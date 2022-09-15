NBC affiliate KJRH anchor Julie Chin had quite the scare when she suffered the "beginnings of a stroke'" on live TV this weekend. In a post to Facebook, Chin detailed the September 3 experience that landed her in the hospital. "The past few days are still a little bit of a mystery, but my doctors believe I had the beginnings of a stroke live on the air Saturday morning," she wrote. "The episode seemed to have come out of nowhere. I felt great before our show. However, over the course of several minutes during our newscast, things started to happen."

TULSA, OK ・ 12 DAYS AGO