A pilot was killed when their plane struck the ground and burst into flames during the Reno Air Races in Nevada on Sunday.Race chairman Fred Telling said there had been a “fatal accident” during the third lap of the Jet Gold Race, causing all other pilots to be grounded.The horrific moment was captured in the races’ live stream on YouTube, which showed the plane hitting the ground and exploding into a fireball beftop.ore bouncing several times and tumbling to a stop.“Oh no. Oh no,” one commentator can be heard saying, before the other says: “We’ve had a catastrophe here.” Race...

RENO, NV ・ 59 MINUTES AGO