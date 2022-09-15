Read full article on original website
Here Are 8 Places to Get Amazing Apple Cider Donuts in Central NJ
Now that fall is upon us, it's time to get to some of delicious smells and tastes it brings! The smell of fallen leaves, fall candles, pumpkin spice lattes, hayrides, candy apples, and.... Apple cider donuts!!. You can't very well have a perfect fall if you don't at least once...
Haunt O’ Ween Is Coming To New Jersey This Spooky Season
This immersive Halloween experience is coming to New Jersey and tickets are on sale NOW!. Haunt O’ Ween is coming to the New Jersey area and it’s time to get all of your family, friends, and kids together to enjoy this spooky experience just in time for Halloween.
Visit with 92.7 WOBM at the Comfort Food Festival Saturday in Downtown Toms River, NJ
Fall is the perfect time to think about "comfort foods". Comfort food is defined as "food that provides consolation or a feeling of well-being, typically any with a high sugar or other carbohydrate content and associated with childhood or home cooking." When it comes to "comfort food" I think of...
10 Best Restaurants for the Fall in Ocean County, NJ
These are the ten you chose, according to yelp and some of these were chosen by you. Delicious google reviews and all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. Atmosphere is everything in the fall. When it comes to the fall, we think pumpkins, warmer colors, and delicious food.
Here Are Your 12, Best Breakfast Spots in Ocean County, NJ
Sausage links, bacon, pork roll, eggs, pancakes, the list goes on and on. I love breakfast. We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your...
This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts
There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant Opening Five New Jersey Locations
I love when there is a new restaurant to try at the Jersey Shore. This next business is not opening one, not two, but five additional New Jersey restaurants and two of them will be here at the Jersey Shore. (More on this in a second...) The restaurant is called...
Amazing immersive gaming experience coming to American Dream
OK, this sounds totally awesome: A totally immersive and interactive gaming experience is coming to the American Dream mall in East Rutherford. It’s called BLAST 7D and here’s the way it’s described in a release:. Designed as “the world’s first fully interactive, fully immersive 7D ride,” BLAST...
Monster Jam is coming to New Jersey
If you like big trucks and loud noises, do I have an event for you!. It was just announced that the Monster Jam Arena Championship East is coming to the Prudential Center in Newark in January. While there will obviously be competition between the trucks, the organizers also say:. The...
Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach
TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
Old Ocean County, NJ School Could Be Site Of A Brand New Skate Park
If I were a kid, this would be the best news I could ever hear; we're turning your school into a skatepark. In middle school I loved skateboarding. I was not good at it by any means, but it was fun, I especially loved going to the skate park in Sea Isle City a few times each year.
The grass is greener but the NJ drought watch continues
Thanks to the recent rains we had lawns across New Jersey are turning green again, but if you think this means the Garden State’s drought concerns are over, think again. According to state climatologist Dave Robinson, the latest drought monitor report indicates most of Jersey is still facing moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions, with an area that includes parts of Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Mercer counties experiencing severe drought conditions.
Join 92.7 WOBM in Toms River Collecting School Supplies
We have been collecting school supplies for well over 10 years hosting 92.7 WOBM's "Stuff the Bus". We are currently collecting school supplies right now for Ocean County students. All the school supplies will stay here in Ocean County. We are helping children and families during these trying times. We...
Winner: Best Ocean County High School Mascot
This week we held our latest High School contest, Mascot Mayhem 2022. A chance for you at home to select the best High School Mascot here in Ocean County. We began with all Ocean County High Schools in the first round. We then advanced to the final round, which featured the Top 10 vote-getters. Now we have our winner, based on your votes at home.
Ocean County, NJ government to help municipalities foot portion of bill for beach replenishment projects
We are about to mark 10-years in about a months time since Superstorm Sandy ravaged the Jersey Shore and while conditions along the beaches have improved mostly over the years with higher dunes and other work being done, things are not all the way back. It's been a 10-year battle...
These Are 10 New Jersey Roads You Avoid Like the Plague
These roads make you say "nope." Whether it's the traffic, the merges, the lights, or just the drivers, there are some roads in New Jersey you want to avoid like the plague. You would rather spend an extra 20 minutes riding through backroads than driving here. Knowing all this, it...
PHOTOS: Temple Commit Tyler Douglas Erupts For 473 Yards, 7 TDs to Lead Ocean Past Brick Memorial
Senior quarterback Tyler Douglas accounted for 473 yards of offense and seven total touchdowns to lead Ocean to a 49-33 Shore Conference Freedom Division victory over Brick Memorial on Friday night at Albert F. Carelli Field. Douglas, who is verbally committed to Temple University, completed 16 of 21 passes for...
Join 5K Run In Sea Girt, NJ To Support The Fight Against Cancer
This killer disease can bite the big one as far as I am concerned. But there is a way to fight back: to show up for an annual fundraiser hosted by the nonprofit organization known as Just Us Girls ! (More on this event in a second...) According to their...
NJ city imposes super-low speed limit on every street
HOBOKEN — Sammy Hagar could do a remake of his 80s hit "I Can't Drive 55" as Hoboken transitions into a new citywide speed limit. Even 55 will be too fast with the installation began Wednesday of new signage and pavement markings for the new 20 mph limit. The...
Eat Wings and Help Vetwork
Vetwork was actually born in 1984 under a different name, the Ocean County POW/MIA Organization. The name change took place four years later with the goal to aid all veterans in the form of counseling for alcohol/drug abuse, PTSD, employment, shelter, homeless prevention, food assistance, VA benefits and more. A non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization the mission and purpose is to meet the immediate and long-term needs of Ocean County Veterans.
