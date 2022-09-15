ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Illinois governor calls up Guard to help care for migrants arriving from Texas

By Associated Press
Border Report
Border Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EqNap_0hwAUH6l00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday called up 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to help organize shelter, food and medical care for migrants arriving by bus from Texas.

The Democratic governor signed an emergency declaration to speed up procurement of necessary supplies as well as seek National Guard help with logistics.

Martha’s Vineyard welcomes migrants flown in from Florida

About 500 people seeking asylum in the United States have been transported from the border to Chicago by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott since Aug. 31 . Thousands have also been shipped to New York City and Washington, D.C., Democratic-led cities serving as sanctuaries for immigrants.

Pritzker said buses arrive with little advance notice and that attempts to communicate with Texas colleagues go unheeded, which Pritzker says Abbott ordered.

“To Gov. Greg Abbott: Now is the time to stop trying to sow the seeds of chaos, to put aside politics and focus on human rights, communicate with us, have your state agencies call us back,” Pritzker said at a Chicago news conference. “Spare us the unnecessary drama and let us go about the work to resettle these asylum seekers.”

Migrants hopping off Operation Lone Star buses in red states ahead of their final destination

Abbott’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Pritzker’s emergency declaration speeds up the procurement of supplies and the National Guard will help provide the services they need.

“We are now 11 buses deep, and we know from speaking with our counterparts in New York and D.C., this will not relent,” said Grace Hou, secretary of Human Services.

Busing of migrants from border strengthening advocacy networks

Last spring, Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, both Republicans, announced plans to send busloads of migrants , largely from Central and South America, to Washington, D.C., in response to President Joe Biden’s decision to lift a pandemic-era emergency health order that restricted migrant entry numbers by denying them a chance to seek asylum. Buses soon arrived in New York and in recent weeks, Chicago.

“This is about politics for him without regard to the fear and anguish and the challenges that it poses for these refugees,” Pritzker said.

Washington, D.C. sought the use of National Guard troops to help, but the Pentagon twice denied the request in August , saying it would weaken the readiness of the troops and that they did not have the training for direct contact with migrants to be able to provide food, sanitation or other support.

Illinois faces no such barrier. Governors of states have control of their National Guard troops. And officials in Illinois say they’re confident in the National Guard’s assistance after watching how hey set up sites and distributed vaccines during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 18

Rick Dunbar
3d ago

It's a emergency when less than 500 immigrants arrive in a sanctuary city from Texas that has over 200000 a month! But not a problem since theborder is secure acording to VP Harris. Are any off these people even paying attention?

Reply
16
William Storino
3d ago

How many Thousands has Biden trafficked into Illinois since becoming President. It is estimated 2.9-5 million illegal immigrants have been allowed into the United States during Bidens 2 years. Governor Pritzker, Senators Durbin and Duckworth; How many migrants has Biden trafficked to Illinois in the last 2 years?

Reply
10
Steveo
3d ago

Are these migrants armed? Why wasn’t the National Guard used during the civil unrest in Chicago.

Reply
16
Related
advantagenews.com

Two Illinois lawmakers share opposing thoughts on the SAFE T Act

Illinois' controversial SAFE T Act, which includes a provision that will allow most people arrested for crimes including violent felonies be released without posting bail, is set to go into effect on Jan 1. State Reps. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, and Adam Neimerg, R-Teutopolis, shared their opposing views on the new...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, TX
State
Florida State
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
City
Springfield, IL
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
Local
Illinois Government
Tom Handy

Stop Complaining About Governor Abbott and Other Governors on Migrants, It’s a President Biden Problem (Opinion)

President Biden calling out Republican Governors on the migrant crisisScreenshot from Twitter. If you have watched the news lately, migrants are not just a Texas or Arizona problem. The bus migrations started by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and were followed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. The problem has grown in other cities as these southern states have bussed the migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago. Then this week, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis flew 50 migrants from his state to Martha’s Vinyard in Massachusetts.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Pritzker says Texas dropping migrants in Chicago in ‘dead of night’

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) on Wednesday accused Texas of dropping off buses of migrants in Chicago in the “dead of night.”. “We have tried to direct the buses to reception centers in Chicago that we have prepared for the arrivals, but the state of Texas instead chooses to send them to Union Station, dumping these human beings off in the dead of night,” Pritzker said at a press conference on Wednesday.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Doug Ducey
1470 WMBD

New lawsuit filed by Democrat to stop SAFE-T Act

JOLIET, Ill. – There’s now a second State’s Attorney in Illinois who is filling lawsuit against the State of Illinois over the “cashless bail” provision of the “SAFE-T Act.”. Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow filed suit on Friday — joining his counterpart in...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanctuaries#Refugees#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democratic#The National Guard
thecentersquare.com

Midwest mayors explain the daunting task of replacing lead service lines

(The Center Square) – Illinois has more lead water-service lines than any other state, but a formula used to allocate federal removal money didn’t take that into account. Last year, Illinois received just $106 million of the $15 billion earmarked for lead removal in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.
ILLINOIS STATE
northernpublicradio.org

Statewide: Ukrainian families flee to Illinois, but struggle to adjust

As war continues in their homeland, some Ukrainians, including women with small children, have arrived in Illinois. They are trying to live as normal. But concerns about those left behind make that difficult. Their story and more on Statewide. * Illinois Newsroom's Harrison Malkin brings us details on a newly...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox40jackson.com

Hispanic Texas candidate blasts left-wing talking points on border security: ‘A lie from the pit of hell’

Former law enforcement agents are sounding the alarm about the open border impacting Texas communities, including El Paso, where migrants have recently been found sleeping in the streets. Retired ICE special agent Lupe De La O., retired Border Patrol agent Bill Jackson, and Texas congressional candidate Irene Armendariz-Jackson joined “Fox...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
1440 WROK

Illinois Sheriff Candidly Shares Concerns And More About SAFE-T Act

Many Illinois residents fear the ramifications of a new bill that will go into effect on January 1, 2023. The information about Illinois' SAFE-T Act (Pretrial Fairness Act) is unclear, which might be why conversation is flooded with misconceptions and questions. One thing is sure, it isn't a "purge law" and those who commit crimes can be arrested and will face a judge.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025. 
ILLINOIS STATE
Border Report

Border Report

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy