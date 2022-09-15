Read full article on original website
Related
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at La Frutosa Mexican Snacks
A new Mexican snack shop has opened at 2610 S. Seneca. La Frutosa Mexican Snacks specializes in many sweet and savory snacks that can all be eaten on the go. Our YouTube page has a video visual of La Frutosa you can watch here. During my visit, I asked for...
kfdi.com
Same Sign Is The Charm For Two Friends at Keith Urban in Wichita
Saturday night at Intrust Bank Arena, the Speed of Now tour was in town. From start to finish, from Ingrid Andress to Keith Urban, it was an amazing show. One of the highlights was when Keith took time out to read some fo the signs in the crowd, and he saw one sign that said “Our husbands said it was okay if we hug you”. So, Keith invited the up on stage and that’s when he got a surprise he wasn’t expecting. He had actually met these women before thanks to the same sign.
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Sept 16-18)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. What’s Happening This Weekend In...
What to do in and near Wichita this weekend: Festivals galore, fair finale, Open Streets
This weekend is positively packed with entertainment options.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hutch Fall Fest coming up
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Even as the Kansas State Fair fades into the rearview mirror, coming up quickly is Hutch Fall Fest September 30 and October 1 in Downtown Hutchinson. Downtown Hutch, Hutch Rec, and the Downtown Hutchinson Rod Run are coming together for the second straight year for the event.
wichitabyeb.com
Two restaurants celebrating 10-year anniversaries with big events
Two restaurants are celebrating their 10-year anniversaries over the next few weeks. Making it one year in the business is an accomplishment of its own. Getting to 5 is a milestone, and then making it to 10 is rare when you look at the number of restaurants that close before that mark.
wichitabyeb.com
Tuta’s Teriyaki Restaurant reopens following renovations with refreshed look, hours and menu
A common stop for our family is Tuta’s Teriyaki at 1212 S. Tyler Road. Over the past month, they have closed down for renovations. They had some significant changes planned. On top of updated seating and interior, they’ve added a Facebook page, Saturday hours, and menus to their item!
KAKE TV
Wichita neighbors struggle as wells go dry amid extreme drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Amid an extreme drought in Wichita, neighbors are warning their community about wells going dry. Chris Shults lives near 151st and Maple in West Wichita. He said his well’s levels started dropping in July. “This is by far the worst year we've had for the...
RELATED PEOPLE
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Priests Defend Goat Milking Title at the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson’s goat milking priests retain their title as the goat milking champion of the known world – or this part of it anyway. The Catholic Diocese of Wichita, including priests from Holy Cross, St Teresa’s, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Churches, held off some strong challenges in the early rounds before out milking the Hutchinson Fire Department in the finals of the Kansas State Fair Celebrity Goat Milking Contest. Friday afternoon.
KAKE TV
Wichita to pour millions of dollars into fixing Century II roof
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you look at the skyline of Wichita, it's hard not to notice the round blue roof of Century II. However, in recent years that roof has fallen into disrepair. "We found flakes of the roof when we've been watering. So yes, the roof is deteriorating,...
KVOE
Former North Lyon County teenager listed as missing
A former north Lyon County teenager is listed as missing. Issabelle “Izzy” Dieker was reported as missing Sept. 17. Dieker, 15, is a white female, 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with naturally brown hair — occasionally dyed — and hazel eyes. Dieker is currently listed as being from...
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Hillsboro Arts & Crafts Fair
HILLSBORO, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready--because vendors, shoppers, and artists will be making their way to Hillsboro for the Hillsboro Arts and Crafts Fair this weekend! This fun stop for family, friends, and food kicks off tomorrow, Sept. 17th! You can find more information on the event at www.hillsboroartsandcraftsfair.org. Copyright...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why 4 miles of Douglas will be blocked off on Sunday
Open Streets ICT will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18, in downtown Wichita.
KWCH.com
Crews fight to put out fire to mobile home NE of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County firefighters are investigating a mobile-home fire that happened Thursday night in northeast of Wichita. The fire, reported a little before 8 p.m. near K-127th East and K-254,, brought on a response from crews with Sedgwick County, Wichita, Benton and McConnell Air Force Base. There were no injuries.
WIBW
Wichita woman killed in crash on I-135
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Wichita woman was killed Friday morning after a crash left her trapped in her vehicle on I-135 in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 a.m., Shanlie Smiley, 23, of Wichita, was travelling north on I-135 when her Chevy Malibu left the roadway and struck a guardrail.
tsnews.com
Charming Conway couple named parade marshals
This year’s Conway Springs Fall Fest parade marshals are well-known members of the community, Albert and Evelyn Osner.The pair have been a part of the Chamber of Commerce since 1981. Both have been president at least once, and Evelyn still serves as the treasurer.Together they have helped with a multitude of other things, like citywide garage sale day, citywide clean up, and hanging up Christmas lights on businesses around town. Evelyn belongs to the Altar Societ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
McConnell gets ready for air show by setting a fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you see smoke coming from the area of McConnell Air Force Base Saturday, don’t worry. The base plans to burn off some dead grass to get ready for next weekend’s big air show, its first air show in four years. The controlled burn is Saturday, Sept. 17. The Frontiers in […]
KWCH.com
Saturday’s Forecast: A few strong storms and building heat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple of round of storms will be possible throughout the day today with the first round of scattered storms being in north central and northeast Kansas through the mid morning hours. Another chance of storms will come during the evening hours for south central into north central Kansas after 5pm. Severe weather is not likely on a widespread scale, however a few storms may be severe with large hail and gusty winds to around 65mph possible.
Queen’s funeral to be carried on Monday on KSN and NBC
KSN will carry the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday starting at 4:30 a.m. The funeral will last until approximately 11 a.m.
Soon, Wichita will have a place to get Southern fare at dinner time. Test runs start now.
The first Southern dinner pop-up dinner happens Saturday.
Comments / 0