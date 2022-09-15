Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide
Melvindale football holds off Dearborn Heights Robichaud w/ PHOTO GALLERY
It was Homecoming Week at Melvindale High School this week. To cap off the weeklong festivities, the Cardinals welcomed in Dearborn Heights Robichaud for a key Western Wayne Athletic Conference battle. Both teams entered the contest at 1-2 overall and looking to get back on track after one-score losses on...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Divine Child football takes down Southgate Anderson w/ PHOTO GALLERY
Dearborn Divine Child and host Southgate Anderson clashed on Friday night in a battle of two teams each in a similar situation this year. The Titans and visiting Divine Child came in with identical 2-1 records. Both squads have a new head coach and each looks primed to end a stretch of losing seasons.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn High boys’ tennis wins 2022 Dearborn All-City Tournament w/ PHOTO GALLERY
The Dearborn All-City Tournament was held on Saturday at two schools within the city. The four Dearborn-based high schools -- Dearborn High, Divine Child, Edsel Ford and Fordson -- all competed in a round-robin style tournament. The singles' matches were held at Edsel Ford High School while the doubles' flights took place across town at Dearborn High School.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Photos: U-M Football hosts UConn
The University of Michigan football team hosted UConn at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor Saturday, Sept. 17. The Wolverines swept the Huskies, 59-0, putting Michigan at 4-0 in the season. Next up, Michigan is set to host the Maryland Terrapins Saturday, Oct. 1.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle
A 38-year-old man died Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle while walking in Southfield, police said. According to the Southfield Police Department, officers and an emergency rescue crew were called to the area of Telegraph Road and Denso Drive at around 10:40 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian, from Dearborn Heights, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn City Council member deployed by U.S. Army
Dearborn City Council Member Kamal Alsawafy has been called to deploy overseas while serving in the U.S. Army National Guard, according to Council President Michael T. Sareini. Alsawafy, who is a First Lieutenant in the Army, is expected to be overseas in support of U.S. Operations for a one-year deployment.
