Read full article on original website
Related
culturemap.com
Texas Performing Arts presents Sw!ng Out
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Acclaimed choreographer and Dance Magazine cover star Caleb Teicher brings the thrill of the swing dance world with Sw!ng Out, making their Austin debut. With live music by the acclaimed Eyal Vilner Big Band, Lindy Hop champions use the joy, fire, and fight of competitive and social swing dance as a launching pad to explore and subvert traditional gender roles. The audience is invited to join the action in the second half for an onstage social dancing experience called The Jam.
culturemap.com
Cap City Comedy Club presents Shaun Murphy
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Shaun Murphy has told jokes everywhere, from prestigious places like the Comedy Cellar to less prestigious places like a high school graduation party with a broken microphone. He has opened up for Dave Attell, Mark Normand, Beth Stelling, Phil Hanley, Tom Green, and more. Murphy’s first hour-long special, Neal, was released by Helium Comedy Records on February 11.
culturemap.com
Ballet Austin presents The Taming of the Shrew
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Ballet Austin presents The Taming of the Shrew, Shakespeare’s classic comedic tale of “marital mismatch,” with modern energy and classic humor. Commissioned by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Stephen Mills’ light-hearted retelling of this saucy Elizabethan love story boasts some dynamic choreography, striking sets, lavish costumes, and unforgettable characters.
culturemap.com
Cap City Comedy Club presents Esther Povitsky
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Esther Povitsky is hilarious in a distinctly modern way. Reveling in self-deprecation with a deadpan twist, Povitsky tells the trials and tribulations of being a 30-year-old woman in the world today. A personal storyteller, you'll leave this show with a clear idea of who "Little Esther" is.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
culturemap.com
Over the Lege Part 6: A New Low
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Over the Lege is the No. 1, and some say only, political satire show based solely on the Texas Legislature. It's a little Saturday Night Live meets Colbert Report meets So You Think You Can Dance. Opening with sketches, the show ends with a legislative celebrity interview with a legislator, journalist, or advocate.
Comments / 0