ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Governor Cooper Wants Loan Forgiveness Exempt From State Tax

By TheOlympiaDShow
105.3 RNB
105.3 RNB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F2P6J_0hwAVAxt00

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina wants the General Assembly to approve legislation that would exempt people from state income tax on the student loan forgiveness that President Joe Biden announced last month.

The White House said the value of forgiveness —up to $20,000 for some—is exempt from federal income tax, citing the 2021 American Rescue Plan law While this is the case, it appears that North Carolina is one of 12 states where sums would continue to be subject to state tax without modification.

“Republican legislators were quick to help businesses and should now fix this fundamental unfairness for many hardworking people who will get hit hard by this,” Cooper said in a Wednesday news release.

Read the full story here.

Comments / 0

Related
105.3 RNB

105.3 RNB

1K+
Followers
978
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

The best throwbacks and today's R&B!

 https://1053rnb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy