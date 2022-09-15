ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCarowinds Reopens Friday at Carowinds

By TheOlympiaDShow
105.3 RNB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zmmqQ_0hwAV8Hg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDjp0_0hwAV8Hg00

Source: Jasmin Merdan / Getty

Carowinds is turning into SCarowinds for the fall season.  The advertisement promises “all-new scares that will bring guests’ worst nightmares and unimaginable horrors to life.”

Every night, 300 monsters will invade the entertainment theme park, which will also have 16 intriguing experiences, including seven fear zones, five mazes, and four frightening shows.

SCarowinds will be open from From Friday, September 16, to Sunday, October 30, from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Children under 13 are not advised to attend due to the event’s explicit and scary entertainment.

Buy tickets at Carowinds and save up to $40 off the front gate general admission price.

Find more information here.

