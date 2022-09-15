ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camerimage to Honor Hype Williams

By Carolyn Giardina
 3 days ago
Hype Williams is set to accept the Award for Achievement in Music Videos at the 30th edition of the EnergaCamerimage cinematography festival, which will take place Nov. 12-19 in Torun, Poland.

The filmmaker, visual artist and still photographer has worked with artists and bands including The Notorious B.I.G., 2Pac, Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Beyoncé, DMX, Pharrell Williams and Jennifer Lopez.

His work helming music videos and commercials have earned him multiple Grammy nominations, Billboard Music Awards and NAACP Image Awards.

He’s a recipient of the BET Awards’ director of the year honor, MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for lifetime achievement, and Hip-Hop Lifetime Achievement Award at VH1 Hip-Hop Honors 2017.

