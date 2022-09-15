ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why isn't Keenan Allen playing on 'Thursday Night Football?' Latest injury updates on star Chargers wide receiver

By Kevin Skiver
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything to know from Chargers' 27-24 loss to Chiefs

The Chargers were downed by the Chiefs in another thrilling divisional showdown, 27-24. To recap the game, here is everything to know. …The Chargers could not recover the onside kick after Justin Herbert found Josh Palmer in the end zone to erase the deficit to just three points. Justin Watson bobbled it, but Noah Gray ultimately grabbed the ball after it sat on the ground for a slight second.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Chargers provide injury update on Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played through injury in the final minutes of Thursday night’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Herbert took a big hit to the ribs with just over five minutes remaining and was clearly in a lot of pain. He stayed down on the ground for a couple of minutes and was replaced by Chase Daniel at quarterback for one play, but stayed in for the rest of the game.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Palmer
Person
David J
Yardbarker

Texans Elevating QB Jeff Driskel & WR Chris Conley

Driskel, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He was waived by the 49ers at the start of the 2016 season and was later claimed off of waivers by the Bengals. Cincinnati placed Driskel on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 and...
The Associated Press

49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thursday Night Football#American Football#Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos inactives: Josey Jewell won't play vs. Texans

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (calf), wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), tackle Billy Turner (knee), outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, wide receiver Jalen Virgil and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike won’t play against the Texans.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy