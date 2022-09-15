Read full article on original website
Fixing the department of miseducation
Like my mother and father before me, I am a proud graduate from Whitefish High School and was equally proud that after a 23-year career in the military with multiple overseas tours, two of my three children were also able to graduate from Whitefish. We are a Bulldog family. This was the same high school that excelled in academic and athletic excellence. It was a time when the principles of our founding fathers were honored, the pledge of allegiance was recited, and the flag was respected. When our boys graduated, Lola and I were confident that they received a similar...
Monica would represent all Montanans
If a Republican was ever going to vote for a Democrat, Montana’s HD 1 is the race. Monica Tranel is about representing all Montanans, not just the Rs or the Ds. As a lawyer, Monica has a track record of fighting hard for working Montanans and has a proven record of taking on corporate monopolistic interests, including Northwestern Energy. Monica has been Montana focused. Her efforts have helped our citizens enjoy a better, fairer, more affordable life in Montana. Her opponent, Ryan Zinke, is just the opposite. Zinke’s history has shown that he is for sale to corporate interests, and is...
Finding the balance for Flathead Lake
Everything in moderation is a tough phrase for me to swallow. Especially this time of year, when the changing seasons stir a Pavlovian, pumpkin-spiced response and my brain flushes all will power to make room for the Halloween candy and Christmas cookie overindulgences that are all but guaranteed to consume my personal nutrition plan for the next three to six months. It often takes every ounce of self-control that I can muster to reach the produce section of the grocery store, where nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables are waiting to counterbalance my sugar cravings, and do my body good. A well-balanced diet is...
Letters to the editor Sept. 1
Commission needs your help The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission needs your help in drawing the new legislative district that go into effect for the 2024 elections. Four drafts of maps have been proposed for purposes of generating public comments. Not one of these maps will be the final map. The Commission is currently taking public comments, both in-person and virtually, to help guide the creation of a final map. The Commission values robust critique of the draft maps and asks individual to provide additional information which specifically identifies how a map meets or does meet the criteria and goals the Commhttps://leaderadvertiser.com/admin/news/story/add/#ission...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The story of fire retardant and why it works
A thick stream of red mist falling from an airplane is one of the most common and dramatic images of Montana’s wildfire season. But while the photos may seem self-explanatory, that red mist — also called long-term fire retardant — has its own complicated story and history. There are three distinct types of fire retardant commonly deployed for firefighting, each with its own chemical makeup and criteria for use. Fire managers calculate a variety of factors, including the size of the fire and whether structures are at risk, to determine when to use them. The U.S. Forest Service’s Wildland Fire Chemical Systems...
Republican maps for Indian Country: Broken promises
The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission is responsible for redrawing state legislative districts to reflect every community in Montana. Voters need to be able to elect legislators who represent different viewpoints and can come together to solve the problems our state faces. This responsibility requires the commission to ensure voices are heard in every part of our state, and no one is left behind. That is why it was so unfortunate that when the commission proposed maps earlier this month, the Republican commissioners put forward two proposals that would both eliminate majority-minority districts and quash the possibility for Native Montanans to elect...
