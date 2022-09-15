Read full article on original website
What Kansas State players said after their 17-10 loss to Tulane
This is what Kansas State players are saying after their 17-10 loss to Tulane on Saturday, September 17, 2022. “It wasn’t going our way. I haven’t looked at the stats or anything but we didn’t get a lot of first downs. For that mentality of us, as an offense, saying we’re going to win this game no matter what. I think it speaks volumes to our preparation but we have to come back better.”
Arkansas moves up in latest USA Today Coaches Poll
Following a 38-27 comeback victory against the Missouri State Bears, the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 10 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. Arkansas also remained at No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Arkansas is one of eight...
Arizona State fires Herm Edwards amid NCAA troubles, 1-2 start to season
Arizona State has fired coach Herm Edwards amid NCAA troubles and a 1-2 start to the season, the school confirmed following Chris Karpman of 247Sports affiliate SunDevilSource's report. The Sun Devils lost 30-21 to Eastern Michigan at home on Saturday in what turned out to be Edwards' last game at the helm. Prior to his time at Arizona State, Edwards was most well-known for tenure as head coach of the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs. Arizona State onfirmed the firing via a statement from athletic director Ray Anderson.
Four-star prospect Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska
Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class is down a commit on Sunday, following the decommitment of IMG Academy Edge Cameron Lenhardt. Lenhardt, who was recruited by defensive line coach Mike Dawson and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, officially visited Nebraska in June and committed to the Huskers in August over a final group of Michigan State and Penn State.
College football rankings: Georgia claims top spot, Penn State surges in Coaches Poll Top 25
Coaches and media were split in Week 3 regarding college football’s best team. Is it defending national champion Georgia or the ever-dominant Alabama Crimson Tide? The Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings sided with Alabama last week, and have a new decision to make today as Week 4’s rankings arrive.
Everything Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's dominant home victory
One week after knocking off Iowa for the first time in his Cyclones' tenure, head coach Matt Campbell has Iowa State off to its best start since 2012 at 3-0. Campbell met with the media after the game, where he was asked about several topics on the season. On Will...
Postgame P: Soy sauce, tumbleweeds and damaged sprinkler heads
OUInsider’s Parker Thune recaps Oklahoma’s win over Nebraska, answers your questions and lampoons CFB storylines.
IN PHOTOS: Recruits spotted at Williams-Brice Stadium
Some of the top prospects in the country stopped by South Carolina on Saturday to watch the Georgia game.
TreVeyon Henderson injury update: Ohio State star RB wears walking boot after Toledo game, Buckeyes' 77-21 win
TreVeyon Henderson left Ohio State's 77-21 win over Toledo Saturday with an undisclosed injury and was seen in a walking boot after players exited Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Henderson scored a touchdown on the Buckeyes' first possession before leaving the game and returning to the sideline with a trainer a few possessions later.
Nebraska contacts Urban Meyer in Huskers coaching search, per CBS Sports
Nebraska contacted former Ohio State and Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer regarding its coaching search, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Meyer is 187-32 in his college coaching career, winning two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State. Meyer took a step into the NFL in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but went 2-11 in 13 games before he was fired.
Georgia football assistant Will Muschamp catches up with South Carolina players after win
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For five years, Will Muschamp was the leader of the South Carolina Gamecocks football program. Muschamp returned to Columbia on Saturday with the Georgia Bulldogs, but when the action was all said and done he made time for many familiar faces on the other sideline. WYFF’s...
Top offensive target visiting Michigan for UConn game
Bolingbrook (Ill.) 2024 four-star athlete I'Marion Stewart has confirmed with The Michigan Insider that he will be visiting Michigan for the UConn game on Saturday. The Land of Lincoln standout recently visited Ann Arbor when he came up for the major summer recruiting summer event, the Barbecue at the Big House.
Gophers extend a PWO to a legacy recruit in Stillwater QB Max Shikenjanski
"I've been talking with the Gophers for football since last fall. Most recently in the spring, then I had basketball all of summer and talks fell out and as the season started after the first game we started talking more. I got invited to the game yesterday, and talked with Coach Fleck pre game and he said he would like to offer me a preferred walk-on spot there," 2023 Stillwater (Minn.) quarterback and current Citadel basketball commit Max Shikenjanski said to 247Sports. "As far as why they wanted to offer me as a PWO, Coach Ciarrocca said he loved my athleticism. Coach Fleck didn’t say in specific why, but said he would love to have me there. Hes aid 60% of players that are preferred walk-ons there earn scholarships so there’s a good chance. In the past Coach Fleck said he loved how I could extend the play and make plays. He said I could develop well in the system as well."
Sam Pittman says Bobby Petrino outcoached him during Arkansas-Missouri State game
The Arkansas Razorbacks overcame adversity, probably more than they would've liked, in a 38-27 victory over the Missouri State Bears. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman felt his team was fortunate to escape with a victory and believes he was outcoached by Missouri State's Bobby Petrino. The Razorbacks found themselves in...
College football rankings: Penn State, Oregon soar in new AP Top 25
Georgia took over the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 college football rankings last week. And both the Bulldogs and new No. 2 Alabama put up impressive showings for Week 4 voters to consider. The highest-ranked team to fall this week came in the Big Ten where No. 11 Michigan State could not top Washington on the road.
Missouri State vs. Arkansas football: Reaction pours in as Razorbacks survive scare in Bobby Petrino's return
Arkansas held off Missouri State, 38-27, after the Bears gave the No. 10 Razorbacks (3-0) a major scare in the first half and into the fourth quarter. Missouri State led 27-17 in the final quarter, but Arkansas outscored it 21-3 to pull away and spoil Bobby Petrino's return after he was infamously fired in the spring of 2012.
Notre Dame Report Card (California)
That’s two very slow starts out of the gate in each of the past two weeks, due in large part to a skittish Drew Pyne Saturday. But Pyne completed 14 of his last 15 passes – including eight and six in a row – for 131 yards and a pair of touchdown tosses to Chris Tyree and Michael Mayer.
South Carolina commit Karson Hobbs talks Notre Dame offer, visit
Recapping a Notre Dame visit and offer with Cincinnati Moeller cornerback Karson Hobbs, a South Carolina commit.
SEC, Big Ten visits on tap for 2025 QB Ryan Montgomery
Findlay (Ohio) class of 2025 quarterback Ryan Montgomery will head to Tennessee next weekend for their game against Florida. Following that, his schedule includes a trip to Georgia on October 8th for their game against Auburn, then to Michigan on October 15th for their game against Penn State. He will then visit the Nittany Lions themselves on October 22nd for their showdown with Minnesota.
Texas A&M vs. Miami football: Aggies suspend WRs Chris Marshall, Evan Stewart; CBs Denver Harris, Smoke Bouie
Texas A&M enters Saturday against Miami with four Aggies true freshmen suspended, according to GigEm247. They are wide receivers Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart, and cornerbacks Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie. The four "are suspended for at least a half and possible the whole game," GigEm247 reported. Marshall, Stewart and...
