Texas Performing Arts presents Sw!ng Out
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Acclaimed choreographer and Dance Magazine cover star Caleb Teicher brings the thrill of the swing dance world with Sw!ng Out, making their Austin debut. With live music by the acclaimed Eyal Vilner Big Band, Lindy Hop champions use the joy, fire, and fight of competitive and social swing dance as a launching pad to explore and subvert traditional gender roles. The audience is invited to join the action in the second half for an onstage social dancing experience called The Jam.
Art League Houston presents Earlie Hudnall, Jr.: "Drawn to Communities" opening reception
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Art League Houston presents "Drawn to Communities," an exhibition of photography by Houston artist, Earlie Hudnall, Jr. Hudnall always has a camera...
Cap City Comedy Club presents Shaun Murphy
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Shaun Murphy has told jokes everywhere, from prestigious places like the Comedy Cellar to less prestigious places like a high school graduation party with a broken microphone. He has opened up for Dave Attell, Mark Normand, Beth Stelling, Phil Hanley, Tom Green, and more. Murphy’s first hour-long special, Neal, was released by Helium Comedy Records on February 11.
Downtown Dallas Inc. presents Movie Night: Selena
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Downtown Dallas Inc. will present a special movie showing of Selena in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. Visitors can bring blankets, pillows, and stop by their favorite Downtown businesses to pick up something to enjoy during the film.
Houston Art Gallery Association presents Fall Art Gallery Celebration
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Houston Art Gallery Association will host the city-wide inaugural Fall Art Gallery Celebration. Houston is a vibrant and exciting international city, rich in arts and culture that is also proud of its diversity.
Houston Home + Garden Show
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. At theHouston Home + Garden Show, visitors can shop for home-related products and services, industry experts, and more. There will be unique feature displays, booths, and Joe Mazza, host of HGTV’s Home Inspector Joe.
Ballet Austin presents The Taming of the Shrew
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Ballet Austin presents The Taming of the Shrew, Shakespeare’s classic comedic tale of “marital mismatch,” with modern energy and classic humor. Commissioned by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Stephen Mills’ light-hearted retelling of this saucy Elizabethan love story boasts some dynamic choreography, striking sets, lavish costumes, and unforgettable characters.
Houston Symphony presents Juraj Valčuha Inaugural Weekend: Verdi Requiem
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. For his first concerts as Music Director Designate, Juraj Valčuha shares a towering masterpiece from Italian opera master Giuseppe Verdi. Traversing a sweeping emotional arc from fiery anguish and grief to radiant joy and ultimate peace, a live performance of Verdi’s Requiem is moving and cathartic, captivating and euphoric, poignant and profound.
Over the Lege Part 6: A New Low
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Over the Lege is the No. 1, and some say only, political satire show based solely on the Texas Legislature. It's a little Saturday Night Live meets Colbert Report meets So You Think You Can Dance. Opening with sketches, the show ends with a legislative celebrity interview with a legislator, journalist, or advocate.
Sammy Hagar & The Circle in concert
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Sammy Hagar and The Circle, the supergroup featuring Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson, comes to Houston in support of their new album, Lockdown 2020. They'll be joined by special guest George Thorogood.
Bisong Art Gallery presents Cassandra Bohne-L: "The Evolution of Beauty" opening reception
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Cassandra Bohne-L incorporates real butterflies of rare and unique colors and species into various art forms while her oil and acrylic paintings spotlight nature’s gifts (exotic trees and assorted blossoms) and carry you off into your very own dream world.
Lawndale Art Center presents Lovie Olivia: "The Sankofa Project" opening reception
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Derived from the Ghanian word “sankofa,” meaning “one must acknowledge the past in order to move forward,” "The Sankofa Project" is a multi-year curatorial project examining the historical events leading up to our current moment of social unrest and racial reckoning. Artwork curated by Tierney Malone is presented on Lawndale’s east-facing windows off of Main Street and accompanied by programming to inspire dialogue within our community. The fall 2022 artist is Lovie Olivia.
