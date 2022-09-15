Camerimage to Honor Hype Williams
Hype Williams is set to accept the Award for Achievement in Music Videos at the 30th edition of the EnergaCamerimage cinematography festival, which will take place Nov. 12-19 in Torun, Poland.
The filmmaker, visual artist and still photographer has worked with artists and bands including The Notorious B.I.G., 2Pac, Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Beyoncé, DMX, Pharrell Williams and Jennifer Lopez.
His work helming music videos and commercials have earned him multiple Grammy nominations, Billboard Music Awards and NAACP Image Awards.
His work helming music videos and commercials have earned him multiple Grammy nominations, Billboard Music Awards and NAACP Image Awards.

He's a recipient of the BET Awards' director of the year honor, MTV's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for lifetime achievement, and Hip-Hop Lifetime Achievement Award at VH1 Hip-Hop Honors 2017.
