The first injury report for Week 2 is out, and three key defensive players for the Buffalo Bills are all listed as DNP/Questionable. Both defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Tim Settle could not have picked a worse time to be on the shelf with the Titans and Derrick Henry coming to town this Monday, ready to enforce a full-on running game attack. For Dane Jackson, who popped up on the injury report this week with a knee injury. He stood to the side at practice according to WGR550’s Sal Capaccio.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO