Oregon State

Machinists Vote Down Railroad’s Latest Offer – Strike Preparation Material Distributed – 1,100 Oregon Woodworkers Strike

paydayreport.com
 3 days ago
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon

I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
nwlaborpress.org

Strikes hit Weyerhaeuser all over the Northwest

Not content with record profits totaling $2.6 billion last year, lumber giant Weyerhaeuser is asking its Oregon and Washington workers to accept vacation cuts, raises that don’t keep up with inflation, and health insurance premiums for the first time. Members of Machinists District Lodge W24 overwhelmingly rejected what Weyerhaeuser...
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
thatoregonlife.com

Oregonians Could Face a 14.6% Rent Increase Next Year

Some Oregonians will face a 14.6 percent rental increase next year, the highest since rental caps were instituted in 2019. The new numbers are a major blow to residents who are already struggling to survive in one of the worst housing shortages in the country. The signs of the crisis...
KATU.com

Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost

John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
kptv.com

Oregon’s last coal-fired power plant knocked down

BOARDMAN, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon’s last coal-fired power plant is no more. Portland General Electric knocked down the facility in Boardman on Thursday. Around 10 a.m., demolition crews imploded the nearly 700-foot tall stack and boiler. It took just seconds for the facility to come tumbling down. The power...
Food Assistance Programs

Oregon food stamp offices handle the application process for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Oregon. Find office locations here: https://www.foodstampsoffices.com/state/or.html. Apply online here: https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/pages/index.aspx. Double Up Food Bucks Oregon—gives you up to $20 extra SNAP benefits when you buy produce at participating farmer’s markets or stores.
The Oregonian

Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records

When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
opb.org

Why Oregon’s dunes are shrinking

Your browser does not support the audio element. Hidden in a sea of sand, there are plants, insects and animals that call the Oregon dunes home. But some species, such as the Siuslaw hairy-necked beetle, are seeing their habitat shrink year after year. Dina Palvis is a dune enthusiast and author of the book, “Secrets of the Oregon Dunes.” She joins us to share the ecology of the dunes and how invasive plant life is changing the landscape of Oregon’s coast.
kptv.com

‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
oregontoday.net

Governor Kate Brown Statement on Oregon’s Request for a Federal Emergency Declaration for Wildfires DOGAMI Governing Board to me…

If granted, Oregon would be the first state to receive direct assistance under a Presidential Emergency Declaration for wildfires. Governor Kate Brown joined Biden-Harris Administration Officials, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden to announce first of its kind funding for community-based mobile crisis intervention program. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres...
kqennewsradio.com

Violent suspect believed to be in Oregon

Oregon State Police is on the lookout for a man believed to be armed and dangerous and traveling into southeast Oregon as of Wednesday morning. OSP was advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office around 10 a.m. Wednesday that it was in pursuit of a suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada.
