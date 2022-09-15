Read full article on original website
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more this weekend (August 26)
Traditionally a quiet time for TV, August in 2022 has proved to be anything but. Already this month we've seen the likes of Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, hugely-acclaimed Predator prequel Prey, Neil Gaiman's epic The Sandman and the MCU's latest hero, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, all arrive on streaming services.
Fall TV preview: Premiere dates for every new and returning show in 2022
All of the key dates for your fall TV viewership needs in one place. This past Sunday, Americans everywhere celebrated an unofficial holiday few are aware of: the return of Fall TV season. Traditionally falling on the first Sunday of the NFL regular season, viewers across the nation observe Fall...
HBO Max Drops 6 Animated Projects as Content Purge Continues
It seems no one is safe at HBO Max. Just days after dozens of titles and 200 episodes of Sesame Street disappeared off the platform, TV Line reports that HBO Max has dropped six projects, almost all from Warner Bros. Animation. Among the canceled projects is Batman: Caped Crusader, the J.J. Abrams/Matt Reeves reimagining of the Batman story that was ordered to series in May. The other titles include The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story, The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie, and Merry Little Batman.
A Waltons Thanksgiving Holiday Movie Gets November Premiere at The CW
In celebration of The Waltons‘ 50th anniversary, The CW announced on Wednesday that its original holiday movie A Waltons Thanksgiving will air Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8/7c. The film serves as a follow-up to The Waltons’ Homecoming, which aired on The CW last November. Returning cast members include Bellamy Young (Olivia), Logan Shroyer (John-Boy), Marcelle LeBlanc (Mary Ellen), Rebecca Koon (Grandma) and Richard Thomas (as the film’s narrator), while Teddy Sears (The Flash) will take over the role of John Sr. from Ben Lawson. A Waltons Thanksgiving will reunite the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934. Per the official logline, “the...
Chris Wallace Interview Show Sets HBO Max & CNN Premiere Dates
Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? is coming to HBO Max and CNN. The Fox News veteran's interview show will hit HBO Max on September 23 and an hour of highlights will air on CNN two days later. The series originally debuted on the now-defunct CNN+ last spring. In its new iteration, three episodes of the show will premiere on HBO Max on Friday mornings, while hourlong specials highlighting the interviews' best moments will air on CNN Sunday evenings.
The Women of The View Suddenly Realize Whoopi Goldberg Has No Eyebrows
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. It took five-plus years of daily shows, but the women of The View have finally realized what the rest of the world has known for ages: Whoopi Goldberg has no eyebrows. During a segment ostensibly about the bleached eyebrow trend, which...
tvinsider.com
‘New Amsterdam’ Boss on Max Without Helen, ‘Unexpected Romance’ & More in Season 5
The hospital drama’s Season 4 finale was a rough one: Medical director Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) was left at the altar; psychiatrist Iggy Frome’s (Tyler Labine) husband asked him to leave their brownstone; and ER doc Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) split from her girlfriend. “We blew up everyone’s...
Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Normalcy is returning to television series’ release pattern after a couple of Covid-affected years. Streamers have made for a busy summer with buzzy shows such as Stranger Things, House of the Dragon and LOTR: The Rings of Power. They will soon be joined by the broadcast networks, whose main series roster is sticking to the traditional season that kicks off in the fall. Here is Deadline’s annual list of the fall premiere dates for new and returning series. It covers more than 200 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting between mid-September and December 31 but does not include movies or...
EW.com
What to expect from NCIS, American Gigolo, The Good Doctor, and 28 other fall shows
Murder! Mystery! And ... Chucky? With so many shows premiering in the coming months, we're here to give you the intel on what to expect. Here's a preview of 31 shows we're excited about in September and October. You're welcome. American Gigolo (Showtime, Sept. 9) Let's talk about sex. Specifically,...
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL・
Claire Danes Joins Zazie Beetz in Steven Soderbergh's New HBO Max Series
Claire Danes is joining the cast of HBO Max limited series Full Circle. The news follows the recent announcement of Atlanta star Zazie Beetz's casting in the Steven Soderbergh/Ed Solomon series. While character details for Danes and Beetz are not known yet, all six episodes of the series are set to be directed by Soderbergh and written by Solomon. Casey Silver, who previously worked with the two on HBO Max film No Sudden Move, will also executive produce.
The Lost Decade: Tracking the Lost Cast's Post-Show Career Arcs
Matthew Fox is starring in a new show and I know what you're thinking: That name sounds familiar … Yes, the man who led the ensemble of dozens in the sprawling ensemble fantasy-allegory-global-phenomenon Lost is back. Fox is starring in a limited series for Peacock called Last Light and it's his first on-screen role in seven years. There's nothing mysterious about that; as you'll read below, he prophesied his own disappearance from TV back in 2010, when Lost signed off. (Maybe he flash-forwarded ten years?)
Netflix Announces The Great British Baking Show Season 10 Premiere Date
A new batch of bakers are headed to the tent. Netflix announced today that The Great British Baking Show Season 10 (called The Great British Bake Off in the United Kingdom) will premiere on Friday, September 16 and new episodes will continue to drop Fridays for the entirety of the season. Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, and Matt Lucas will all return to the tent to welcome this new group of aspiring Star Bakers for the 10-episode season.
News Anchor Suffers the 'Beginnings of a Stroke' on Live TV
NBC affiliate KJRH anchor Julie Chin had quite the scare when she suffered the "beginnings of a stroke'" on live TV this weekend. In a post to Facebook, Chin detailed the September 3 experience that landed her in the hospital. "The past few days are still a little bit of a mystery, but my doctors believe I had the beginnings of a stroke live on the air Saturday morning," she wrote. "The episode seemed to have come out of nowhere. I felt great before our show. However, over the course of several minutes during our newscast, things started to happen."
The Masked Singer Announces New Format, Star-Studded Guest Lineup
The Masked Singer is shaking things up this season. Season 8 of the FOX competition series will see only one contestant move on from each episode, unmasking the celebrities with the lowest amount of votes on a weekly basis. The following week, the winner from the previous week's episode will go up against new competition, a format that will continue until the Semi-Finals. There will be 22 Masked Singers this season in total, more celebrity contestants than any season so far.
Demi Moore to Star in Feud Season 2
Demi Moore is joining the Murphy-verse. The actress will star in Ryan Murphy's Feud: Capote's Women, the second season of the FX anthology series. According to Variety, Moore will play former showgirl and radio actress Ann Woodward, who was notoriously accused of murdering her husband in 1955. Season 2 of...
Kate Walsh Will Return to Grey's Anatomy This Season
Dr. Montgomery is heading back to Seattle. Kate Walsh will recur in Grey's Anatomy's upcoming 19th season after appearing in a multi-episode arc last year. Season 18 saw Dr. Addison Montgomery return to the hospital to perform a life-saving surgery and later mourn the death of her ex-husband Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) alongside his sister Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and widow Meredith (Ellen Pompeo).
Taye Diggs to Host Reality Dating Series Back in the Groove for Hulu
Hulu is getting into the reality dating show game. Taye Diggs is set to host Back in the Groove, a series that will follow three women in their 40s who check into the Dominican Republic's Groove Hotel in an attempt to rediscover their youth, joy, and desire. The object of that desire? Men half their age.
How To Enjoy The Best Of Disney+ Without Getting Fleeced
Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. Today is Disney+ Day. This may be news to you even if you're a Disney+ subscriber. It certainly crept up on me. The words "Disney+ Day" don't exactly roll off the tongue like "Labor Day" or even "Amazon Prime Day." Compared to Prime Day, Disney+ Day is a low-key affair. A few premieres are scheduled for Disney+ Day, like the live-action Pinocchio with Tom Hanks and new Frozen sing-along editions for the Frozen completist in your family. We have the full rundown here.
Home Improvement is Returning to Hulu
Home Improvement will have a streaming home once more. After disappearing from streaming around three years ago (and raising some questions from one Richard Karn about why it hasn't become available to binge on Disney+), the popular sitcom is returning to Hulu. All eight seasons of the Tim Allen comedy will be available to stream starting September 9.
