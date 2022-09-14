Read full article on original website
TRI-COUNTY REGIONAL COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS BOARD HAS 2021 FINANCIAL AUDIT REPORT
The Tri-County Regional Community Corrections Board held a regular board meeting in the Polk County Justice Center on Monday morning. After the Call to Order, the meeting began with first hearing from CPA Gordon Dale on the TCCC’s Financial Audit Report for 2021. He noted that things looked relatively normal on it, but there were a few issues he had found. One was about their timesheets generated from their software program for Internal Controls and recommended having a supervisor go through them to sign them off if they are correct. “He suggested that would be a good Internal Control,” Executive Director Andrew Larson explained. “One question that was posed was if money is receded, can the same person then deposit the money? He said again, because of the relatively small size of our operation, the number of people in those roles, having someone outside of our administrative accounting staff receding the money would be an additional layer of protection in the event of some misconduct.” But other than those, the Financial Report was normal compared to usual times, saying that their Citizen Revenue had gone up this year after learning that much of the payments they were supposed to receive in 2020 had come in 2021. Another change was that Building Operations had gone up by $119,000 due to the increased spending on replacing equipment and roofing. Dale also noted that they needed to record a lease asset for their building operations for the debt payment. For their cash basis, he found there was only a $16,000 difference between the years. Larson explained that with their closing the one holding facility and understaffing issues they had to work through were responsible for the difference. For the Center’s revenues and expenses, their operating revenues (grants and contributions) were at $627,529, which was an increase from 2020, making their profit margins at -55%. He noted that despite these, their budgeting is on track, and everything is tracking well.
FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES GRAND WORTHY PRESIDENT RICK POWELL WILL BE VISITING CROOKSTON EAGLES CLUB ON WEDNESDAY
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Grand Worthy President Rick Powell will visit the Crookston Eagles Club on Wednesday, September 21. There will be a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. and dinner, and a short program at 6:30 p.m. Rick Powell, Grand Worthy President of The Fraternal Order of Eagles,...
FERTILE PUBLIC LIBRARY TO HOST WELLNESS IN THE WOODS PRESENTATION ON TUESDAY
The Fertile Public Library will host an informational program hosted by Renee Cardarelle of Wellness in the Woods on Tuesday, September 20, at 10:00 a.m. Cardarelle will share information about Peer Specialists which support people who have lived mental health and substance use experiences. They are not psychiatrists or counselors but are instead people who have their own lived mental health and/or substance disorders and have been trained in how to support others with these experiences. They offer compassionate and caring environments for individuals who need support.
Bernice Katherine Sherry – Obit
Bernice Katherine Sherry, 92, of Crookston, died early Wednesday morning at the Riverview Memory Care unit, where she had moved to just over a month ago. Bernice’s faith-filled life began on May 27, 1930, when she was born to Werner and Minnie (Behlke) Schulz, in the home that her father built on the original Schulz family homestead west of Euclid, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Euclid and attended the Euclid country school until the 8th grade when she graduated. Bernice worked on her parent’s farm and also did house-keeping for neighbors. She rarely sat idle whether working in the house, the garden, milking cows, or tending to other farm animals; all while growing up with her 5 siblings: Harold, Martin, Edna, Arlene, and Clifford Schulz.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 17, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Dawn Toyia Thompson, 37, of Climax, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone.
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO A SEMI-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 102
Earlier today, at approximately 7:15 a.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash between a semi-vehicle and another vehicle on Highway 102, between Crookston and Fertile, near 375th Street, about 13 miles southeast of Crookston and 7 miles north of Fertile. According to reports from the Department, the owner of the semi-vehicle was not injured in the crash, while the driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
CROOKSTON GIRLS SOCCER FALLS TO MELROSE AND ROCORI
CROOKSTON VS MELROSE – FIRST HALF. The first was evenly played with both teams getting at least five shots on goal. Melrose was the first team to find the back of the net as Eleanor Schweitzer’s goal 14 minutes into the game for a 1-0 lead. Crookston didn’t...
CROOKSTON PIRATE VOLLEYBALL COMPETING IN WARREN-ALVARADO-OSLO TOURNAMENT
The Crookston Pirate Volleyball team is competing in the Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Tournament throughout the day. We will be updating results and stats all day. Kills – Libby Salentine- (8), Destiny Goulet-Ramirez, MaKenzie Funk- (4 each) Blocks – NONE. Digs – Dani Kresl- (10), Hannah Brouse- (5) Assists –...
BENEDICTINE LIVINING COMMUNITY GLOW GOLF TOURNAMENT RETURNS WITH GREAT SUCCESS
Sixteen teams participated in The Benedictine Living Community – Crookston’s Glow Golf Tournament on Saturday, September 10. This annual event, which has become a community favorite, has not occurred since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Cassie Rudie, Benedictine Crookston’s Foundation Development Director, says, “We are so happy to be able to host this event again. It was a great night of golf and fundraising, and fun was had by all.”
CROOKSTON PIRATE FOOTBALL RUNS THROUGH HAWLEY TO TAKE HOME FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON
1st Quarter- The Nuggets received the opening kickoff to start the game and got an easy first down without even running a play after an offsides and encroachment penalty called on the Pirates to move them up to their own 30-yard-line. The Nuggets finally were able to snap a play and quickly got to midfield in two plays. However, the Pirates’ defense was able to stand strong not far into their territory and forced the Nuggets to punt. The Nuggets tried to fool the Pirates with a fake punt, but the Pirates saw through the ruse to stop the Nuggets well short of the line to cause a turnover on downs to start the Pirates at their own 38-yard-line. The Pirates chose to start stick to the ground with the good field position and pushed to midfield after a 12-yard run by Running Back Ethan Boll. Ethan Boll continued to show off his speed and charged down into the Nuggets’ red zone after a strong 24-yard run to get the Pirates at the 14-yard line. The Pirates kept it with Boll who weaved through the Nuggets’ defense to find the endzone to have the Pirates strike first to go up 7-0. The Pirates kicked the ball back to the Nuggets but after a player touched the ball before it bounced out of bounds caused the Nuggets to begin at their own 12-yard line. The Pirates’ defense felt the momentum on their side and forced them to punt. But the Pirates continued their aggressiveness with Jaren Bailey breaking through the line to block the punt and recovered the ball at the Nuggets’ 1-yard-line. Quarterback Jack Doda took advantage of the short field to charge into the endzone for another touchdown. However, kicker Jake Erickson’s kick drifted left to miss the extra point to only put the Pirates up 13-0. The Pirates kicked off once again and trapped the Nuggets deep in their own territory once again to have them start at their own 19-yard-line. But once again, the Pirates stood strong once again with Linebacker Tanner Giese sacking Quarterback Noah Nelson for another loss and forcing the Nuggets to punt again. The Pirates started this drive at their own 39-yard-line and continued to move along the ground. But, the Nuggets’ defense stood strong and held the Pirates’ run game to a three-and-out. However, the Pirates weren’t ready to give the ball back and gave the ball to Tanner Giese to charge ahead on a fake punt of their own to pick up the first down and end the quarter with a fresh set of downs.
