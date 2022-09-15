ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melvindale, MI

Dearborn Press & Guide

Melvindale football holds off Dearborn Heights Robichaud w/ PHOTO GALLERY

It was Homecoming Week at Melvindale High School this week. To cap off the weeklong festivities, the Cardinals welcomed in Dearborn Heights Robichaud for a key Western Wayne Athletic Conference battle. Both teams entered the contest at 1-2 overall and looking to get back on track after one-score losses on...
MELVINDALE, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn High boys' tennis wins 2022 Dearborn All-City Tournament w/ PHOTO GALLERY

The Dearborn All-City Tournament was held on Saturday at two schools within the city. The four Dearborn-based high schools -- Dearborn High, Divine Child, Edsel Ford and Fordson -- all competed in a round-robin style tournament. The singles' matches were held at Edsel Ford High School while the doubles' flights took place across town at Dearborn High School.
DEARBORN, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Photos: U-M Football hosts UConn

The University of Michigan football team hosted UConn at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor Saturday, Sept. 17. The Wolverines swept the Huskies, 59-0, putting Michigan at 4-0 in the season. Next up, Michigan is set to host the Maryland Terrapins Saturday, Oct. 1.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle

A 38-year-old man died Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle while walking in Southfield, police said. According to the Southfield Police Department, officers and an emergency rescue crew were called to the area of Telegraph Road and Denso Drive at around 10:40 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian, from Dearborn Heights, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn City Council member deployed by U.S. Army

Dearborn City Council Member Kamal Alsawafy has been called to deploy overseas while serving in the U.S. Army National Guard, according to Council President Michael T. Sareini. Alsawafy, who is a First Lieutenant in the Army, is expected to be overseas in support of U.S. Operations for a one-year deployment.
DEARBORN, MI

