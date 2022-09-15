Why isn't Keenan Allen playing on 'Thursday Night Football?' Latest injury updates on star Chargers wide receiver

Read full article on original website
Related
Everything to know from Chargers' 27-24 loss to Chiefs
The Chargers were downed by the Chiefs in another thrilling divisional showdown, 27-24. To recap the game, here is everything to know. …The Chargers could not recover the onside kick after Justin Herbert found Josh Palmer in the end zone to erase the deficit to just three points. Justin Watson bobbled it, but Noah Gray ultimately grabbed the ball after it sat on the ground for a slight second.
thecomeback.com
Chargers provide injury update on Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played through injury in the final minutes of Thursday night’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Herbert took a big hit to the ribs with just over five minutes remaining and was clearly in a lot of pain. He stayed down on the ground for a couple of minutes and was replaced by Chase Daniel at quarterback for one play, but stayed in for the rest of the game.
NFL・
Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers: 5 winners and losers, including Jaylen Watson
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers did battle Thursday night in an early-season statement game for the two
Sean McVay says Rams' late-game mistakes are 'all very correctable things'
No team will complain about winning a game in the NFL. It’s not an easy thing to do, and the Rams know that well from the dark days of the decade before Sean McVay arrived. But you’d much rather win comfortably than by a narrow margin the way the Rams did on Sunday.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Texans Elevating QB Jeff Driskel & WR Chris Conley
Driskel, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He was waived by the 49ers at the start of the 2016 season and was later claimed off of waivers by the Bengals. Cincinnati placed Driskel on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 and...
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
ESPN
Kansas City Chiefs seize early control of the AFC West, defeat Los Angeles Chargers
KANSAS CITY -- The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Thursday night as Patrick Mahomes completed 24 of 35 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Justin Herbert. Kansas City Chiefs. Jaylen Watson seemed almost to be an afterthought when the Chiefs made him...
Colts vs. Jaguars inactive lists: DeForest Buckner set to play in Week 2
The Jacksonville Jaguars had no surprises on their list of inactives for a Week 2 home game against the Indianapolis Colts. With no players injured after Week 1, the Jaguars ruled out the same five who were inactive against the Washington Commanders. The bigger question was whether or not the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Broncos inactives: Josey Jewell won't play vs. Texans
The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (calf), wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), tackle Billy Turner (knee), outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, wide receiver Jalen Virgil and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike won’t play against the Texans.
Jaylen Watson’s 99-yard pick-six sends Chiefs past Chargers
Rookie Jaylen Watson returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown to help the Kansas City Chiefs rally for a
Comments / 0