Corbin, KY

wymt.com

Ky. firefighter loses home in fire

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County firefighter John Allen and his family lost their home earlier this week in a fire. We do not know where the fire happened or if anyone was injured. Donations to the family can be made through Frank Wilkerson at 606-872-8374. A list of...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Corbin, KY
Corbin, KY
Corbin, KY
Corbin, KY
Sanders, KY
WTVQ

Police searching for London liquor store theft suspect

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect who they say stole a bank deposit money bag from Buddy’s Liquor in London. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect took the money bag at about...
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Manchester Police Department looking for persons of interest

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Manchester Police Department are asking for your help in identifying these people. Police said a theft happened in the Wal-Mart parking lot. If you have any information, you can call the police department at 606-598-8411 or message its Facebook page.
MANCHESTER, KY
clayconews.com

KNOX COUNTY MAN ARRESTED OFF INTERSTATE 75 SOUTH OF LONDON, KENTUCKY DURING COMPLAINT OF SUBJECT DANCING INVESTIGATION BY LAUREL SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Alexander C. Reliford age 20 of Barbourville, KY on Monday night September 12, 2022 at approximately 11:47 PM. The arrest occurred on I–75 off the northbound lanes approximately 6 miles South of London...
LONDON, KY
clayconews.com

The Problems with the Constitution Have Been Identified in Clay County, Kentucky: OP-ED

U.S. Constitutional preamble (We the People) and U.S. Flag. Clay County, KY - Today is Constitution Day in the United States of America and it is the anniversary of the original document being signed in 1787. Many politicians will make social media posts about it and claim that they are huge supporters of it. Some truly are, while others see it only as a talking point that may strike a chord with potential voters or as the type of rhetoric that is necessary to appear to be a true lover of individual freedoms.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

London Man Arrested After Behaving Erratically

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Brian France was dispatched to a business parking lot off West Laurel Road where a man was reportedly acting erratic, talking to himself, rolling on the ground, slinging his arms, and throwing things. A woman who works at a nearby store was afraid to get out of her car to open the store and called 911 dispatch. Deputy France arrived to find 38-year-old Ryan Morgan and determined that he was under the influence. During his arrest, Morgan refused to get into the patrol car and had to be assisted in. Morgan was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication – controlled substances. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

BIG BUST: Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia and Handgun seized from Nicholasville/Corbin Duo at Motel in southern Laurel County, Kentucky during Joint Drug Investigation

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint drug investigation was conducted between the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team along with ATF and Kentucky State Police early Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 3:13 AM. As a result of the investigation a search warrant was...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Officials Searching For Man Wanted For Murder

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a shooting that took place in Whitley County. The shooting is said to have taken place on Patrick Hollow Road on Wednesday night. According to officials, there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Caldwell. Canada is said...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

