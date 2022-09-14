ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Bears' game-day roster for Week 2 vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears will battle the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, where Chicago will look to pull out another upset. The Bears are 9.5-point road underdogs heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Packers, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Chicago elevated offensive lineman Dieter Eileen from the practice squad...
Buffalo Bills Week 2 injury report: Three key defensive players could be sidelined versus the Titans

The first injury report for Week 2 is out, and three key defensive players for the Buffalo Bills are all listed as DNP/Questionable. Both defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Tim Settle could not have picked a worse time to be on the shelf with the Titans and Derrick Henry coming to town this Monday, ready to enforce a full-on running game attack. For Dane Jackson, who popped up on the injury report this week with a knee injury. He stood to the side at practice according to WGR550’s Sal Capaccio.
