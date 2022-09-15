U.S. Constitutional preamble (We the People) and U.S. Flag. Clay County, KY - Today is Constitution Day in the United States of America and it is the anniversary of the original document being signed in 1787. Many politicians will make social media posts about it and claim that they are huge supporters of it. Some truly are, while others see it only as a talking point that may strike a chord with potential voters or as the type of rhetoric that is necessary to appear to be a true lover of individual freedoms.

CLAY COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO