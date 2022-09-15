ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Max Drops 6 Animated Projects as Content Purge Continues

It seems no one is safe at HBO Max. Just days after dozens of titles and 200 episodes of Sesame Street disappeared off the platform, TV Line reports that HBO Max has dropped six projects, almost all from Warner Bros. Animation. Among the canceled projects is Batman: Caped Crusader, the J.J. Abrams/Matt Reeves reimagining of the Batman story that was ordered to series in May. The other titles include The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story, The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie, and Merry Little Batman.
TV SERIES
TVLine

A Waltons Thanksgiving Holiday Movie Gets November Premiere at The CW

In celebration of The Waltons‘ 50th anniversary, The CW announced on Wednesday that its original holiday movie A Waltons Thanksgiving will air Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8/7c. The film serves as a follow-up to The Waltons’ Homecoming, which aired on The CW last November. Returning cast members include Bellamy Young (Olivia), Logan Shroyer (John-Boy), Marcelle LeBlanc (Mary Ellen), Rebecca Koon (Grandma) and Richard Thomas (as the film’s narrator), while Teddy Sears (The Flash) will take over the role of John Sr. from Ben Lawson. A Waltons Thanksgiving will reunite the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934. Per the official logline, “the...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Chris Wallace Interview Show Sets HBO Max & CNN Premiere Dates

Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? is coming to HBO Max and CNN. The Fox News veteran's interview show will hit HBO Max on September 23 and an hour of highlights will air on CNN two days later. The series originally debuted on the now-defunct CNN+ last spring. In its new iteration, three episodes of the show will premiere on HBO Max on Friday mornings, while hourlong specials highlighting the interviews' best moments will air on CNN Sunday evenings.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Normalcy is returning to television series’ release pattern after a couple of Covid-affected years. Streamers have made for a busy summer with buzzy shows such as Stranger Things, House of the Dragon and LOTR: The Rings of Power. They will soon be joined by the broadcast networks, whose main series roster is sticking to the traditional season that kicks off in the fall. Here is Deadline’s annual list of the fall premiere dates for new and returning series. It covers more than 200 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting between mid-September and December 31 but does not include movies or...
TV SERIES
The Spun

Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos

Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL
Primetimer

Claire Danes Joins Zazie Beetz in Steven Soderbergh's New HBO Max Series

Claire Danes is joining the cast of HBO Max limited series Full Circle. The news follows the recent announcement of Atlanta star Zazie Beetz's casting in the Steven Soderbergh/Ed Solomon series. While character details for Danes and Beetz are not known yet, all six episodes of the series are set to be directed by Soderbergh and written by Solomon. Casey Silver, who previously worked with the two on HBO Max film No Sudden Move, will also executive produce.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The Lost Decade: Tracking the Lost Cast's Post-Show Career Arcs

Matthew Fox is starring in a new show and I know what you're thinking: That name sounds familiar … Yes, the man who led the ensemble of dozens in the sprawling ensemble fantasy-allegory-global-phenomenon Lost is back. Fox is starring in a limited series for Peacock called Last Light and it's his first on-screen role in seven years. There's nothing mysterious about that; as you'll read below, he prophesied his own disappearance from TV back in 2010, when Lost signed off. (Maybe he flash-forwarded ten years?)
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Netflix Announces The Great British Baking Show Season 10 Premiere Date

A new batch of bakers are headed to the tent. Netflix announced today that The Great British Baking Show Season 10 (called The Great British Bake Off in the United Kingdom) will premiere on Friday, September 16 and new episodes will continue to drop Fridays for the entirety of the season. Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, and Matt Lucas will all return to the tent to welcome this new group of aspiring Star Bakers for the 10-episode season.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

News Anchor Suffers the 'Beginnings of a Stroke' on Live TV

NBC affiliate KJRH anchor Julie Chin had quite the scare when she suffered the "beginnings of a stroke'" on live TV this weekend. In a post to Facebook, Chin detailed the September 3 experience that landed her in the hospital. "The past few days are still a little bit of a mystery, but my doctors believe I had the beginnings of a stroke live on the air Saturday morning," she wrote. "The episode seemed to have come out of nowhere. I felt great before our show. However, over the course of several minutes during our newscast, things started to happen."
TULSA, OK
Primetimer

The Masked Singer Announces New Format, Star-Studded Guest Lineup

The Masked Singer is shaking things up this season. Season 8 of the FOX competition series will see only one contestant move on from each episode, unmasking the celebrities with the lowest amount of votes on a weekly basis. The following week, the winner from the previous week's episode will go up against new competition, a format that will continue until the Semi-Finals. There will be 22 Masked Singers this season in total, more celebrity contestants than any season so far.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Demi Moore to Star in Feud Season 2

Demi Moore is joining the Murphy-verse. The actress will star in Ryan Murphy's Feud: Capote's Women, the second season of the FX anthology series. According to Variety, Moore will play former showgirl and radio actress Ann Woodward, who was notoriously accused of murdering her husband in 1955. Season 2 of...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Kate Walsh Will Return to Grey's Anatomy This Season

Dr. Montgomery is heading back to Seattle. Kate Walsh will recur in Grey's Anatomy's upcoming 19th season after appearing in a multi-episode arc last year. Season 18 saw Dr. Addison Montgomery return to the hospital to perform a life-saving surgery and later mourn the death of her ex-husband Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) alongside his sister Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and widow Meredith (Ellen Pompeo).
TV SERIES
Primetimer

How To Enjoy The Best Of Disney+ Without Getting Fleeced

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. Today is Disney+ Day. This may be news to you even if you're a Disney+ subscriber. It certainly crept up on me. The words "Disney+ Day" don't exactly roll off the tongue like "Labor Day" or even "Amazon Prime Day." Compared to Prime Day, Disney+ Day is a low-key affair. A few premieres are scheduled for Disney+ Day, like the live-action Pinocchio with Tom Hanks and new Frozen sing-along editions for the Frozen completist in your family. We have the full rundown here.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Home Improvement is Returning to Hulu

Home Improvement will have a streaming home once more. After disappearing from streaming around three years ago (and raising some questions from one Richard Karn about why it hasn't become available to binge on Disney+), the popular sitcom is returning to Hulu. All eight seasons of the Tim Allen comedy will be available to stream starting September 9.
TV SERIES
