Read full article on original website
Related
How Aaron Judge, on cusp of home run history and possible Triple Crown, stays focused
Judge is two home runs shy of tying Roger Maris’ AL and Yankees franchise record, and now one point shy of the batting average lead, he’s on the cusp of a potential Triple Crown - but you’d never know it.
Mets' win, Yankees' win over Brewers drops Amazins' playoff magic number to two
The Mets’ win over Pittsburgh, combined with the Yankees’ win over the Brewers, dropped the Mets’ magic number to make the playoffs down to two, with the Mets now headed to Milwaukee for three games.
Phillies Fall Out of Second Wild Card Spot as Padres, Brewers Gain Ground
After being swept by the Atlanta Braves over the weekend, the Philadelphia Phillies fell out of the second National League wild card spot, as the San Diego Padres surpassed them, with the Milwaukee Brewers right on their tails. The Padres swept the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Brewers took two of three from the New York Yankees over the weekend.
Texans QB Davis Mills struggles to elevate offense in 16-9 loss to Broncos
In many aspects, things couldn’t have gone much better for the Houston Texans than they did on Sunday. Opposing quarterback Russell Wilson went only 14 of 31 passing for the day while Denver’s offense absolutely sputtered to just 16 points. Rather than lean into their rushing game that was averaging 4.8 yards per carry, rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett frequently went to the passing game where the Texans held their own. This came in addition to a multitude of mistakes from Hackett that left Houston coach Lovie Smith looking far superior in the contest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sean McVay says Rams' late-game mistakes are 'all very correctable things'
No team will complain about winning a game in the NFL. It’s not an easy thing to do, and the Rams know that well from the dark days of the decade before Sean McVay arrived. But you’d much rather win comfortably than by a narrow margin the way the Rams did on Sunday.
NFL・
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
Becky Hammon's head coaching triumph with the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces was about 'proving myself right'
Becky Hammon's former coaches, former San Antonio Spurs colleagues, and current players all knew what she could do: "She was gonna be a great coach."
Comments / 0