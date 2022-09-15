ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptobriefing.com

Yellen Points to “Significant Opportunities” as Treasury Shares Crypto Tips

The U.S. Treasury Department has published three reports on digital assets following President Biden's executive order on “Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets.”. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shared a statement accompanying the reports, saying that there could be “significant opportunities” and risks to digital assets. The reports...
U.S. POLITICS
Why Has ETH's Supply Increased Since the Merge?

Ethereum total supply has been increasing since the Merge. The Merge reduced ETH emissions by 89.4%, but validators are still being rewarded new ETH. Transaction fees need to reach 16 gwei or higher in order for Ethereum’s fee burning mechanism to completely offset ETH issuance. While the shift to...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
White House Releases First Crypto Regulatory Framework—Here's What You Need to Know

The White House has published the first framework on regulating the digital assets space. It highlighted the need for protecting consumers, preventing crypto-related crime, and maintaining the country's standing as a global financial powerhouse. It also shed further light on the government's potential plans to launch a CBDC. The White...
POTUS
Method and Everyrealm To Conduct Method Metaguild Token Sale Beginning September 29th

Web3 esports team, Method MetaGuild is to conduct its regulated token sale on Republic’s platform beginning on September 29th. Method and Everyrealm are creating the world’s largest community for esports and Web3 gaming. They aim to attract casual gamers, content creators, and developers to an ecosystem that captures the upside of Web3 in all its form. Positioned at the intersection of NFTs, gaming and metaverse, Everyrealm is making it easier for millions to enter Web3 and capture a slice of its user-owned economy.
VIDEO GAMES
The Associated Press

G7 nations to take tougher line on trade with China

BERLIN (AP) — The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to take a tougher, more coordinated stance toward China when it comes to trade, Germany’s economy minister said Thursday. After a two-day meeting with fellow G-7 officials, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck told reporters that discussions about China were part of an effort to ensure high international trade standards and to prevent Beijing from using its economic might to steamroll other nations. “The naivety toward China is over,” Habeck said, referring to Germany’s own position on China. “The time when one said ‘Trade, no matter what,’ regardless of the social or humanitarian standards, ... is something we shouldn’t allow ourselves anymore.” He said Germany would work to persuade the European Union to establish “a more robust trade policy toward China and respond as Europeans to the coercive measures that China takes to protect its economy.”
WORLD
nationalinterest.org

The Rise of the Rest: How Russia Views the Future World Order

What Russia seeks is new political leadership across the Western world that does not support a status quo that can isolate Russia from the capital and technology it needs to generate security and prosperity over the long term. Geopolitical forecasting is an imperfect art. Throughout the Cold War, the Soviets...
POLITICS

