wymt.com
Ky. firefighter loses home in fire
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County firefighter John Allen and his family lost their home earlier this week in a fire. We do not know where the fire happened or if anyone was injured. Donations to the family can be made through Frank Wilkerson at 606-872-8374. A list of...
Taking to the skies for the second annual Lake Cumberland Airshow
The show featured vintage military aircraft, World War II warbirds, and some of the nation's top aerobatic performers.
Stay in Private Cliffside Kentucky Cabin on 50 Acres with Insanely Beautiful View [PHOTOS]
Don't know about you, but I sure could use a relaxing, private and unplugged kinda getaway. So, I got on Airbnb to see if I could find the sort of place I'm looking for that isn't too far away from the Tristate area, and I found the perfect place. It's...
wymt.com
‘Power Up the Pantry’ brings in enough to make more than 125,000 meals
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The third annual Power up the Pantry event held at the end of August raised food and money for God’s Pantry, Facing Hunger Food Banks and area food pantries. Nearly $18,000 was raised and nearly 4,000 pounds of food from the community was brought in.
clayconews.com
SUSPECT IN DEADLY SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY SHOOTING FACING MURDER CHARGE AFTER CAPTURE FRIDAY BY KSP TROOPERS IN WHITLEY COUNTY
WILLIAMSBURG, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a suspect entered into NCIC and wanted on an arrest warrant for Murder regarding a fatal shooting in southestern Kentucky has been captured. Martin A. Canada age 48 of Williamsburg, KY. was taken into custody early Friday morning September...
Eastern Kentucky flood donations continue to come as temperatures starts to drop
Advocates for flood victims worry the help the region has received will fade away as other news take over the headlines.
WTVQ
Police searching for London liquor store theft suspect
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect who they say stole a bank deposit money bag from Buddy’s Liquor in London. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect took the money bag at about...
30 pounds of meat tossed during inspection at Rocky Top restaurant
An inspector found more than half a dozen risk factors violations at a corner barbecue spot in Anderson County.
footballscoop.com
Back from the brink: Eastern Kentucky coach Walt Wells died; a miracle brought him back
Frankly, Walt Wells no longer was alive; sprawled on his office floor August 28, unconscious and his heart having stopped working – first panic, and then resolve descended upon Eastern Kentucky University’s Moberly Building. “They did CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and I had no pulse for a while on...
wymt.com
Manchester Police Department looking for persons of interest
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Manchester Police Department are asking for your help in identifying these people. Police said a theft happened in the Wal-Mart parking lot. If you have any information, you can call the police department at 606-598-8411 or message its Facebook page.
clayconews.com
KNOX COUNTY MAN ARRESTED OFF INTERSTATE 75 SOUTH OF LONDON, KENTUCKY DURING COMPLAINT OF SUBJECT DANCING INVESTIGATION BY LAUREL SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Alexander C. Reliford age 20 of Barbourville, KY on Monday night September 12, 2022 at approximately 11:47 PM. The arrest occurred on I–75 off the northbound lanes approximately 6 miles South of London...
clayconews.com
The Problems with the Constitution Have Been Identified in Clay County, Kentucky: OP-ED
U.S. Constitutional preamble (We the People) and U.S. Flag. Clay County, KY - Today is Constitution Day in the United States of America and it is the anniversary of the original document being signed in 1787. Many politicians will make social media posts about it and claim that they are huge supporters of it. Some truly are, while others see it only as a talking point that may strike a chord with potential voters or as the type of rhetoric that is necessary to appear to be a true lover of individual freedoms.
Fight turns deadly, Kentucky State Police search for murder suspect
Kentucky State Police say they’re searching for a murder suspect after a fight between two mean turned to deadly gunfire late Wednesday night. At approximately 11:45 PM, Kentucky State Police said they were notified by Whitley County 911 of a fatal shooting that took place at a residence on Patrick Hollow Road in Whitley County.
wtloam.com
London Man Arrested After Behaving Erratically
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Brian France was dispatched to a business parking lot off West Laurel Road where a man was reportedly acting erratic, talking to himself, rolling on the ground, slinging his arms, and throwing things. A woman who works at a nearby store was afraid to get out of her car to open the store and called 911 dispatch. Deputy France arrived to find 38-year-old Ryan Morgan and determined that he was under the influence. During his arrest, Morgan refused to get into the patrol car and had to be assisted in. Morgan was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication – controlled substances. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
John Michael Montgomery’s Son, Walker, Gives an Update on His Dad After Tour Bus Crash
Walker Montgomery is giving fans an update after a bus accident on Sept. 9 left three people injured, including his dad. John Michael Montgomery will need several weeks to recover, though Walker says he is doing well. He also thanked everyone for taking the time to reach out to his father with well-wishes.
2 arrested in Laurel County meth bust
Two people were arrested Friday night after a large drug bust in Laurel County.
WKYT 27
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
clayconews.com
BIG BUST: Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia and Handgun seized from Nicholasville/Corbin Duo at Motel in southern Laurel County, Kentucky during Joint Drug Investigation
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint drug investigation was conducted between the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team along with ATF and Kentucky State Police early Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 3:13 AM. As a result of the investigation a search warrant was...
q95fm.net
Officials Searching For Man Wanted For Murder
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a shooting that took place in Whitley County. The shooting is said to have taken place on Patrick Hollow Road on Wednesday night. According to officials, there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Caldwell. Canada is said...
Man arrested for alleged murder in Whitley County
Kentucky State Police were notified of a shooting on Wednesday in Whitley County.
103GBF
Evansville IN
