscored her sense that Joshua Tree now feels like a place for people who have already made it. “The cowboy hats that I see now, they look brand new. They don’t look worn-in,” said Escobar. “That’s the best way I can put it: this town used to feel worn-in, and now it feels sparkling new.”

‘Nothing is unique’

Longtime residents say it used to be possible to rent an apartment in the Joshua Tree area for as little as $500 per month – just a little more than the what a house now goes for nightly on average on Airbnb or other platforms, according to AirDNA. At the extreme end, deluxe offerings can cost $6,500 or more per night .

For those behind the registers of the stores selling local art and souvenirs on the road into the national park, the housing market is a constant anxiety. That’s especially true for young locals, some of whom are struggling to afford an apartment of their own while working multiple jobs. Others worry the affordable housing they have found could disappear overnight.

“It keeps me up at night – it stresses me out so much,” said Kelsey Al-Ghetta, 28. Al-Ghetta, who works in an art gallery and store at the center of town, says the home her grandfather built in the 1970s is now an Airbnb. “It’s very hard to see.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1apeUZ_0hwAkrNP00
Airbnbs and newly constructed homes in Joshua Tree. Photograph: Alex Welsh/The Guardian

Last year, Kaylee Bradsford, 22, Kerrie Bradsford’s daughter, decided that she was ready to move out of her parents’ home in Joshua Tree and in with her fiance. The couple spent six months looking for something in their price range without luck, before deciding to move to a town more than 30 minutes away.

Kaylee, who is pregnant with her first child, was one of the workers who left her job at Roadrunner Grab’n’Go due to a lack of nearby housing. “It’s kind of ridiculous,” she says.

Early in the pandemic, Kimberly May, 44, Roadrunner’s kitchen manager, lived in a mobile home for months during the heat of summer after being unable to find affordable housing.

She grew up in the desert and, after a long stint in LA, returned in 2018 to be closer to her elderly mother.

“It’s kind of funny: people want to come here because it’s different, yet they make it the same,” May said of the transformation. “They open the same kind of coffee shops. Every one of these Airbnbs has the same desert getaway feel, with a picture of a cactus and an old dirty couch. Nothing is unique.”

Tiffany Hopkins, 39, also grew up in the desert and works in the restaurant industry. She estimates that she knows at least half a dozen local residents whose former homes have been turned into Airbnbs. “It’s out of control,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S03ng_0hwAkrNP00
Kimberly May, the kitchen manager at Roadrunner Grab’n’Go, at home with her mother in Yucca Valley. Photograph: Alex Welsh/The Guardian
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vmhpO_0hwAkrNP00
Fun in the pool at Joshua Tree. Photograph: Alex Welsh/The Guardian

Hopkins, a single mother with an autistic child, lost the apartment she was renting last year when it was sold to a Los Angeles couple who wanted to turn it into an Airbnb.

She said she was one of the lucky ones: her former landlady heard about Hopkins’ situation and offered her another rental, allowing her to pay the deposit on the new place in installments.

It’s that kind of community spirit, Hopkins and others said, that has defined the people who spent years in remote places like this.

“When my husband passed, I got an envelope [of cash] from people in my community. When people go through hard times, I do the same thing for them,” Hopkins said. “That’s the kind of thing we have here, and we don’t want to lose it.”

‘So many Airbnbs’

The influx of new residents – and new money – has real benefits, as even the more skeptical residents will admit. Booming real estate and tourism has been “fantastic” for many businesses, said Rachael Buettell, owner of Black Luck Vintage, who has lived in the area for 42 years.

While she is concerned about the housing crisis and the pressures of rapid growth, “the influx of people coming in pays my bills, and it’s allowing my business to grow much more than it would have.”

In a rural area where good-paying jobs are hard to find, Airbnbs and other short-term rentals can also be a decent source of income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gXhnW_0hwAkrNP00
Downtown Joshua Tree. Photograph: Alex Welsh/The Guardian

One resident, who did not want her name published in order to protect her job prospects, said she had worked for more than two years as a host and housekeeper for multiple Airbnbs around Joshua Tree, and made good money.

But many guests seemed to think they were actually renting out a resident’s home, she said. “They don’t really understand that these are just investment [properties].”

And housekeepers often got only a fraction of the money listed on the Airbnb website as a home’s “cleaning fee”, she said; for instance if a fee were $160, she would get $80, with the owner pocketing the rest.

In a statement, Airbnb said that hosts set their own cleaning fees, and that the company “ suggests they aim to use the cleaning fee to cover the expense of cleaning – not to make additional money”.

Some Joshua Tree residents are now advocating for a legal cap on the number of Airbnbs, arguing that short-term rentals should be limited to only 10% of the area’s available housing units. At local government meetings , residents who own Airbnbs have defended the industry and the support it provides.

“This just started as a supplement and now it’s my income, it’s how I survive,” said Hilary Sloane, 73, who rents out a tiny cabin on the property where she lives.

When she first bought a home in the high desert in 2009, the area was struggling, as it still does, with high rates of poverty and a lack of jobs. “What Airbnb did was bring options,” Sloane said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f3JSI_0hwAkrNP00
A home in Joshua Tree. Photograph: Alex Welsh/The Guardian

In response to residents’ concerns, San Bernardino county officials have recently taken steps including a temporary emergency pause on new short-term-rental permits, as well as raising the cost of new permits and limiting how many people can get. The county has also indicated it will study the effects of short-term rentals on housing across the region.

For its part, Airbnb says that the real solution to the region’s housing crisis is “to prioritize building more affordable housing for people”, not to crack down on the short-term rental market, as John Choi, an Airbnb public policy manager, said in a statement.

“Home sharing creates economic opportunity for residents and enables them to welcome visitors whose spending supports the High Desert’s small businesses and local jobs,” Choi said. “Airbnb is committed to being a good partner and working with local officials on efforts to help support housing solutions.”

It’s not clear how quickly new regulations might arrive, or how much they would help. In the meantime, some simply hope the market will come tumbling down on its own.

“A lot of the locals are waiting for a market crash,” said Escobar. After a few years in the desert, she said, “people are going to get bored”, and wealthy newcomers may move back to the city or on to the next popular spot.

What attracted people to Joshua Tree in the first place – funky vibes, quiet, space and the clarity of the night sky – is precisely what the current housing boom is destroying, Hopkins said.

“There’s so many Airbnbs that have string lights in their backyards, you can’t even see the stars any more.”

Comments / 6

eve thomas
3d ago

They need to get rid of Airbnb's in Joshua tree. I know families with kids that are going to have to live in tents cause they can't find a place to live. This is ridiculous

Reply
6
Related
People

California Family 'Overjoyed' to be Reunited With Dog Lost in Mudslide

Chloe was missing for two days before being found by firefighters surrounded by mud and debris Mudslides in California have caused devastation in the region, but there was a light at the end of the tunnel for one family, search and rescue authorities say. Chloe the dog, who had been separated from her family for two days after the mudslides, was reunited with her owners, the San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel shared In a post. "After 48 hours of intense search operations by USAR teams and SBCoFPD personnel,...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs neighbors push back on building heights in new Dream Hotel plans

Developers of the long-awaited Dream Hotel in Palm Springs are headed back to the drawing board after city planning officials pushed back on design changes amid concerns from neighbors over building heights and view obstruction. "Frankly I can't believe we're back at this again with more amendments and modifications to this site that has had The post Palm Springs neighbors push back on building heights in new Dream Hotel plans appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

Dozens of homes, buildings damaged or destroyed by mudslides in Forest Falls, Oak Glen

Flash floods and mudflows destroyed and damaged dozens of homes and buildings in the San Bernardino County communities of Forest Falls, Yucaipa and Oak Glen, authorities said.Heavy rain in the San Bernardino County mountains last weekend caused widespread damage in communities near recent burn scars, according to San Bernardino County Fire. The department's Office of the Fire Marshal mobilized a 15-person Damage Assessment Team to get a complete picture of the devastation.The team completed its assessment, and the numbers were grim:Forest Falls:6 Single family residences destroyed1 Single family residence deck/parking area destroyedOak Glen:2 Single family residence destroyed8 Single family residences...
FOREST FALLS, CA
SFGate

Missing woman found dead after Southern California mudslides

YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
YUCAIPA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Yucca Valley, CA
Joshua Tree, CA
Government
Local
California Business
City
Joshua Tree, CA
Local
California Government
Gizmodo

See the Wreckage Left by California's Landslides

Southern California is cleaning up after massive landslides this past weekend destroyed homes and washed away cars in small mountain communities. Tropical Storm Kay brought strong winds and torrential rain to Southern California last week, giving the area some respite from the region’s ongoing drought and recent heat waves. But it also triggered landslides in the Forest Falls, Oak Glen, and Yucaipa communities in the San Bernardino mountains. The area is fire-scarred, creating the conditions for the destructive debris flow, the Guardian explained. Displaced trees, mud, and rocks damaged roads and filled homes with several feet of muck, per ABC News.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wanderwisdom.com

Video Showing 'Before and After' of Lake in Calfiornia After Massive Flooding Is So Sad

There is something that just does the mind, body, and soul good when we visit lakes! It's peaceful and centering and somehow just "quiets" us. Mother Nature created some of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Lakes are peaceful, majestic, and serene, and their natural beauty is fantasy like. Lakes offers visitors an abundance of outdoor activities and beautiful scenery.
CRESTLINE, CA
newsmirror.net

Body recovered in Forest Falls

On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, after several days of methodical searching, the San Bernardino County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team concluded their search for 62 year-old Doris Jagiello, Forest Falls resident. The search teams located a deceased female buried under several feet of mud, rocks, and debris. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Coroner Division assumed the recovery operation and positively identified the deceased as Jagiello.
FOREST FALLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Welsh
KTLA

Crews recover body of woman, 62, swept away by mudslide in San Bernardino County

Authorities have recovered the body of a woman who disappeared when torrential downpours caused a massive mudslide in the mountains of San Bernardino County earlier this week. Doris Jagiello, 62, of Forest Falls was located Thursday under several feet of mud, rock and debris, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department announced. She had disappeared Monday afternoon […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
WSB Radio

'It's crushing': California cleans up mudslide damage

OAK GLEN, Calif. — (AP) — Rescuers searched Wednesday for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes in the Southern California mountains as firefighters in the northern part of the state tried to contain an explosive week-old blaze.
People

Massive Mudslides Destroy Restaurant and Damage Homes in Southern California: Looked Like 'Lava'

Tropical Storm Kay caused heavy rain and strong winds to hit part of the state over the weekend Mudslides and debris flow affected parts of Southern California after a tropical storm led to heavy rain and strong winds over the weekend. According to the Associated Press, rains caused by Tropical Storm Kay led to massive mudslides on Tuesday, which washed away cars and damaged homes and buildings in San Bernadino County. One building, the outlet reported, was buried so high with mud that its roof caved in. A video posted to Twitter...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Gentrification#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Rent#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing
The Weather Channel

California Man Shows Us His Home, Wrecked By Mudslide

Olin Richey was at work when his wife called to say their home had been hit by a mudslide. The mud was several feet deep. Richey showed the damage on video Wednesday. O​lin Richey was at work Monday, 30 minutes from home, when his wife called to say their house had been hit by a mudslide.
FOREST FALLS, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/16/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 297 new reported cases. Since Sept. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 124 and 25 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 51 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 319 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
knewsradio.com

Two Valley Criminals Arrested For Carjackings In La Quinta, Moreno Valley

Blurry photo of the back of a man holding a loaded handgun behind his back, waiting to carjack a nearby car. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. It was 2 in the morning on Thursday, September 15th 2022 when deputies were called to Desert Stream Drive and Bridgette Way in La Quinta, where a person in a Toyota Camry had just been pepper-sprayed, threatened with a handgun,, and pulled out of their car, as 2 suspects jumped in the car and drove off.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Several concerts are planned at Yaamava’ Theater

Several concerts will be held at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland during the upcoming weeks. Sunday, Oct. 2 — Probinsyano Tour with Coco Martin. A concert featuring Pink on Sept. 29 has already sold out. For more information, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater.
HIGHLAND, CA
The Guardian

The Guardian

448K+
Followers
101K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy