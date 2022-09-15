ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

MassLive.com

Amherst block party draws thousands to downtown

AMHERST – Thousands flocked to downtown for return of community’s late summer block party Thursday evening, with the waves of people kind of resembling Kenmore Square during a Boston Red Sox game. Trying to find parking anywhere near North Pleasant Street, closed to vehicular at 5 p.m., was...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

City Council lauds city latino for service to the community

In honor of Latino Heritage Month, Springfield city councilors unanimously approved a citation recognizing Jose Morales for his service to the City of Springfield. Jose is a paramedic here in Springfield,” Davila said. “But he is also a critical care paramedic, a higher specialized level of training and care. He is also of Puerto Rican descent. He also served two deployments in the U.S. Army overseas, one to Kuwait and one to Iraq.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

The Big E breaks attendance record on opening day 2022, nearing 90,000 fairgoers

The Big E, recently ranked the third-largest fair in North America, saw big, record-breaking turnout on its 2022 opening day this week. The Eastern States Exposition (ESE) reported there were 87,604 fairgoers Friday, beating last year’s opening day turnout of 80,993 people and breaking the all-time historical attendance record for the multi-weekend event in Western Massachusetts. The nearly 7,000-person increase marks a more than 8% jump in attendance between this and last year’s opening day.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

North Road neighbors opposed to Westfield Target warehouse (Letters)

Residents in neighborhoods in the north end of Westfield remain staunchly opposed to the Target warehouse proposal before the Planning Board. With the addition of so many trucking-related businesses in the last few years, the residential neighborhoods in the north end of town are at a tipping point. Way too much tractor-trailer traffic, which brings daily traffic jams, air and water pollution to our ponds.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke computing center expansion assures its leadership role for years to come (Editorial)

A very futuristic and important and facility in Holyoke in about to become even more futuristic and important. A $5 million expansion of the Massachusetts Green High Performance Computing Center will increase its computing center and make a quality operation even better. The facility on Bigelow Street will add thousands of new computer servers, thanks to the expansion announced by the research universities which built and opened the $165 million center in 2012.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield girls soccer’s Hannah Callini’s lone goal sinks East Longmeadow, 1-0

WESTFIELD – The season is just underway for the Westfield High School girls soccer team but it’s already a bit of a rollercoaster ride for the 2-1 Bombers. Westfield opened the season on a bit of a sour note, falling to Minnechaug 3-0, before enjoying a 6-0 shutout win against Pittsfield. The latest turn involved finishing on the winning side of a nail-biter.
WESTFIELD, MA
