Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Related
South Hadley church welcomes ‘Voices of Resilience: Intersection of Women on the Move’ exhibit
SOUTH HADLEY — A museum exhibit that debuted two years ago at the Springfield Museums is back, this time updated with often little-known stories about the women who changed the course of history. Curators of the “Voices of Resilience: The Intersection of Women on the Move,” say they hope...
Springfield Puerto Rican Parade resumes after two-year COVID hiatus
The 30th annual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade kicked off Sunday morning with the largest number of entrants ever recorded. Over 5,000 registered marchers made their way down the street while tens of thousands of spectators lined both sides of Main Street from the North End to downtown Springfield. Parade chairperson...
Amherst block party draws thousands to downtown
AMHERST – Thousands flocked to downtown for return of community’s late summer block party Thursday evening, with the waves of people kind of resembling Kenmore Square during a Boston Red Sox game. Trying to find parking anywhere near North Pleasant Street, closed to vehicular at 5 p.m., was...
City Council lauds city latino for service to the community
In honor of Latino Heritage Month, Springfield city councilors unanimously approved a citation recognizing Jose Morales for his service to the City of Springfield. Jose is a paramedic here in Springfield,” Davila said. “But he is also a critical care paramedic, a higher specialized level of training and care. He is also of Puerto Rican descent. He also served two deployments in the U.S. Army overseas, one to Kuwait and one to Iraq.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Big E breaks attendance record on opening day 2022, nearing 90,000 fairgoers
The Big E, recently ranked the third-largest fair in North America, saw big, record-breaking turnout on its 2022 opening day this week. The Eastern States Exposition (ESE) reported there were 87,604 fairgoers Friday, beating last year’s opening day turnout of 80,993 people and breaking the all-time historical attendance record for the multi-weekend event in Western Massachusetts. The nearly 7,000-person increase marks a more than 8% jump in attendance between this and last year’s opening day.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Sept. 18, 2022
Budget Cabinet Sales Inc., to 350 Main LLC, 288-320 Main St., $900,000. Chester S. Wojcik to Wayne Mulligan and Sharon Mulligan, 15 Sycamore Terrace, $325,000.
Polish foods, live music highlight Westfield parish’s fall festival on Sunday
HOLYOKE — The Holy Trinity Fall Festival is a harvest tradition that has become more than a church outing, it’s an annual community event. The Fall Festival is slated for noon to 5 p.m. tomorrow at Pilsudski Park in Holyoke, just over the Westfield line at 200 Old County Road, preceded by a Mass at 10:30 a.m.
Westfield’s pilot program for full-day preschool off to a good start
WESTFIELD — On the third day of the full-day preschool pilot at Southampton Road Elementary School, three and four-year-olds were gathering at the side entrance with teachers and helpers, before lining up and going into their classrooms. The preschool program runs during regular school hours, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Worcester; residents encouraged to be on alert
An invasive insect that has been seen throughout the northeast U.S. has now been detected in Worcester, officials say. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources detected the spotted lanternfly in the area, according to a Facebook post from the city of Worcester. Residents are encouraged to be on alert for the insects and report if they see one.
Big E brings new, small, local businesses to its Front Porch
WEST SPRINGFIELD -- For the next three weekends Tina D’Agostino will be bringing her floral arrangements, potted succulents and mini-Halloween pumpkins to the Eastern States Exposition as part of the Front Porch area that is attracting a host of local and new businesses to the Big E. “As a...
Chicopee hopes to attract 15 to 20 applicants in search to replace arrested, fired superintendent of schools Lynn Clark
CHICOPEE — The hunt for a new superintendent will likely attract between 15 and 20 applicants and the search committee is expected to cut that pool to three to five finalists by the end of December. The 14-member search committee met for the first time on Wednesday to discuss...
North Road neighbors opposed to Westfield Target warehouse (Letters)
Residents in neighborhoods in the north end of Westfield remain staunchly opposed to the Target warehouse proposal before the Planning Board. With the addition of so many trucking-related businesses in the last few years, the residential neighborhoods in the north end of town are at a tipping point. Way too much tractor-trailer traffic, which brings daily traffic jams, air and water pollution to our ponds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chris Stellato, Jaedyn Perez lead No. 8 Agawam football past No. 11 Holyoke (photos)
HOLYOKE — No. 8 Agawam got a wakeup call in the first half against No. 11 Holyoke on Friday night. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Holyoke computing center expansion assures its leadership role for years to come (Editorial)
A very futuristic and important and facility in Holyoke in about to become even more futuristic and important. A $5 million expansion of the Massachusetts Green High Performance Computing Center will increase its computing center and make a quality operation even better. The facility on Bigelow Street will add thousands of new computer servers, thanks to the expansion announced by the research universities which built and opened the $165 million center in 2012.
3 Mass. Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close after company announced 150 store closures
Three Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts are among the 150 store closures the company announced earlier this month. The stores include locations in Seekonk, Dorchester and Milford. The list of closures was released Sept. 15, however exact closing dates have not yet been stated. The company said the...
Westfield girls soccer’s Hannah Callini’s lone goal sinks East Longmeadow, 1-0
WESTFIELD – The season is just underway for the Westfield High School girls soccer team but it’s already a bit of a rollercoaster ride for the 2-1 Bombers. Westfield opened the season on a bit of a sour note, falling to Minnechaug 3-0, before enjoying a 6-0 shutout win against Pittsfield. The latest turn involved finishing on the winning side of a nail-biter.
Police in Worcester investigating Country Club Boulevard shooting that left 1 injured
Police in Worcester are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that injured one, officials said. Around 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Country Club Boulevard address for a report of a shooting, the Worcester Police Department said. Officers located a male shooting victim in the rear of the address with...
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Bombers field hockey team posts fifth straight shutout
9-16-22 Westfield field hockey vs. Northampton FIELD HOCKEY. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Westfield woman accused of Boston Children’s Hospital bomb threat due in court Friday
A Westfield woman accused of phoning in a hoax bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital, as its clinic caring for transgender young people faced a torrent of threats and abuse, will appear in a federal court in Boston on Friday. Catherine Leavy, 37, was arrested Thursday at her Westfield...
12 evacuated in Rodney Street 3rd-floor fire without injury, Worcester officials say
All 12 occupants of a three-decker house on Rodney Street in Worcester where a fire broke out on the third floor were safely evacuated from the building Friday afternoon, officials said. The fire, which broke out shortly before 2 p.m., reached three alarms, according to Worcester Fire Assistant Chief John...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
63K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0