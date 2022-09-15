All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Acclaimed choreographer and Dance Magazine cover star Caleb Teicher brings the thrill of the swing dance world with Sw!ng Out, making their Austin debut. With live music by the acclaimed Eyal Vilner Big Band, Lindy Hop champions use the joy, fire, and fight of competitive and social swing dance as a launching pad to explore and subvert traditional gender roles. The audience is invited to join the action in the second half for an onstage social dancing experience called The Jam.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO